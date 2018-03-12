For me, spring break vacation has always been a double-edged sword. True, I finally have time to write. But, I don't have school to force me to write, which makes it so hard to get started. When I don't have a deadline or an assignment, I can have trouble figuring out where to begin. I need that extra nudge to get me going. Otherwise, I'll be staring at that blank page for the entire week.

But the fact of the matter is, nothing can be more exciting or as stress-relieving as working on a writing project. This spring break, dedicate some time to your creativity. When you give it room, you can push your writing to places you never expected to go. All you have to do is start.

So, here are some prompts to jumpstart your writing over the break. Some of these are a little goofy, it's true. But in my opinion, the best writing is done when you let your guard down. You're on break, after all, so you especially should be having fun with your writing.

Follow these prompts as loosely or as strictly as you please. Remember, they're a tool for you. You're not getting a grade for this, you don't have to let anyone see it. Enjoy it! It may be hard to start, but it will feel so good once you get going.

1 Make up a fictional place that would be your ultimate spring break destination. Make sure it has all the essentials.

2 Write a story in the style of a Greek myth. Gods, prophecies, meddling — include it all!

3 Write a poem about your mom. You'll thank yourself later for creating the perfect Mother's Day present months in advance.

4 Aliens land in your hometown. What would happen? How would everyone react? Let your imagination run wild.

5 Pick a popular song. Write an elaborate backstory for the lyrics. How about "Sorry Not Sorry" by Demi Lovato or "New Rules" by Dua Lipa? What happened there?

6 Design your own reality TV show, and write about all the delicious drama that ensues. Hopefully, it ends better than Arie's season of The Bachelor.

7 What's your favorite thing about yourself? Don't hold back!

8 You're on your way to the perfect spring break vacay. But, when you reach your seat on the airplane, you find out you're sitting right next to somebody completely unexpected. What happens next? Who is it? A celebrity? An old crush? An Instagram-famous dog?

9 Write a letter to one of your favorite fictional characters. Come on, I know you have a lot you want to say to them.

10 Write something that begins with the sentence: "It was never going to work." One sentence down! You got this.

11 Describe your favorite flower in the most extreme detail. Challenge yourself to see how long you can make this.

12 Write something that ends with the word "rainbow." Start it any way you like!

13 What would happen if you and your best friend were sent up into space together? The ultimate BFF road trip. Or perhaps, CHAOS.

14 Try to write the saddest story possible. Seriously, make your readers SOB.

15 Write a story about a character who has never seen the sun. Why haven't they seen the sun? How would that affect your life? Will they see it by the end of the story? It's up to you to figure it out.

16 Do you believe in fate? Why or why not? Spill those deets.

17 Tell us about a time in your life when you went with your gut instinct. How'd it pan out?

18 Write a western. Complete with cowboys and southern drawls!

19 Write a story where all the characters are animals. So many possibilities!

20 Start with the title: "The Grass Is Always Greener" The rest is up to you.

21 Write a story from the point-of-view of your IRL boss/teacher. Maybe don't show it to them.

22 Write a story that takes place on a cruise ship. Does the cruise go smoothly? (I hope not!)

23 Think of something you've lost. What happened? Where do you imagine it is now? A ring? Your keys? An important paper?

24 You're all alone in the woods. Suddenly, you hear a beautiful sound off in the distance. What happens next? What could it be?