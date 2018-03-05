27 Weird But Genius Products On Amazon That Solve Your Annoying Winter Problems

Wintertime is full of endless delights — reading by the fireplace, sipping hot cocoa, and playing in the snow like a kid. Unfortunately, however, the cold weather months are also full of problems — and if you don’t have any of those weird but genius products to help with annoying winter problems, you’re bound to be that person grumbling down the street about the weather and swearing you’re moving to Florida next year.

The first and most obvious winter problem is the cold. Everything is cold in the winter. Your clothes. Your bed. Your kitchen counter. During these chilly months, it seems like you’re freezing from the moment you get up in the morning to the time you tuck into bed at night. The other issue with cold weather is your skin. It is constantly dry and nearly impossible to keep moisturized — and can often flake off and feel tight. And it’s also hard AF to type on a keyboard in winter gloves.

Fortunately, the modern age has brought with it a myriad of genius products on Amazon that attempt to mitigate some of these winter woes. Things like heated pillows, electric cup warmers, leave-in conditioners, cordless glove dryers — if you have a winter annoyance, there is without a doubt something out there to help you try to solve it. Take a look at some of the most brilliant ideas we could find out there and enjoy a winter free of shivering and cursing at the sky.

1 An Astonishingly Effective Hand Cream That Soothes Cracked Skin https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00121UVU0?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00121UVU0 Amazon O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream, $7, Amazon There is nothing worse in the wintertime than dry, cracked hands — and this amazing hand cream is the perfect antidote. Using glycerin to pull in moisture and water to nourish dehydrated skin cells, the paraffin creates a natural barrier to trap moisture and bolster elasticity. Nearly 8,000 ecstatic Amazon customers have left reviews about the ingenious product, which creates results within days, according to some users. "This hand cream is seriously the stuff of miracles. ... it totally surpassed my wildest expectations," one reviewer said. "I swear this has phoenix tears or something in it, it's straight up magical. This is going to be a household staple for us."

2 A Toasty Hand Warmer That Keeps You Warm For More Than Six Hours https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00Q7PZXS6?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00Q7PZXS6 Amazon EnergyFlux Ellipse Rechargeable Hand Warmer, $35, Amazon With battery power that will last over six hours, this convenient rechargeable hand warmer slides easily into your pocket or fits ergonomically in the cradle of your hand. The warm winter cold-blaster has two heat settings (up to 118 degrees Fahrenheit), depending on how frigid the weather is. On top of keeping your mitts warm with wraparound heat, the device will also charge your phone with its high-grade 5200mAh lithium-ion battery — which lasts up to 500 recharges.

3 A Genius Foot Warmer That Regulates Your Temperature While You Sleep https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00ENRCMC0?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00ENRCMC0 Amazon Sunbeam Comfy Toes Warming Mattress, $32, Amazon Your toes will thank you all night long with this ultra-warm, high-tech mattress foot warmer. The brilliant product slides onto the end of your bed, keeping your feet warm using an innovative system that calculates your body and room temperature, making automatic micro-adjustments throughout the night to perfectly regulate your foot warmth. The device's controller offers three heat settings, as well as an auto-off function so you don't have to worry about fire hazards or other safety issues.

4 A Unique Hydrating Mask That Moisturizes Your Lips https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01HRIZ5ZM?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01HRIZ5ZM Amazon MLMSY Lips Membrane Gel Mask, $9 (10 Pack), Amazon OK, so you might feel a little ridiculous while using this lip mask. But that doesn't make it any less brilliant. Like any regular hydrating mask, you stick the collagen-based moisturizing gel on your lips and leave it for 10 to 15 minutes to works its magic. When you come back to remove it, your lips will be delightfully moist and hydrated, free of winter damage. As a bonus, the mask leaves a hint of color and temporarily plumps your lips to make them appear fuller.

5 This Warm Pair Of Gloves That Are Touch-Screen Compatible https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01M75G0M5?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01M75G0M5 Amazon Woogwin Touch Screen Gloves, $9, Amazon Constructed with soft and comfy poly spun velour, these fancy touch screen gloves allow you to text your heart away, all while protecting your fingers from the harsh winter elements. The super stretchy gloves are totally windproof and feature special thumbs and index fingers that grip screens on smartphones or iPads so you can use them without taking them off. They are machine-washable and come in eleven color choices including black, red, gray, brown, pink, mauve, and khaki.

6 A Warm Headband That Has A Built-In Bluetooth Audio For Those Outdoor Workouts https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01K1PYI3I?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01K1PYI3I Amazon LC-dolida Bluetooth Headband, $16, Amazon Wintertime doesn't mean you have to stop running or exercising outside, especially if you have a super awesome accessory like this mega-warm Bluetooth headband. The nylon-cotton ear warmer features built-in headphones so you can listen to music, and it has a microphone to take calls. The headband absorbs sweat without messing with the accessory's killer sound quality, making it ideal for hot yoga or hard workouts, as well as easy winter walks outside.

7 A Heated Body Wrap For When Your Neck Is Cold, Of Course https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B075GWYBD9?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B075GWYBD9&th=1 Amazon NatraCare Warming Shoulder And Body Wrap, $20, Amazon Whether you have sore muscles, or simply dig cuddling up on the couch in a cocoon of glowing warmth, this heated body wrap will make all of your dreams come true. The silky poly-fleece blend feels like heaven against your skin, while the clay beads inside soak up heat, retaining it longer than its rice does. The wrap is fully microwavable with a clever design that keeps it firmly in place, reducing slipping and preventing the beads from shifting around in the shell.

8 An Ingenious Cream Dispenser That Heats Up Your Favorite Lotion https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00H5NR5EE?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00H5NR5EE Amazon Conair True Glow Heated Lotion Dispenser, $25, Amazon This innovative heated lotion dispenser by Conair solves all of your winter dryness woes — and warms you up, too. Simply fill the sleek, compact dispenser with your favorite lotion and when you're ready to use it, switch the on button. Two minutes later your lotion will be warm and ready to soothe, hydrate, and revitalize your stressed-out winter skin after it has taken a beating from the wind, snow, and freezing temperatures outside.

9 A Set Of Anti-Slip Stickers That Means You Can Wear Cute Heels Without Falling On Ice https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01CT9XHN6?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01CT9XHN6 Amazon Catwalk Clawz Anti-Slip Sole Protectors, $10, Amazon These genius anti-slip sole protectors can be applied to any footwear, from high heels to sandals to wedge platforms. The no-skid material grips the ground to make the soles more stable while simultaneously prolonging the life of the shoe. The packet comes with two different sticker sizes for heels and toes, both of which have stylish designs that look like they're part of the shoe. One reviewer writes: "Bought these several months ago and they still work just as great as the first night. 3 months of rain puddles and slushy snow and the pads are still intact."

10 A Mug Warmer That Keeps Your Coffee Or Tea Piping Hot https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B076Y772TG?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B076Y772TG Amazon OKCafe Automatic Mug Warmer, $18, Amazon Never again make five trips from your work desk to the microwave in a span of 20 minutes with this amazingly convenient mug warmer. The tempered panel warming plate plugs into the wall, keeping your coffee or tea hot via a sensor that heats up and then automatically shuts off for safety. With 15 watts of power, the device gets warm fast and features a non-skid bottom so your cappuccino won't go flying across your desk and onto your neighbor's keyboard. Bonus: it also works as a candle wax warmer plate.

11 The Blanket That Allows You To Be A Mermaid, Even In The Freezing Cold https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01L72RCO6?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01L72RCO6 Amazon MerMaker Mermaid Blanket, $20, Amazon This mermaid blanket is everything your winter Netflix binge kit needs. Made of a warm and eco-friendly cotton blend, this majestic blanket is hand-crocheted with a semi-open back that ensures grow-ups of all sizes can morph into a magical sea creature while blowing through seasons of television. It is machine-washable and the adult sizes come in five colors with your choice of scaled or smooth texture — and if your problem is your life isn't as magical during the winter, we've just solved that for you.

12 A Soothing Facial Steamer That Makes Your Moisturizer More Effective https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01KA0GV34?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01DRH86CQ&th=1 Amazon KingdomCares Facial Steamer, $22, Amazon Not only will this facial steamer offer relaxing, spa-like warmth during the chilly winter months, it will also refresh your pores and clear up your skin. Using a strong atomizer alongside its PTC ceramic heating element, the 3-in-1 steamer converts water into a soothing mist that can be used to hydrate your skin, humidify a room, or warm up towels. During the extra dry winter months, this is especially helpful because the steam makes your skin absorb moisturizers and creams better. The spacious 80-milliliter tank provides 10 to 12 minutes of steam before needing a refill.

13 A Heated Seat Cushion That Makes Long Car Rides Cozier https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B013XT2Z6Q?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B013XT2Z6Q Amazon AmazonBasics 12-Volt Heated Seat Cushion, $16, Amazon This heated seat cushion plugs into your car's 12-volt DC outlet to keep you warm and toasty on your way to the office, but it can also work on your office chair, too. The carbon fiber wiring ensures the heat is consistent throughout the cushion and it has easy-to-use straps that connect it to the seat. Reviewers say it warms up fairly fast, too.

14 A 3-in-1 Facial Moisturizer That Blasts Away Dry Winter Skin https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01MZCQM0V?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01MZCQM0V Amazon COSRX Honey Moisturizing Mask, $14, Amazon This beeswax moisturizing mask will make you completely forget about that dry, flaky feeling that typically creeps into your skin this time of year. Enriched with more than 87 percent propolis extract, the ultra-hydrating cream creates a barrier that traps moisture below, leaving your face feeling soft and silky. The 3-in-1 product can be used as a moisturizing cream, a wash-off facial mask, or an ultra-hydrating overnight mask. "New holy grail!" exclaimed one Amazon user. "Left my skin sooooo soft the next morning. Highly recommend."

15 An Exfoliating Scrub That Washes Away Dry, Weathered Skin https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B016WX7YL6?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B016WX7YL6 Amazon ORGANIC Exfoliating Body Scrub, $23, Amazon Made with a blend of organic cucumber essential oils, peppermint, aloe vera, jojoba, argan, sweet almond, and fine grain dead sea salts, this body scrub is exactly what your skin is screaming for after a cold, blustery day out in the winter elements. The formula will scrub away the outer layer of dead cells, leaving your skin hydrated, moisturized, and detoxified as it fights acne, blemishes, blackheads, and ingrown hairs. The end result is clear, soft skin that shows absolutely no sign of the blizzard raging outside.

16 A Cozy Neck Warmer That Feels Like Silk On Your Skin https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0033QWB78?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0033QWB78 Amazon Turtle Fur Fleece Neck Warmer, $15, Amazon It's amazing what a huge difference a small piece of fabric around your neck can make. This cozy acrylic fleece neck warmer traps body heat, keeping you warm beneath the plush, silky material. The double layer fabric is moisture-wicking — so you can sweat without getting sticky — and it's also fast drying so getting caught in a rainstorm won't ruin your day. The machine washable, itch-resistant winter accessory is available in 13 cool colors including tea rose, sorbet, navy, henna, red, violet, and alabaster.

17 A Table Top Space Heater That Helps You Save On Your Electric Bills https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01LWZ12GK?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01LWZ12GK Amazon Honeywell Uberheat Ceramic Heater, $35, Amazon It isn't wintertime until you've spent 10 minutes huddled next to a space heater first thing in the morning as you silently will yourself to get dressed. This lightweight option by Honeywell is a great tabletop choice — it has two heating options, a thermoset, and it remains cool to the touch. It is amazingly quiet, and one reviewer notes it's a great way to save money on electricity: "This small heater really surprised me by heating my condo up just enough for me to keep the house heater turned off! It's a space saver for sure but does the job quite well."

18 A Deep Hydrating Mask That Leaves Your Winter Skin Glowing https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00MJG8618?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00MJG8618 Amazon Hey! Pinkgo Girl Hydration Sheet Mask, $12, Amazon Aside from being cold, the most common theme during winter is dry skin —which is why this intense hydration sheet mask will seriously change your life. The ultra-hydrating mask brilliantly mixes rose extract with hydrolized collagen to infuse your skin with deep moisture that plumps up your complexion and leaves fresh, glowing results. The serum is easily absorbed by the skin, and one reviewer writes: "I took these while traveling to Estonia in winter...They really helped. My boss said she felt like her skin was going to break in half it was so dry before. I ended up buying them for my cousin...her skin was flaking really bad from where it was so dry, she said she noticed a difference after the first use. Simply put: amazing."

19 An Electric Fireplace That Makes Your Living Room Feel Like A Winter Cabin https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0752FXK1C?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0752FXK1C Amazon 3G Plus Mini Electric Fireplace, $50, Amazon If you can't escape to a cozy cabin in the woods, bring the cozy cabin in the woods to you. This spectacularly simple-to-use mini electric fireplace will make any room feel like a weekend retreat, providing 1000-watt energy to heat the room while creating a cozy ambiance. The small device fits on bookshelves or table tops, as well as in the corner of the room. It features a classy log and flame effect surrounded by a sleek glass viewing window. The eight-pound heater is available in a brown, white or black shell.

20 A Portable Blanket That Plugs Into Your Car Charger https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B006A1PGDE?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B006A1PGDE Amazon Stalwart Electric Car Blanket, $21, Amazon Crush winter drives with this unbelievably cozy, comfortable electric car blanket. Available in three checkered colors — including black red, and green — as well as a solid navy option, this heated fleece blanket plugs into your 12-volt car charger to keep you cozy on the drive to school or work. It heats up super fast and has an extra long cord to allow back seat passengers to use it too.

21 A Leave-In Conditioner That Makes Your Curls Winter-Proof https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B075KNZ4M9?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B075KNZ4M9 Amazon Xtava Leave-In Conditioner, $12, Amazon Curly hair and wintertime are well-known mortal enemies. However, this leave-in conditioner may be a first step towards peace. The sweet-smelling formula blends jojoba, chamomile, pequi oil, aloe vera, rosemary, nettle extract, and other natural ingredients to create a non-oily conditioner that moisturizes your scalp and protects your hair from damage. Your curls will look even and amazing all winter long. It's also great for all hair textures and lengths.

22 A Set Of Cool Gel Toe Socks That Moisturize Your Feet https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00O81S77A?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00O81S77A&th=1 Amazon NatraCure Moisturizing Gel Toe Socks, $20, Amazon If your feet get dry and cracked in the wintertime, you absolutely must give moisturizing gel socks a try. These genius toe socks feature a special slow-release mix in the liner made of therapeutic oils, botanicals, and vitamins which gradually seep moisture into your feet while you walk. Each toe is lined with the formula so you get the benefits of the hypoallergenic, machine-washable socks all over your feet. With cushioned heels that reduce callouses, these at-home spa socks hydrate your feet from your heels and toes all the way out to your cuticles.

23 A Boar Hair Body Brush That Exfoliates And Invigorates Tired Skin https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0158S5BIY?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0158S5BIY Amazon C.S.M. Body Brush, $12, Amazon Made with gentle boar bristles that stimulate circulation, this compact body brush invigorates your skin cells, encouraging collagen production and delivering a fresh glow to the whole body. Buried within the bristles are small rubbery massage nodules that relax your muscles as you use it, too. The brush features a real wooden handle and a sturdy canvas strap that make it durable. The brush is lightweight, compact, and built to last.

24 A Glove Dryer That Doesn't Use Any Electricity https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0142YYPF0?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0142YYPF0 Amazon Green Glove Dryer, $20, Amazon Say goodbye to wet, cold hands with this innovative glove dryer that recirculates heat from your central air vents. The eco-friendly contraption doesn't use any power at all — simply place it next to the wall or floor vent and the unique design will redirect heat to dry your accessories. The device works on hats, boots, and shoes, as well as gloves and mittens. The portable glove dryer, which weighs only a pound, is safe to use on leather, wool, fleece, neoprene, canvas, cashmere, and other fabrics.

25 A Simple Boot Tray That Keeps Water And Dirt Off The Carpet https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01HJON6SM?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01HJON6SM Amazon Stalwart Eco-Friendly Boot Tray, $14, Amazon This clever boot tray is in the "so simple it's-painful" category of solutions to wet winter carpets. Instead of plopping your soggy, snow-covered boots down on your rug — creating a damp and odorous mess — put them on this little contraption. The recycled polypropylene tray, which comes in three different sizes, will keep moisture and dirt from seeping into the carpet. With raised edges to prevent spilling, it also makes a great utility tray for painting, gardening, pets, and other home projects.

26 A Clever Electric Lunch Box That Heats Your Food Midday https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01BQEO5H2?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10177-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01BQEO5H2 Amazon Smart Planet Heated Meal Kit, $20, Amazon Whether wintertime for you means warm soups or hot chilis, this heated lunch box will warm your food in less than 30 minutes. Simply plug it in and the device will heat up to 50 fluid ounces of food to 175 degrees. The meal box has a built-in spork, an inner lid for extra warmth, and a convenient carry handle, making it ideal for use on the go. The innovative lunch box comes in three color options including green, blue, and pink.