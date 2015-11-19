When it comes to picking cheap gifts for best friends, personalization and knowing their interests can make all the difference. Like myself, both of my besties are bookworms who love wine, treats, and being creative. Really, the gifts I get them are gifts I’d probably also buy for myself. And I know how hard it can be to buy gifts you know everyone will like when you’re trying to cut back on spending, but at least you know that your BFF will like you no matter how small or cheap a gift you get them. Inexpensive doesn’t always have to mean it’s poor quality or generic — there are plenty affordable of gifts out there that are unique and will last well past New Years.

Even if you do get your friend a seemingly run-of-the-mill gift like a scarf or a coffee mug, tailoring it to their favorite color or specific interest will make it feel more personal. That’s why you’re friends in the first place, right? Because you know what each other likes! Here are just a few ideas to get you started.

1. Dumpling AirPods Case

Give your friend a home for their AirPods and charging case with this precious little dumpling case that you just want to squeeze.

2. Statement Earrings

The perfect accessory for the best friend who's style you wish you could pull off.

3. Macarons

Macarons aren't really a traditional holiday treat, but they still make for a delicious, fancy gift. You can get your best friend's favorite flavors, including coffee, salted chocolate, and rose.

4. Zodiac Journal

For the best friend who checks your daily horoscope in addition to theirs, this velvet astrology journal is the real deal.

5. Wine Mug

And by "probably" you mean "absolutely," right? Your best friend will appreciate this cheeky mug whether it's wine, coffee, or just having you in their life that's getting them through the day.

6. Coloring Book

Coloring as an adult can actually improve your daily life, as well as relieve stress and inspire creativity. If you have an artsy friend, this could be exactly what she needs to unwind after a long day.

7. Infinity Scarf

It's cute and it's soft and it's warm — how could your bestie not love this gift? And with cold weather coming soon, I think we could all use a good scarf.

8. Photo Clip String Set

Whether your best friend lives across the street or across the country, she can use this photo string set to pay tribute to all your adventures together in a cool, modern way.

9. 2020 Planner

For the friend who does the most, this 2020 planner will let them do even more.

10. Travel Mug

If there are two things your best friend will appreciate on their morning commute, it's their first cup of coffee, and this chic travel mug to enjoy it in.

11. Literary Candles

If your friend is a literary buff, these candles will be a delight. They come in four scents and are inspired by four classics, including Sherlock Holmes and Pride and Prejudice.

12. Avocado Tree Kit

Give your guac-obsessed friend the gift of unlimited avocado toast with this avocado planter kit.

13. The Hungoevr Cookbook

This is a gift for the friend who enjoys a good glass of wine every now and again. It includes lots of short and sweet recipes sure to cure even the nastiest of hangovers (and yes, the book is misspelled intentionally).

14. Tips & Toes Kit

Along with hand and foot cream, this Burt's Bees kit comes with cuticle cream and lip balm. Whoever said looking good has to cost a lot was wrong.

15. Rose Bud Tin Set

Rose Bud is one of my all-time favorite beauty products. Not only does it smell great and leave your lips, elbows, and cuticles feeling soft and smooth, but one tin can last for years.

16. Bath Bombs

This bath bomb set has a bomb for every type of chill you need. This set of four includes bombs with essential oil blends that promote relaxation, skin moisturizing, de-stressing, rejuvenation.

17. A Personalized Engraved Necklace

These custom necklaces are way cooler than your typical "BFF" variety. They're handmade to order, and you can choose to engrave the front, back, or both sides with coordinates that are special to you two.

18. A Set Of Handmade Pins That Represent Your BFF Status

Give your friend one these adorable corgi butt pins and hang on to the other one yourself for a low-key way to say "we're besties."

19. Personalized Makeup Bag

Besides being able to give your friend a daily reminder of how awesome she is, this linen makeup bag is also super cute.

20. Leather Journal

I'm sure your bestie has some amazing thoughts and ideas she needs to write down! Personalizing the front makes it extra special, too.

21. Travel Mug & Pour Over Coffee Dripper

This travel mug and pour over coffee maker in-one is a quick and easy way for your coffee-obsessed friend to get fresh coffee when they're on-the-go.

22. Sleep Mask

Look, I'm not a morning person either — so giving this to your bestie will basically be a public service to everyone who has to see them in the morning.

23. Ombré Jewelry Dish

Personalizing a gift is the perfect way to make a cheap gift seem expensive. And how gorgeous is this ombre dish, personalized or not?

24. Mortar & Pestle

For the bestie who loves to make their own guac or pesto, this is granite mortar and pestle is a must. And technically as their best friend, it's only fair you try everything they make using it.

25. Memory Foam Slippers

Give your bestie the gift of true comfort with these plush fleece lining slippers you'll probably end up "borrowing" right away.

26. A Popsocket

For the bestie who's obsessed with their phone, this phone ring holder makes watching YouTube videos and taking selfies for Instagram so much easier.

27. Well-Fitted Neck Cushion Navy

For your friend who's caught the travel bug, and could probably use some a nap on their next flight