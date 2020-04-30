27 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas That Will Make You Her Favorite Child

Mother’s Day gifts are in order, as the holiday is right around the corner: where did the time go? And, now that you’re largely stuck in your apartment with not much else to do between Zoom calls than shop online, it’s the perfect time to pick up a great gift for that mom that you love so much. After all, if you can’t celebrate her day with her in person, you might as well send her something that reminds her how much you love her — on Mother’s Day and every other day, too!

Ahead, find a stellar selection of gifts that every mom will love — and at every price point. There's jewelry for the sparkle-lover, coffee table books for the homebody, PJs for lounging, and personalized necklaces that will give her a one-of-a-kind gift experience. For a mom who is out and about, opt for chunky cashmere knits for cozy at-home time or Spring jaunts to the park. For the fashion-conscious Mom? Give her the gift of a wicker bag that you’ll truly want to steal the second she unwraps it (or, perhaps, buy yourself a matching style!).

Shop the below Mother's Day picks, just in time for the holiday on May 10. Or use this as inspiration for your own personal wish list. Hey, it’s allowed!

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

J.Crew Short-Sleeve Pajama Set in End-on-End Cotton $80 | J.Crew Choose a set of breezy, comfy PJs for those days she just wants to lounge — and she deserves!

Staud Custom Bissett Bag $450 | Staud You know the real love of her life is her dog, so let her tote a picture of her fur baby around wherever she goes.

Roxanne Assoulin Just Say It Custom Bracelet $150 | Roxanne Assoulin No matter what loving moniker you give your mom, personalize a little arm candy that she knows was made just for her.

Fendi Small Zip-Around $550 | Fendi Splurge on a fancy mini zip wallet with gusseted compartments and card slots that can hold all her essentials.

Kiehl’s Avocado Nourishing Hydrating Mask $45 | Kiehl's Perfect for an at-home spa day, this nourishing mask seals in moisture to prevent future water loss.

Old Navy Slub-Knit Dolman-Sleeve Performance Tee $19.99 $18 | Old Navy XS-XXL For the Mom who loves to exercise (or doesn't — but has a wicked sense of humor), this graphic t-shirt will be an instant favorite.

David Yurman Starburst Earrings with Diamonds, 10mm $600 | David Yurman What mom won't appreciate some new jewelry? These diamond-studded starburst earrings will become a fast favorite in her collection.

Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Travel Tote Bag $268 $90.98 | Nordstrom Rack Your Mom will thank you for this go-with-anything tote that's spacious enough to keep all her essentials. Bonus, it has zip compartment and slip pockets so she can find everything with ease.

‘Mother and Child’ by Claiborne Swanson Frank $95 | Assouline She'll love poring through this coffee table book of stunning photos and heartwarming quotes from moms like Carolina Herrera, Aerin Lauder, and more.

Lululemon Align Pant 2 $98 | Lululemon Only the best for Mom, and that includes Lululemon's best-selling leggings, with sweat-wicking, four-way stretch, buttery-soft material. She'll be glad to learn they're designed for yoga but can be worn for so many other items on her to-do list, like walking the dog, making dinner, running errands, or watching TV on the couch.

Swarovski Tennis Deluxe Bracelet, White, Gold-Tone Plated $102 | Swarovski Give her the gift of a tennis bracelet — one of the biggest jewelry trends of the season — at an affordable price.

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer $180 | Sephora Indulge her with a splurge-worthy moisturizer that you're she'll immediately be hooked on. It will protect her skin from stress and pollution with nourishing ingredients like antioxidant lime tea.

La Ligne Marin Sweater $295 | La Ligne This 7-ply wool-cashmere sweater is the softest she will ever own — and it's striped.

Fenty Dolly Sandals $670 $335 | Fenty Is your Mom cooler than you are? Then, she'll appreciate these stylish Fenty sandals with a tiny heel. And a sweet anecdote you can share is that Rihanna named the shoe style after her late grandmother, Dolly.

Mark & Graham Small Travel Jewelry Case $69 | Mark & Graham Functional and stylish, this personalized case will help her keep track of all her new jewelry — and the initial inscription is a special touch.

White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap Scarf $315 | Shopbop A cashmere weave that can be looped, slung, twisted, and wrapped as her heart desires.

Sophie Buhai Gold Heart Ring $550 | Goop Give her the gift of your heart...literally. This ring is sure to win your mom plenty of compliments. It's a modern take on a traditional signet style, making it a natural conversation starter.

J.McLaughlin Erin Wicker Bucket Bag $198 | J.McLaughln An elegant woven bag that will go with every summer dress in her closet.

Maya Brenner Maman Necklace $325 | Maya Brenner A dainty necklace that will remind her how much she is loved, this nameplate comes in 14K gold.

Dear Annabelle Je T’Aime Notecards $80 | Dear Annabelle If your Mom loves sending sweet notes in the mail, get her a whimsical set of cards that's elegant at the same time.

Bandier The Grey Day Kit $130 | Bandier For a busy mom on the go, this crop top/leggings set is comfy and supportive enough to be her workout-to-weekend uniform.

Belgian Shoes Lizard Calf Midinette $450 | Belgian Shoes With its soft, hand stitched leather, these are the chicest, most comfortable pair of loafers she'll ever slip her toes into.

Baublebar Girl 14K Gold Vermeil Engravable Pendant Necklace $98 | Baublebar Take the personalized necklace to a new level with silhouette cut-outs that bear her children's or grandchildren's names.

Happy Socks Stripe Gift Box $48 | Happy Socks On her feet all day caring for others, mom will surely appreciate this gift set with comfortable, combed cotton socks.

Gucci Pop Web Aviator-Style Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses $420 | Net-a-Porter Summer is fast approaching, so make sure her Aviators are up-to-date with this flashy pair of designer frames.

Kate Spade Botanical Garden Studs $58 | Kate Spade These earrings are understated enough that she can wear them every day, yet playful enough that they still feel unique. Plus, with any purchase of $250 or more, Kate Spade will throw in a complimentary jade face roller and sleep mask.