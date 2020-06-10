What do you get for the dad who has everything? Why, a bunch of Father’s Day deals and freebies, of course. So, close those browsers tabs for “best beers for Dad” and “gift ideas that aren’t just another tie.” Because nothing says “I love you, Dad” like showing off your financial prowess.

Frugal fathers, avert thine eyes. In 2019, we spent a collective $16 billion on Father’s Day, making it a record high for the holiday, according to the National Retail Federation. Despite coronavirus-related closures and some slow restaurant reopenings, that number is expected to increase to $17 billion this year. However, that still pales in comparison to the $26.7 billion we spend on Mother’s Day. Extrapolate on that information however you see fit.

Fortunately, you needn’t break the bank entirely in order to appropriately honor your dad. Write him a nice card, give him a call, and then pick from these 25 Father’s Day 2020 deals and freebies. There are discounted electronics for the tech-y dad! There are movie deals for the cinephile father! There are more food deals than you’ll know what do to with. You’ve got until Sunday, June 21 to decide on the ideal deal for your dad.

Adidas: Select running gear is available for up to 50% off on Adidas.com.

Cocktail Ice Spheres: If your dad is a cocktail aficionado, you’ll wnat to check out this Corkcicle Invisiball ice maker for $19.95 on Amazon. It’s 50% off its usual price ($39.95) and boasts a 4.4-star rating. The only caveat is your clear ice sphere will be branded with the name “Corkcicle.”

Applebee’s (until 6/30): Get 10% off any online gift card purchase.

Baskin-Robbins: If you got your sense of humor from your dad, you’ll want to check out Baskin-Robbins’ partnership with Someecards for Father’s Day. Get him an ice cream cake that lets him know “I love you and not just because I need to borrow $20.”

Benihana (until 6/21): Get a $10 promotional gift card for every $50 gift card you buy. You’ll have to wait until 6/22 to use the promotional $10, but you’ll have until 7/26 to spend it.

Best Buy: Does your dad still refuse to use your Netflix account? Perhaps he’ll enjoy Best Buy’s Blu-rays that are currently up to $10 off.

Bonefish Grill (until 6/21): Get a $10 promotional gift card for every $50 gift card you buy. You’ll have until the end of this year to use your $10 promotional card.

Carrabbas (until 6/21): Get a $10 promotional gift card for every $50 gift card you buy. You’ll have until the end of this 12/31 to use this $10 promotional card.

Casper (until 6/23): Give your dad the gift of a good night’s rest with 10% off on any Casper mattress. Just use the promo code FORDAD at checkout.

Cheesecake Factory (until 6/30): Get a $10 bonus e-gift card for every $50 gift card you buy. Psst, if you do DoorDash delivery before 6/19, you’ll get a free slice of cheesecake with your order. Just use the code LUNCHTREAT.

Chili’s (until 6/28): Get a $10 promotional e-gift card for every $50 gift card you buy. That $10 promotional card is good right away. Just make sure you use it by 7/31.

Fitbit Charge 3: If your Dad’s been hinting about a Fitbit, now’s the perfect time to get him one. Best Buy is running a deal on Fitbits for $99, down from $129.

Fogo de Chao: For every $125 gift in card purchases, you’ll get a $15 bonus card to use now toward to-go orders and a $25 bonus card to use for dine-in purchases. The bonus cards are redeemable until 9/3.

Joe’s Crab Shack (until 6/20): Get 15% off all gift card purchases up to $500.

Olive Garden (until 6/21): Get a $10 bonus gift card for every $50 gift card you buy. You’ll be able to use that bonus $10 between 7/1 and 7/31.

Omaha Steaks: The steak retailer is currently offering up to 51% off on select Father’s Day packages plus free shipping on some orders.

Otter Box: If your dad needs any kind of phone accessory, Otter Box is currently offering 20% off everything in their store.

Outback: Get a $10 e-bonus gift card for every $50 gift card you buy. You’ll be able to use that bonus $10 until the end of the year.

Red Robin: Get a $5 bonus gift card for every $25 gift card you buy. That $5 bonus card can be used anytime between 6/29 and 8/30.

Ring Doorbell: If you're looking to splurge, Best Buy is offering $80 off this Ring Doorbell package, down to $260 from $340.

Ruth’s Chris (until 6/21): For every $250 spend on gift cards, you’ll get a $50 bonus card to use until 9/30.

Ssense: This is absolutely the year you get your dad a chain for Father’s Day. Luxury design brand Ssense’s Silver Jules Necklace is currently on sale for $101 (25% off the usual $135 pricetag)

Subway (until 6/22): Get a $5 bonus gift card for every $25 gift card you purchase.

Wayfair: If your dad has been waiting since winter to fire up the grill, this 20-Piece BBQ Grilling Set is currently $31, 60% off from its original price.

Wine.com: You can get up to 33% off featured wine sets from the online retailer. Plus, if this is your first time buying from Wine.com, you can get $20 off when you spend $100 by using the promo code NEW2020 at checkout.

If all else fails, you can’t go wrong with a thank you card and an IOU for your entire childhood.