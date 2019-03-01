Surprise — March is here! Even though it may not seem like it, signs of spring are also on the horizon. But before we move full steam ahead and leave winter's dreary, freezing days behind, let's review the best February 2019 beauty launches that happened this month. While January's new products were all about hitting refresh on your beauty routine, February seems to be focused on keeping those good skin care habits in check, while also ensuring that you are making time to pamper yourself.

Brands are encouraging you to make time for self care. There's a new luxurious CBD body oil from Lord Jones and a relaxing bath tonic from celebrity nail artist Mazz Hanna. Malibu's OSEA released a dry brush that the company claims will help you get rid of the toxins in your body, while Revlon launched a new crystal-inspired collection to mimic a rose quartz or citrine's luminous glow.

If you aren't a huge believer in the latest wellness trends, there's still plenty of newness to get excited about. Tatcha launched a dewy moisturizer that Kim Kardashian's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic is a fan of and Glossier created a buzzy makeup remover that promises to easily wipe away the most stubborn of waterproof mascaras and eyeliners.

Here are Bustle's picks from everything that came out in February for what you need to add to your makeup, skin care, and hair routine right now.

Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream The Dewy Skin Cream $68 Sephora Buy Now On Sephora According to Mario Dedivanovic, shimmer-free, dewy skin is in and that's the exact complexion Tatcha's new moisturizer aims to achieve. The Dewy Skin Cream hydrates and locks in your skin's moisture with its Japanese purple rice and botanical extract ingredients, while imparting an instant glow.

Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Oil Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Oil $75 Lord Jones Buy Now On Lord Jones This is not your ordinary body oil. Not only is it extremely hydrating, thanks to its organic avocado, jojoba, and safflower oils, but it is laced with CBD that could help help relieve tension in your body. It features a rollerball applicator so you can easily apply it onto your skin. Fun fact: You can use CBD oil on your feet, just like Melissa McCarthy did on her toes when she hit the red carpet at the Oscars to combat pain from high heels. Genius.

MAZZ HANNA Effervescent Bath Tonic with Citrine Infusion MAZZ HANNA Effervescent Bath Tonic with Citrine Infusion $55 Mazz Hanna Buy Now On Mazz Hanna Emma Roberts is already a huge fan of this ultra relaxing bath tonic made by celebrity nail stylist and certified crystal healer Mazz Hanna. Its made with lavender and frankincense essential oils and is enhanced with CBD and citrine, all of which Hanna claims will work together to melt away your stress and eliminate negative energy. Who doesn't need a little (a lot) of all that?

Burt's Bees Purely White Zen Peppermint Toothpaste Fluoride-Free Purely White Zen Peppermint Toothpaste Fluoride-Free $5.99 Burt's Bees Buy It Now On Burt's Bees Burt's Bees is making its foray into oral care with the launch of three toothpastes: a peppermint, fluoride-free formula; a mountain mint with fluoride for enamel care; and a mint medley with fluoride to leave your teeth feeling clean and fresh.

Kat Von D Beauty's Lock-It Powder Foundation Kat Von D Beauty Lock-It Powder Foundation $36 Kat Von D Buy It Now On Kat Von D Kat Von D Beauty's got a new powder foundation that will deliver a velvety-smooth finish, whether you're using it alone on skin or to lock in foundation. It's said to have "instant blurring effects" and will last all day long.

GLAMGLOW Supertoner SUPERTONER™ 6-Acid Refining Treatment $42 Buy Now On GLAMGLOW If exfoliating scrubs are too harsh for your skin, consider GLAMGLOW's new exfoliating toner with a "super six acid blend" and activated charcoal to remove dead skin and unclog your pores.

Sigma Beauty Tint & Tame Brow Gel Sigma Beauty Tint + Tame Brow Gel $17 Sigma Beauty Buy Now On Sigma Beauty Sigma Beauty launched an entire brow collection filled with pomades, powders, pencils, and my personal favorite, brow gels. The Tint + Tame Brow Gel comes in four colors and is water-resistant and long-wearing, so you can throw it on at the beginning of your day to shape, set, and lock in your brows.

Christen Dominique Liquid Lips Collection Dominique Cosmetics Cream Matte Liquid Lipstick Bundle $60 Dominique Cosmetics Buy Now On Dominique Cosmetics Beauty influencer Christen Dominique announced she'll be expanding her makeup line from seasonal collections to a permanent collection, beginning with Liquid Lips, a collection of four creamy matte liquid lipsticks. It comes in four shades and can be bought separately or as a set.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist $28 Glow Recipe Buy Now On Glow Recipe The Glow Recipe team is expanding its watermelon offerings to include a Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist that smells sweet and feels refreshing on your skin. This formula is 84 percent watermelon juice, plus contains hyaluronic acid and AHAs that come from hibiscus flowers to hydrate your skin and lock in your makeup.

L’Oréal Paris Unlimited Mascara L'Oreal Paris Unlimited Washable Mascara $10.99 Target Buy It Now On Target L'Oreal is calling its newest mascara game-changing, thanks to a tapered brush that bends at two different angles, allowing for ultra-precise application. The formula shouldn't be overlooked either — it's creamy, but won't clump, and can volumize, lengthen, and define your lashes.

Mary Kay® Illuminating Drops Mary Kay® Illuminating Drops $22 Mary Kay Buy Now On Mary Kay Mary Kay released three pigment-packed Illuminating Drops in shades that are supposed to be reminiscent of "the desert glow" (aka that sun-kissed radiance you get from spending a day outdoors). Mix it into to your foundation for an overall glow or use it as a highlighter to illuminate your cheekbones or your cupid's bow.

La Prairie Platinum Rare Cellular Life Lotion La Prairie Platinum Rare Cellular Life Lotion $655 Nordstrom Buy Now On Nordstrom I know, I know — a $600 facial lotion is a lot. But La Prairie promises that this new launch, which took the Swiss skin care brand two years to develop and perfect, will repair your skin and fight off signs of wrinkles, dullness, and loss of firmness in a way that no other product can. They have been innovating skin care since 1931, so you can definitely believe that they know what they're doing. If you can't afford the entire bottle, but want to give the product a try, the brand offers samples of its goods at La Prairie counters in department stores that carry them.

Kosasport LipFuel Kosasport LipFuel $18 Kosas Buy Now On Kosas Earlier this month, Kosas revealed the first launch from its Kosasport collection — a lip balm made with hyaluronic acid and mint to seal in moisture, protect your lips against environmental damage, and stimulate your senses to be more focused and motivated. It's the perfect complement for your next run or spin class, plus it'll make your post-workout selfies that much cuter with your hydrated, rosy pout.

Orcé “Come Closer” Foundation Orcé’s "Come Closer" Foundation $89 Orcé Cosmetics Buy Now On Orcé Orcé is a new brand from Singaporean Yu-Chen Shih aimed at providing the perfect foundation for Asian complexions. According to Shih, Asian skin can be more sensitive and prone to hyper-pigmentation, so the ingredients she uses in her foundation formula is aimed at smoothing out your complexion without irritating your skin and also protecting it from environmental stressors. There are six different shades, ranging from the lightest shade for fair skin with neutral yellow undertones to the deepest shade for deep skin with neutral golden undertones.

Revlon Crystal Aura Lipstick Crystal Aura Lipstick $9.99 Revlon Buy Now On Revlon There's no denying that crystals are having a moment, which is likely what spurred Revlon to launch an entire Crystal Aura collection. All of the products are inspired by the luminosity and radiance of crystals, including the lipstick, which features a unique, crystal-like bullet and delivers a light-reflecting finish.

Space NK Ultimate Edit Brush Set Space NK Ultimate Edit Brush Set $115 Spae NK Buy Now On Space NK Luxury beauty fanatics, rejoice: Space NK launched its very first makeup brush collection. It was developed with the Space NK customer in mind and was tested by its team of pro makeup artists.

Hoola Caramel & Hoola Toasted Hoola Caramel $30 Benefit Cosmetics Buy It Now On Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Toasted $30 Benefit Cosmetics Buy Now On Benefit Cosmetics Breaking Benefit Cosmetics news — the San Francisco-based beauty brand just added two new shades to its best-selling Hoola Matte bronzer — Caramel for medium-to-deep skin tones and Toasted for deeper skin tones. *Does happy dance*

Dermalogica Redness Relief Essence Dermalogica Redness Relief Essence $42 Dermalogica Buy Now On Dermalogica If you're still experiencing redness from the cold, dry winter conditions, you are not alone. Dermalogica created a redness-relieving essence that feels like a toner, but is concentrated like a serum, and will calm your irritated skin and reduce sensitivity by strengthening your skin's moisture barrier.

Glossier Milky Oil Waterproof Makeup Remover Glossier Milky Oil Waterproof Makeup Remover $12 Glossier Buy Now On Glossier Fans of Glossier's Milky Jelly Cleanser (and fans of Glossier in general) went bananas when the brand announced a new makeup-removing product aimed specifically at stubborn, waterproof mascaras and eyeliners. It's effective, yet gentle, and will no doubt look adorbs in your next #shelfie.

Deck of Scarlet Matte Velvet Lipstick Deck of Scarlet Matte Velvet Lipstick in Siren $23 Buy Now On Deck Of Scarlet This is Deck of Scarlet’s first product launch outside their palettes, and it's a good one. Deck of Scarlet's Matte Velvet Lipsticks feature six ultra-pigmented shades that will last from breakfast to dinner, including this fiery red hue called Siren.

Schmidt's Water+Wood Deodorant Water+Wood Deodorant $9.99 Schmidt's Buy Now On Schmidt's Schmidt's just added a new charcoal-based scent to its line of natural deodorants and it's already received rave reviews. It's especially great for those who are fans of earthy scents, as it's meant to smell like the forest and fresh mountain air.

Amo Ferragamo Salvatore Ferragamo Amo Flowerful Eau de Toilette $120 Bloomingdale's Buy It Now On Bloomingdale's Ferragamo has a new fragrance that was made for spring. It has notes of pink peony, jasmine, and plum blossom and is meant to remind you of a "rainbow garden," hence its adorable iridescent bottle.

derma E Vitamin C Instant Radiance Citrus Facial Peel Derma E Vitamin C Instant Radiance Citrus Facial Peel $23.95 Derma E Buy Now On Derma E Give your skin a refreshing boost with Derma E's new Vitamin C peel made with a non-abrasive blend of Alpha Hydroxy Acids. It'll smooth your skin's texture while getting rid of dead cells and make your face smell like a fresh cup of OJ.

OSEA Plant-Based Dry Brush OSEA Plant-Based Dry Brush $28 OSEA Buy Now On OSEA If you haven't heard of all of the potential health and beauty benefits of dry brushing, you might want to consider adding it into your 2019 wellness routine. OSEA added a dry brush to its product offerings, meant to sweep away dead skin, while also reportedly energizing and awakening your senses.

SPKTRM Beauty Happyface Foundation Happyface Foundation $35 Spktrm Beauty Buy Now On Spktrm Beauty Inclusive beauty brand Spktrm Beauty launched its first product — Happyface Foundation, a cruelty-free formula made with hyaluronic acid and marula oil. It comes in 50 different shades, including five depth variants and seven undertones.

The Body Shop Shea Butter Hair Mask The Body Shop Shea Butter Richly Replenishing Hair Mask $18 $13.50 The Body Shop Buy Now On The Body Shop Nourish your strands while also doing good with The Body Shop's new Shea Butter Hair Mask. Since 1994, The Body Shop has been supporting The Tungteiya Women’s Association in Northern Ghana who source the shea butter found in the brand's Shea Butter collections. Since their partnership began, The Body Shop also co-founded the Global Shea Alliance, which helps the industry strive for a more sustainable world.

Bum Bum Sol Oil SPF 30 Sol de Janiero Bum Bum Sol Oil SPF 30 $38 Sephora Buy Now On Sephora Your favorite Brazilian body care brand has finally made its first product with SPF in it, so you can glow in the sun without feeling worrying about skin damage. Sun Bum's Bum Bum Sol Oil will luminize and hydrate your skin like its other products, but will now shield it too, with the formula's SPF 30 protection.