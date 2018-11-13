25 Harry Potter Candles Perfect For This Season’s Gift Giving
No matter what wintery, holiday traditions (or lack thereof) you may (or may not) observe, I think we can pretty much all agree that gifts are always a good idea. ‘Tis the season of giving and receiving, and if those pretty packages just happen to contain holly jolly Harry Potter-themed candles — perfect for the book-loving Potterhead in your life, of course — even better. Nothing says: “I see your fandom, and I love you for it” more than a gift that’ll make the whole house smell like your Hogwarts House (team Ravenclaw!), or Mrs. Weasley’s cozy kitchen. The only thing book lovers seem to love more than book-inspired candles are Harry Potter-inspired candles — and, luckily for both giver and receiver, there are only about a million to choose from.
Whether your candle-loving Potterhead lives to go totally Hogwarts holiday crazy (in which case, a Mrs. Weasley's Cookies candle might be just the thing) or they’re the kind of reader who finds the magical mysticism of the Wizarding World puts them in a wintery mood (Elder Wands and Phoenix Feathers flame, anyone?) I guarantee you’ll find a candle that will make their winter season totally bright this year.
Here are 25 Harry Potter-inspired candles perfect for this season’s gift giving.
Christmas At The Burrow
$18
Could there be anything more Christmas-cheery than the Weasley burrow during winter break? Frostbeard Studio’s Christmas At The Burrow candle smells of cookies, cinnamon, and vanilla. Yum.
The Sorting
$21
Described as “the candle that broke the internet” The Sorting by MLC Co. is a color-revealing candle that will sort you into your Hogwarts house — revealing your house colors as it burns! Also, it smells lemony, with notes of sandalwood, vanilla, and patchouli. So you really can’t go wrong here.
Patronus Charm
$18
Happy memories abound with this Patronus Charm candle — infused with citrus, sunshine, lemongrass and subtle notes of a wizardly woodland.
Christmas In The Great Hall
$18
There might be no more iconic a holiday setting than Christmas in the Great Hall — Hogwarts’s Great Hall, that is. Another Frostbeard Studio classic, this one is all about mistletoe, gingerbread, and hollyberry.
Hermione's Amortentia
$14.12
Transport yourself to Hermione’s cauldron in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, with Hermione’s Amortentia. A blend of freshly mown grass, bamboo, white tea, ginger, peppermint, and just a pinch of vanilla and chestnut, this one has the added bonus (courtesy of high-quality Japanese peppermint oil) of clearing your sinuses and increasing blood flow to your brain. Definitely Hermione-approved.
Dark Arts
$16
Who says the holidays have to be all about tidings and good cheer? With a nod to the dangers side of the wizarding world, this Dark Arts candle invokes a cinnamon-y blend of spices, plus bergamot, florals, and earthy patchouli.
Welcome To Hogwarts
$15
If receiving an acceptance letter by owl post has always been the dream, this Welcome to Hogwarts candle is the perfect scent. Smelling of freshly baked strudel, spiced cider, and candlelight, you’ll think you just stepped into the Great Hall for your first Sorting.
Cauldron Cake
$28
Chocolate cake and buttercream make up this Cauldron Cake-inspired candle — perfect for your next commute on the Hogwarts Express.
Hogwarts Candlepot
$29.50
Infused with blackberry, crisp mountain air and smoky frankincense brush, this candle comes in a brass-finished candle pot designed with the silhouette of Hogwarts Castle and the surrounding forbidden forest.
Mrs. Weasley's Cookies
$8.15
Nothing says “holiday season” quite like freshly baked cookies — especially if those cookies have a touch of wizardly magic to them. Mrs. Weasley's Cookies smells sugary sweet, with gingerbread and spice notes.
Winter At Hogwarts
€6.99
Invoking cherry, vanilla, and mulled wine this candle is just as effective as the fastest floo powder for transporting you to wintertime at Hogwarts castle.
Elder Wands And Phoenix Feathers
£20
Certainly the most Dumbledore-y of all the Harry Potter candles on the market, this Elder Wands and Phoenix Feathers candle by The Bearded Candlemakers has notes of cedarwood, woodsmoke, and nutmeg. All you need now is Fawkes to emerge.
Expecto Patronum
$16.50
With bight grapefruit and sharp mint, this candle offers the strongest defense against the dangerous effects of Dementors. Summon immediately.
Hermione
$15
Inspired by the best and brightest witch there ever was (you know it’s true) this Hermione candle is brilliant blue and smells like cardamom, cedarwood, falling rain, and — of course — the library.
Mrs. Weasley's Christmas Jumper
$12.42
Because there’s no such thing as too much Mrs. Weasley, this candle is inspired by her classic monogrammed Christmas sweaters. Smelling of Christmas spice, gingerbread, and wool, you’ll wish for a Mrs. Weasley to knit you a cozy jumper of your own.
Castle Halls
$12.50
Deck the halls — the castle halls, that is — with this fire and amber candle. No invisibility cloak needed.
Luna's Room
$28
As one of the more unique students to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Luna Lovegood is someone nobody will be quick to forget. Kick back in Luna’s room with this bright and cheerful blend of watermelon and cotton candy.
Chocolate Frog
€6.99
You might not be able to get your hands on a box of jumping chocolate frogs of your own, but this chocolate frog scented candle is the next best thing — the aroma is all brownie batter and dark cocoa goodness, and no frog (probably for the best.)
Three Broomsticks
$11.99
Infuse with the smells of mulled cider and crackling fire, this candle is the trip to Three Broomsticks (cozy booth, snow falling outside, fingertips warming over a steaming mug of butterbeer) you’ve always dreamed of taking.
Hogwarts Castle Lantern
$99
Illuminate your own Hogwarts castle spire with this lantern inspired by the towers of Hogwarts. Designed to hold a pillar candle, the lantern features an antique bronze finish and plenty of magic.
Forbidden Forest
$16
The Forbidden Forest is forbidden no longer — or, at least, its scent isn’t. Enjoy the aromas of fallen autumn leaves, woodsy cedar, and just a touch of amber with this one. Notes of citrus, pine, cinnamon, clove, chrysanthemum, apple, berry, green leaves, pecan, cedarwood, amber, guaiacwood. And maybe even the kitchen sink?
Quidditch Match
$16.50
Smelling of fresh air and forest foliage, this Quidditch Match candle will transport you straight out of winter and onto the Hogwarts quidditch pitch in no time.
Tonks
$15
A blend of sweet and sour fruit candy, plus bright notes of passionfruit and guava, this Tonks-inspired candle definitely does it’s Metamorphmagus and Auror namesake (with pink hair!) justice.
Butterbeer
$18
Enjoy the sweet, comforting scent of one of the wizarding world’s favorite beverages — butterbeer! Warm and welcoming, infused with sugar crystals and cream, this is the perfect aroma to counter the chilly winter weather.