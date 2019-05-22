Winter is coming... and it's bringing a brand new wave of content on Netflix with it. And luckily, all the new Netflix December 2019 movies and TV shows include marathon-worthy shows perfect to help you escape the cold weather. Of course, Netflix is also adding a ton of new original content — like Ryan Reynold's action movie 6 Underground — all of which should help you and your family find some common ground this holiday season. Of course, the streaming giant will also still be rolling out their holiday content, with the highly anticipated A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, hitting Netflix on Dec. 5.

Netflix will also debut a handful of original TV series in December that will definitely be worth getting excited about. First up, the site will launch V-Wars on Dec. 5, an Ian Somerhalder-starring vampire series about a war between humans and vampires. (Think less Vampire Diaries and more The Walking Dead.) Then, just before Christmas, Netflix will launch The Witcher, the fantasy series starring Henry Cavill. But, perhaps most exciting in the Netflix TV world is the second season of the stalker drama You, set to premiere on Dec. 26 — because what else could help you wind down from the holidays?

But the list doesn't just end there, so let's take a journey through some of the most exciting additions that'll be hitting the streamer this December.

'Dead Kids' — Coming Dec. 1 Netflix This Netflix original follows the story of a socially awkward teen who quickly bonds with a group of misfits. Together, the group concocts a plan to take out the school's arrogant rich kid, that is until their kidnapping antics take an unexpected and deadly turn. In other words, be afraid. Be very afraid. It's not exactly a warm and fuzzy holiday movie, but it'll certainly leave you on the edge of your seat (and make you grateful that your teen years are behind you).

'Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery' — Coming Dec. 1 New Line Cinema The grooviest spy in England will make his way to the streaming platform, allowing you to relive the popular franchise all over again. The humor. The star-studded cast. The horrific memories of going to see this with your parents. What's not to love about this shaggadelic classic?

'Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me' — Coming Dec. 1 New Line Cinema Of course, what good would being able to watch the first movie be if you were unable to watch the second one immediately after? Dr. Evil once again attempts to thwart his nemesis, Austin Powers, which leads to some hilarious results. The film also introduces an assortment of new characters, including a new love interest Mr. Powers.

'Austin Powers in Goldmember' — Coming Dec. 1 New Line Cinema Anything worth doing is worth doing right, which is why Netflix will have all three Austin Powers films available at the start of December. And as for what makes Goldmember such a standout piece of cinematic art? One word: Beyoncé.

'Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah' — Coming Dec. 3 Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images Haddish is back and better than ever in this new Netflix original comedy special, which promises to take fans on a revealing journey of the comedian's life. Throughout the segment, Haddish will reflect on fame, receiving her "inheritance," the valuable lessons you learn when raising yourself, that time she received a jumpsuit from Beyoncé, her infamous New Year's Eve set, and so much more.

'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby' — Coming Dec. 5 Cos Aelenei/Netflix Christmastime in Aldovia is always a magical experience, especially now that a royal baby is on the way. However, Queen Amber has a lot to do before her bundle of joy arrives. That includes tracking down a missing peace treaty, which could help save the future of not only her growing family, but her kingdom as well.

What's Coming Dec. 1 Dear Kids

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Bank

Eastsiders Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Dec. 2 Nightflyers: Season 1

team Kaylie: Part 2

Dec. 3 Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

War on Everyone

Dec. 4 The Last O.G.: Season 2

Let's Dance

Los Briceño

Magic for Humans: Season 2

Dec. 5 A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Greenleaf: Season 4

Home for Christmas

V Wars

Dec. 6 Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show

The Chosen One: Season 2

The Confession Killer

Fuller House: Season 5

Glow Up

Marriage Story

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2

Three Days of Christmas

Triad Princess

Virgin River

Dec. 8 From Paris with Love

Dec. 9 A Family Reunion Christmas

It Comes at Night

Dec. 10 Michelle Wolf: Joke Show

Outlander: Season 3

Dec. 11 The Sky Is Pink

Dec. 12 Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father

Dec. 13 6 Underground

Dec. 15 A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

Dec. 16 Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

Dec. 17 Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

Dec. 18 Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Soundtrack

Dec. 19 After the Raid

Ultraviolet: Season 2

Twice Upon a Time

Dec. 20 The Two Popes

The Witcher

Dec. 22 Private Practice: Season 1-6

Dec. 23 Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Dec. 24 Carole & Tuesday: Part 2

Como caído del cielo

Crash Landing on You

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Lost in Space: Season 2

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2

Dec. 25 Sweetheart

Dec. 26 The App

Le Bazar de la Charité

Fast & Furious Spy Racers

You: Season 2

Dec. 27 The Gift

Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up

The Secret Life Of Pets 2

Dec. 28 Lawless

Dec. 30 Alexa & Katie: Season 3

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

Dec. 31 The Degenerates: Season 2

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures

What's Leaving Dec. 1 Africa: Season 1

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice

Frozen Planet: Season 1

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey

Life

Life on Location

Life Story

Nature's Great Events: Series 1

Natures great Events: Diaries: Series 1

Planet Earth II

Planet Earth: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1

Dec. 4 Thor: Ragnarok

Dec. 11 Get Santa

Dec. 14 Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1

Merlin: Season 1-5

Dec. 15 Helix: Season 2

Dec. 18 Miss Me This Christmas

You Can't Fight Christmas

Dec. 19 George of the Jungle 2

Dec. 25 Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11

Kurt Seyit ve Sura: Season 1

Star Wars: Episode III: The Last Jedi

Dec. 31 About a Boy

Billy Elliot

Black Hawk Down

Christmas with the Kranks

Daddy Day Care

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Frasier: Season 1-10

Frasier: The Final Season

Jackie Brown

Leap Year

Mona Lisa Smile

Pulp Fiction

Rain Man

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Schindler's List

Tears of the Sun

The Crow

The Dark Crystal

The Pink Panther

Wet Hot American Summer

White Christmas

Winter's Bone

XXX: State of the Union