No matter what wintery, holiday traditions (or lack thereof) you may (or may not) observe, I think we can pretty much all agree that gifts are always a good idea. ‘Tis the season of giving and receiving, and if those pretty packages just happen to contain holly jolly Harry Potter-themed candles — perfect for the book-loving Potterhead in your life, of course — even better. Nothing says: “I see your fandom, and I love you for it” more than a gift that’ll make the whole house smell like your Hogwarts House (team Ravenclaw!), or Mrs. Weasley’s cozy kitchen. The only thing book lovers seem to love more than book-inspired candles are Harry Potter-inspired candles — and, luckily for both giver and receiver, there are only about a million to choose from.

Whether your candle-loving Potterhead lives to go totally Hogwarts holiday crazy (in which case, a Mrs. Weasley's Cookies candle might be just the thing) or they’re the kind of reader who finds the magical mysticism of the Wizarding World puts them in a wintery mood (Elder Wands and Phoenix Feathers flame, anyone?) I guarantee you’ll find a candle that will make their winter season totally bright this year.

Here are 25 Harry Potter-inspired candles perfect for this season’s gift giving.

Christmas At The Burrow

The Sorting

The Sorting $21 MLC Co. Described as “the candle that broke the internet” The Sorting by MLC Co. is a color-revealing candle that will sort you into your Hogwarts house — revealing your house colors as it burns! Also, it smells lemony, with notes of sandalwood, vanilla, and patchouli. So you really can’t go wrong here. Buy on Etsy

Patronus Charm

Christmas In The Great Hall

Hermione's Amortentia

Hermione’s Amortentia $14.12 Veda Spirit Transport yourself to Hermione’s cauldron in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, with Hermione’s Amortentia. A blend of freshly mown grass, bamboo, white tea, ginger, peppermint, and just a pinch of vanilla and chestnut, this one has the added bonus (courtesy of high-quality Japanese peppermint oil) of clearing your sinuses and increasing blood flow to your brain. Definitely Hermione-approved. Buy on Etsy

Dark Arts

Dark Arts $16 Bubble & Geek Who says the holidays have to be all about tidings and good cheer? With a nod to the dangers side of the wizarding world, this Dark Arts candle invokes a cinnamon-y blend of spices, plus bergamot, florals, and earthy patchouli. Buy on Bubble & Geek

Welcome To Hogwarts

Cauldron Cake

Hogwarts Candlepot

Hogwarts Candlepot $29.50 Pottery Barn Infused with blackberry, crisp mountain air and smoky frankincense brush, this candle comes in a brass-finished candle pot designed with the silhouette of Hogwarts Castle and the surrounding forbidden forest. Buy on Pottery Barn

Mrs. Weasley's Cookies

Mrs. Weasley's Cookies $8.15 PretAGeek Nothing says “holiday season” quite like freshly baked cookies — especially if those cookies have a touch of wizardly magic to them. Mrs. Weasley's Cookies smells sugary sweet, with gingerbread and spice notes. Buy on Etsy

Winter At Hogwarts

Elder Wands And Phoenix Feathers

Expecto Patronum

Hermione

Hermione $15 Briarwick Candles Inspired by the best and brightest witch there ever was (you know it’s true) this Hermione candle is brilliant blue and smells like cardamom, cedarwood, falling rain, and — of course — the library. Buy on Briarwick Candles

Mrs. Weasley's Christmas Jumper

Castle Halls

Luna's Room

Luna’s Room $28 Highland Bluff Studio As one of the more unique students to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Luna Lovegood is someone nobody will be quick to forget. Kick back in Luna’s room with this bright and cheerful blend of watermelon and cotton candy. Buy on Highland Bluff Studio

Chocolate Frog

Chocolate Frog €6.99 Gobstone Alley You might not be able to get your hands on a box of jumping chocolate frogs of your own, but this chocolate frog scented candle is the next best thing — the aroma is all brownie batter and dark cocoa goodness, and no frog (probably for the best.) Buy on Gobstone Alley

Three Broomsticks

Three Broomsticks $11.99 Witchy Wicks Candle Co. Infuse with the smells of mulled cider and crackling fire, this candle is the trip to Three Broomsticks (cozy booth, snow falling outside, fingertips warming over a steaming mug of butterbeer) you’ve always dreamed of taking. Buy on Etsy

Hogwarts Castle Lantern

Hogwarts Castle Lantern $99 Pottery Barn Illuminate your own Hogwarts castle spire with this lantern inspired by the towers of Hogwarts. Designed to hold a pillar candle, the lantern features an antique bronze finish and plenty of magic. Buy on Pottery Barn

Forbidden Forest

Forbidden Forest $16 Wick and Whimsy Co. The Forbidden Forest is forbidden no longer — or, at least, its scent isn’t. Enjoy the aromas of fallen autumn leaves, woodsy cedar, and just a touch of amber with this one. Notes of citrus, pine, cinnamon, clove, chrysanthemum, apple, berry, green leaves, pecan, cedarwood, amber, guaiacwood. And maybe even the kitchen sink? Buy on Etsy

Quidditch Match

Tonks

Tonks $15 Briarwick Candles A blend of sweet and sour fruit candy, plus bright notes of passionfruit and guava, this Tonks-inspired candle definitely does it’s Metamorphmagus and Auror namesake (with pink hair!) justice. Buy on Briarwick Candles

Butterbeer