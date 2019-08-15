25 Comedies New To Streaming This Month

It's hard to keep up with what shows are on which streaming network — especially since that often changes from month to month. And while there are plenty of dark, grim prestige dramas on streaming to keep fans invested, there comes a time when you just want to sink into the couch and watch something funny. Fortunately, there are plenty of comedies new to streaming in August 2019 that fans will want to check out on platforms like Hulu, Netflix, HBO, and Amazon Prime.

August has been a huge month for comedies, with both old movies becoming available to stream and current shows releasing their latest installments. So in addition to heavy-hitters like GLOW Season 3 and Succession Season 2, Hulu has also received the rights for Designing Women, which it's releasing later this month in its entirety, and The Favourite also arrived on HBO.

There are also several stand-up specials coming out, with big names like Tiffany Haddish, Dave Chappelle, and Jim Gaffigan attached to them. So even if dark comedies or old sitcoms aren't your thing, there's something on this list for everyone — no matter what streaming platform you're subscribed to. So in between heavier shows like Mindhunter, here are some hilarious movies and TV shows to help cleanse the palate.