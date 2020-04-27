If you're used to treating mom out for dinner, taking her shopping, or even traveling to see her, your Mother's Day plans will likely have to change due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn't mean you can't still celebrate Mother's Day on Zoom.

Whether you're celebrating your mother, grandmother, sister, or guardian this Mother's Day, it's important to remember that it's about finding ways to spend time with this person that makes the day special.

Before Mother's Day, it's a good idea to figure out when to schedule your Zoom call for. Though everyone is in quarantine, you want to make sure that your mom (and any other guest you might be inviting to your Zoom call) is available.

It can also be a nice gesture for you to have something delivered to your mom figure on Mother's Day. Whether it's a gift or a meal, she's sure to feel special.

Once you have the logistics of your celebration all figured out, it's time to plan your Mother's Day call activities. While just catching up and talking are always a great idea, it can brighten up your mom's day to have a super special video call planned. Here are seven ways you and your mom figure can celebrate Mother's Day 2020 on Zoom.

1. Host A Mother's Day Brunch Vladislav Nosick / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images If your Mother's Day plans usually involve taking mom out to brunch, you don't have to skip out this year just because of distance. With a few homemade mimosas and waffles (in your respective homes), you and your mom can have a Zoom brunch that's just as special as any other one you've had. And you don't even have to leave a tip!

2. Have A Mother's Day Movie Night If watching your favorite classic movies is your and your mom's thing, you can still do that this Mother's Day. Using Zoom's screen sharing, set up a movie both of you can watch. And to really stay on theme, watch some great ones like Freaky Friday, Mamma Mia!, or Lion. All of the movies celebrate motherhood in different ways.

3. Play A Mother's Day Trivia Game See who knows mom the best and vice versa with a Mother's Day Trivia Game. Write up questions and answers ahead of time so that you can keep the game fast-paced and exciting. Ask questions to your siblings like "Where was mom born?" or "What is mom currently reading" and see who gets what right. You can even have mom write up the questions and answers so that you can get in on the game.

4. Get The Whole Family On The Call FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images If your entire family is close to your mom, set it up so that you can all get on a Zoom call and celebrate Mother's Day together. If you all usually celebrate the holiday in one place, this can be a great way to have a little normalcy while still practicing safe social distancing guidelines. And it'll put a smile on mom's face.

5. Have A Sentimental Powerpoint Party If you feel like being the tear-jerker this Mother's Day, set up a cute Powerpoint with all of your childhood photos and memories. Be sure to throw in loving quotes and sentimental music, as well. Then, when your mom figure gets on the call, share your screen so that you can present your Powerpoint to her. Extra points if you have a mushy speech prepared.

6. Surprise Mother's Day Party There's nothing to lift spirits quite like a surprise party, especially for a mom that has to celebrate Mother's Day in quarantine, away from her kids. Whether you invite your siblings, cousins, aunts, or uncles, you can get a group of people who love mom together and have them surprise her on a Zoom call. Just have them join the call whenever suits them and let them serve as a surprise for the VIP.