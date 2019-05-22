New Netflix December 2019 Movies & TV Shows Include A 'Royal Baby'
Winter is coming... and it's bringing a brand new wave of content on Netflix with it. And luckily, all the new Netflix December 2019 movies and TV shows include marathon-worthy shows perfect to help you escape the cold weather. Of course, Netflix is also adding a ton of new original content — like Ryan Reynold's action movie 6 Underground — all of which should help you and your family find some common ground this holiday season. Of course, the streaming giant will also still be rolling out their holiday content, with the highly anticipated A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, hitting Netflix on Dec. 5.
Netflix will also debut a handful of original TV series in December that will definitely be worth getting excited about. First up, the site will launch V-Wars on Dec. 5, an Ian Somerhalder-starring vampire series about a war between humans and vampires. (Think less Vampire Diaries and more The Walking Dead.) Then, just before Christmas, Netflix will launch The Witcher, the fantasy series starring Henry Cavill. But, perhaps most exciting in the Netflix TV world is the second season of the stalker drama You, set to premiere on Dec. 26 — because what else could help you wind down from the holidays?
But the list doesn't just end there, so let's take a journey through some of the most exciting additions that'll be hitting the streamer this December.
'Dead Kids' — Coming Dec. 1
This Netflix original follows the story of a socially awkward teen who quickly bonds with a group of misfits. Together, the group concocts a plan to take out the school's arrogant rich kid, that is until their kidnapping antics take an unexpected and deadly turn. In other words, be afraid. Be very afraid. It's not exactly a warm and fuzzy holiday movie, but it'll certainly leave you on the edge of your seat (and make you grateful that your teen years are behind you).
'Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery' — Coming Dec. 1
The grooviest spy in England will make his way to the streaming platform, allowing you to relive the popular franchise all over again. The humor. The star-studded cast. The horrific memories of going to see this with your parents. What's not to love about this shaggadelic classic?
'Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me' — Coming Dec. 1
Of course, what good would being able to watch the first movie be if you were unable to watch the second one immediately after? Dr. Evil once again attempts to thwart his nemesis, Austin Powers, which leads to some hilarious results. The film also introduces an assortment of new characters, including a new love interest Mr. Powers.
'Austin Powers in Goldmember' — Coming Dec. 1
Anything worth doing is worth doing right, which is why Netflix will have all three Austin Powers films available at the start of December. And as for what makes Goldmember such a standout piece of cinematic art? One word: Beyoncé.
'Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah' — Coming Dec. 3
Haddish is back and better than ever in this new Netflix original comedy special, which promises to take fans on a revealing journey of the comedian's life. Throughout the segment, Haddish will reflect on fame, receiving her "inheritance," the valuable lessons you learn when raising yourself, that time she received a jumpsuit from Beyoncé, her infamous New Year's Eve set, and so much more.
'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby' — Coming Dec. 5
Christmastime in Aldovia is always a magical experience, especially now that a royal baby is on the way. However, Queen Amber has a lot to do before her bundle of joy arrives. That includes tracking down a missing peace treaty, which could help save the future of not only her growing family, but her kingdom as well.
What's Coming
Dec. 1
- Dear Kids
- A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Cut Bank
- Eastsiders Season 4
- Malcolm X
- Searching for Sugar Man
- Sweet Virginia
- The Tribes of Palos Verdes
Dec. 2
- Nightflyers: Season 1
- team Kaylie: Part 2
Dec. 3
- Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo
- Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
- War on Everyone
Dec. 4
- The Last O.G.: Season 2
- Let's Dance
- Los Briceño
- Magic for Humans: Season 2
Dec. 5
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
- Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
- Greenleaf: Season 4
- Home for Christmas
- V Wars
Dec. 6
- Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
- The Chosen One: Season 2
- The Confession Killer
- Fuller House: Season 5
- Glow Up
- Marriage Story
- Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
- Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2
- Three Days of Christmas
- Triad Princess
- Virgin River
Dec. 8
- From Paris with Love
Dec. 9
- A Family Reunion Christmas
- It Comes at Night
Dec. 10
- Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
- Outlander: Season 3
Dec. 11
- The Sky Is Pink
Dec. 12
- Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
- Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father
Dec. 13
- 6 Underground
Dec. 15
- A Family Man
- Dil Dhadakne Do
- Karthik Calling Karthik
Dec. 16
- Burlesque
- The Danish Girl
- The Magicians: Season 4
Dec. 17
- Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!
Dec. 18
- Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
- Soundtrack
Dec. 19
- After the Raid
- Ultraviolet: Season 2
- Twice Upon a Time
Dec. 20
- The Two Popes
- The Witcher
Dec. 22
- Private Practice: Season 1-6
Dec. 23
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Dec. 24
- Carole & Tuesday: Part 2
- Como caído del cielo
- Crash Landing on You
- John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
- Lost in Space: Season 2
- Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2
Dec. 25
- Sweetheart
Dec. 26
- The App
- Le Bazar de la Charité
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers
- You: Season 2
Dec. 27
- The Gift
- Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up
- The Secret Life Of Pets 2
Dec. 28
- Lawless
Dec. 30
- Alexa & Katie: Season 3
- The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened
Dec. 31
- The Degenerates: Season 2
- Die Another Day
- GoldenEye
- Heartbreakers
- The Neighbor
- Red Dawn
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- The World Is Not Enough
- Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures
What's Leaving
Dec. 1
- Africa: Season 1
- Blue Planet II: Season 1
- Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice
- Frozen Planet: Season 1
- Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey
- Life
- Life on Location
- Life Story
- Nature's Great Events: Series 1
- Natures great Events: Diaries: Series 1
- Planet Earth II
- Planet Earth: Season 1
- The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1
- The Hunt: Season 1
- The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1
Dec. 4
- Thor: Ragnarok
Dec. 11
- Get Santa
Dec. 14
- Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1
- Merlin: Season 1-5
Dec. 15
- Helix: Season 2
Dec. 18
- Miss Me This Christmas
- You Can't Fight Christmas
Dec. 19
- George of the Jungle 2
Dec. 25
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11
- Kurt Seyit ve Sura: Season 1
- Star Wars: Episode III: The Last Jedi
Dec. 31
- About a Boy
- Billy Elliot
- Black Hawk Down
- Christmas with the Kranks
- Daddy Day Care
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Frasier: Season 1-10
- Frasier: The Final Season
- Jackie Brown
- Leap Year
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Pulp Fiction
- Rain Man
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Schindler's List
- Tears of the Sun
- The Crow
- The Dark Crystal
- The Pink Panther
- Wet Hot American Summer
- White Christmas
- Winter's Bone
- XXX: State of the Union
More to come...
