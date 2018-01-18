28 Cult-Favorite Products On Amazon That'll Please Literally Everyone

They say it’s impossible to please everyone – but they clearly haven’t heard about the cult-favorite products on Amazon, because if they did, they might change their tune. These things are innovative, functional, and brilliant enough to make even the pickiest people happy.

With so many products on Amazon, it isn't exactly easy to make yourself stand out or, as a consumer, to know which items are worthy of your investment. When there are hundreds of trinkets that promise they can remove mysterious odors from the depths of your closet, why should you spend your money on one odor-eliminating bag over another odor-eliminating bag?

The answer: user reviews are king. In order to stand apart and become a cult-favorite on Amazon, you need to rack up hundreds (and sometimes thousands) positive reviews, and the only way to really do that is to fulfill every product claim you make.

These 29 Amazon products do exactly that. Some of the items on this list solve a problem you knew you had but weren't sure you could fix (example: durable cooking gloves that aren't bulky, but can actually save you from cutting yourself. Again). Others fulfill a desire or need but do it with incredible ingredients that won't cost you an entire paycheck (see each and every cult-fave skincare or makeup item).

Ready to shop? Here are the Amazon products that, literally, everyone seems to be flipping over.

1 An Affordable Cruelty-Free Makeup Brush Set That Comes With A Posh Case Amazon Andre Lorent Makeup Brush Set, $20, Amazon Makeup brushes are usually an investment — but this five-piece makeup brush set won't break the bank, gets rave reviews for its soft, high-quality bristles, and provides everything you need to create every day looks. The brushes are vegan, cruelty-free, and includes a foundation brush, powder/blush brush, angled liner brush, eyeshadow brush, and lip liner brush with a pretty swanky travel case. Over 1,400 reviewers love that they're comparable to high-end brushes, and that they don't shed.

2 A Seat Cushion Infused With Charcoal That Supports Your Back And Stays Cool Amazon Cylen Home-Memory Foam Bamboo Seat Cushion, $17, Amazon This thermo-regulating memory foam cushion isn't just supportive and great for your back or under your knees, it's infused with bamboo charcoal that provides ventilation, diffuses odors, and regulates the temperature of the pillow so it never gets too hot. It only takes around five minutes to conform exactly to your body, and it's perfect for anyone who has to sit for long periods of time. It also has a breathable (and removable) air mesh cover that's non-slip, and its shape is tailored to relieve lower back and hip pain.

3 Tough Cooking Gloves That Make It So You Never Suffer Another Bread Knife Injury Amazon No Cry Cut-Resistant Gloves, $11, Amazon These tough-as-nails cooking gloves are a dream come true for the kitchen-challenged among us: you can wear them while slicing, cutting, grating, and peeling and, even if you slip up, your hands will be protected from sharp objects. They're four times stronger than leather, too. And since no one wants to cook while wearing a bulky glove, rest assured this one is snug, lightweight, food safe, and can be tossed in the washing machine for a quick clean.

4 A Wraparound Travel Pillow That Prevents Your Head From Falling Forward And Makes Flying A Breeze Amazon BCOZZY Chin Supporting Travel Pillow, $30, Amazon Whereas most travel pillows are C-shaped and promptly end at the side of your neck, this chin-supporting travel pillow is genius because it allows you to hang your head forward — don't worry, it'll do so while also keeping you propped up and cozy. This pillow is machine washable, attached to carry-on luggage, and comes in 17 colors. Twist and contort it into whatever shape you need to be more comfortable on long flights and trips.

5 An Iced Coffee Cold Brew System That Fits Right In Your Fridge Amazon Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker, $36, Amazon One of the reasons you may not be using a cold brew coffee maker is because some take up a whole lot of counter space. But not this 34-ounce iced coffee maker: it has an airtight, leak-proof lid and is so compact it fits in most refrigerator doors. It's made from BPA-free plastic, is dishwasher safe, and brews a perfect cup that lacks the bitter acid flavor found in most coffee. It also lasts in your fridge for up to two weeks, so feel free to brew ahead of time. To make, just spoon medium grinds into the filter, add water, and let sit. That's it!

6 A Heated Electric Fleece Blanket With Three Heat Settings Amazon Sunbeam Fleece Heated Throw, $35, Amazon You're in control of how hot or warm you want to be with this unique electric blanket, which features three heat settings. This throw is made from 100 percent polyester fleece and is safe in the washer and dryer (yay to no shrinkage). It comes in eight colors and features a three-hour auto-off function that will give you peace of mind. Best of all, using this blanket regularly instead of heat can save you up to 15 percent off your heating bill.

7 These Packing Cubes That Will Let You Pack 30 Percent More Luggage Amazon Pro Packing Cubes Travel Organizers, $22, Amazon Save up to 30 percent more space in your luggage and carry-on bags by using these travel organizers, which are lightweight, durable, and compress your garments and travel items to let you add more things in.Each set comes in four sizes: large for items like jackets and sweaters, medium for shirts, blouses, shorts, and documents, small for underwear and socks, and smallest for toiletries, adapters, and cables. As a bonus, they even double as a laundry bag while you're traveling.

8 An Exfoliant With Dead Sea Minerals That's Safe For Sensitive Skin Types Amazon Vivo Per Lei Facial Peeling Gel, $10, Amazon Reviewers with seriously dry skin are leaving glowing reviews about this super affordable and super effective peeling gel with dead sea minerals. Use this gel a few times a week to get rid of blackheads and slough off dead skin. It doesn't contain harsh chemicals and is safe for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Reviewers say to get it to work, just rub it in with your fingertips and you'll see the dead skin coming off right before your very eyes.

9 Safe, Flameless Candles You Control With A Remote Amazon Comenzar Flameless Candles, $29, Amazon Candles add a soothing, warm ambiance to any room, but you may avoid using them because you're worried about the fire hazard they pose. And that's where these flameless candles come in: you'll get nine candles in various sizes that operate on batteries and can be controlled manually or with a remote control. A timer feature even allows you to program these candles so that they turn off after automatically. They're even made from real wax, and you can set them to flicker, so they'll fool almost anyone.

10 A Travel Mirror With A Natural, Daylight LED Light Amazon Fancii 10X Magnifying Lighted Makeup Mirror, $27, Amazon No matter where you roam, your makeup and eyebrows will look flawless, thanks to this magnifying lighted mirror, which magnifies 10x and gives off natural daylight LED light. It has 360-degree rotational and is adjustable to suit various angles and positions. The suction cup base also allows you to place it anywhere and it will stay put. It can also be folded up for easy transport, and it comes with a travel pouch.

11 A Wine Preserver System That Keeps Open Wine Fresh For More Than A Week Amazon Wine Saver Vacuum & Bottle Stoppers, $13, Amazon Unless you plan on finishing an entire bottle of wine after opening it you'll face a common dilemma: do you return the bottle to your fridge and take your chances that it will remain fresh? Do you dump it? (definitely no). Time to turn to plan C: trust that this wine preserver system, which comes with a wine vacuum stopper and preserver pump, will remove air from your wine and prevent oxidation. This five-piece set makes it possible for your opened bottle of wine to stay fresh for up to ten days.

12 A Brilliant Clothing Hanger That Saves You So Much Closet Space Amazon DecoBros Supreme 23 Loop Scarf/Belt/Tie Organizer, $10, Amazon Finally — an accessories organizer with enough loops (23!) to hold all of your scarves, belts, and ties so that you never again have to wrap them up into one ball, stuff them into a dresser, and hope for the best. This organizer hanger is made from durable metal and the loops are so wide they can even accommodate infinity scarves. "Fits perfectly with width of the regular hangers," writes one reviewer. "Flat loop design keeps scarves from slipping out easily as compared to the round loop designs. Less wrinkles than the round loop design too."

13 A Robot Vacuum For Hard Floors That Can Run For Nearly 90 Minutes Nonstop Amazon Eufy RoboVac 11, $250, Amazon Yes, it's totally a splurge, but if you want to make a really good investment into a clean home (while still remaining lazy), this robot vacuum cleans your house an hour and a half at a time — effortlessly sweeping and vacuuming up dirt, hair, and dust that will never tangle or get stuck. Infrared sensors alert the device to the presence of stairs or furniture so you never have to worry about your favorite new vacuum ruining a favorite old chair, and you can time it to work when nobody's home. Best of all, when it needs to charge, it'll simply move right into its designated charging station, no help from you at all.

14 The Styling Tool That Lets You Dry And Style Your Hair At The Same Time Amazon Helen of Troy 1579 Tangle Free Hot Air Brush, $21, Amazon This is no ordinary straightening or curling iron — this is a vented hot air brush with a tangle-free cord that puts you in complete control of how you want to style your hair. Depending on your styling method, it can curl or straightens hair, but also gives it body and a wave wherever you want it. It'll save you a lot of time in the morning because you can use it on damp hair, and, true to its name, it glides through hair without leaving it a tangled mess. Reviewers love that it doesn't damage their hair, and it's a dupe for more expensive hot air brushes.

15 Soft Fleece Headbands With Removable Speakers To Help Lull You To Sleep Amazon CozyPhones Sleep Headphones With Travel Bag, $16, Amazon Music, audiobooks, and ambient sounds can help lull you to sleep, but wearing cumbersome headphones is anything but comfortable. These sleep headphones are cushioned, removable speakers with a 52-inch cable that are placed inside of a comfy fleece band. Wear it like a headband or use it as a sleep mask if you want to block out all light. They're compatible with a myriad of devices — like iPhones and Android — and are completely washable.

16 A Rotating Makeup Organizer That Fits Every Single Item You Have (Really) Amazon Jerrybox 360 Degree Rotation Organizer, $16, Amazon Whether you're so beauty obsessed you need to see all of your products at once (I feel you) or your home is so starved for space you can't fit a traditional makeup organizer and toilet paper in the same cabinet (still feeling you), this 360-degree organizer is a lifesaver. This extra large organizer fits 30 makeup brushes, 20 bottles of skin care products, lipsticks, nail polish, eyeliner, all of it. It has seven trays that are stacked and can be adjusted to accommodate the height of various products and, oh yes, it spins so you can find products in seconds.

17 A 100 Percent Natural Body Wash With Anti-Fungal Properties Amazon ArtNaturals Essential Bath And Body Wash, $14, Amazon You won't find a single nasty chemical in this 100 percent natural bath and body wash, which is infused with anti-fungal, antibacterial ingredients like tea tree oil, eucalyptus, oregano, peppermint, and a variety of other essential oils. It's cruelty-free and provides a layer of hydration while effectively cleansing your skin — and it's especially amazing if you have dry skin, psoriasis, athlete's foot, and other skin conditions. The gentle foam provides some much-needed hydration to skin, and will also relieve itchy skin.

18 Bear Claws That Shred Through Meat Way Faster Than A Knife And Fork Amazon The Original Bear Paws Shredder Claws, $13, Amazon When you love shredded chicken or pork but can't, for the life of you, figure out how to shred it with an ordinary knife, get these shredder claws and make dinner 100 times better and easier to whip up. Made from BPA-free nylon that's heat resistant up to 475 degrees, these claws can carve and tear through meat like nobody's business. They were even awarded "Best BBQ Tool" by the National BBQ Association. Reviewers say they have other innovative uses too, like holding a watermelon still for cutting or for tossing salad.

19 A Massage Stick That Gets Rid Of Aches And Pains Amazon IDSON Muscle Roller Stick for Athletes, $11, Amazon Reviewers swear this massage stick works wonders on tired and aching muscles from head to toe. Most use this texturized stick before and after exercising and find it relieves pressure and pain from the hamstrings, back, glutes, calves, quads, neck, and shoulders. It's also great for loosening up knots. One athlete writes: "Within a couple hours of using this in my forearms the pain was eased considerably. This is a serious roller."

20 A New, Healthier Way To Use The Potty Amazon Squatty Potty, $23, Amazon Ready to join the likes of more than 7,000 reviewers who were willing to try the new (and possibly improved) way of using the potty? Then start right here with this Shark Tank favorite: the Squatty Potty, which is a doctor-recommended toilet that allows you to take on a squatting position when doing your business. When you squat, certain muscles are in a better position to relax, which means a more thorough elimination — or you could just try this out because it's relatively cheap and, admit it, you're beyond curious.

21 A Soap-Dispensing Brush That Makes Washing Pots And Pans A Breeze Amazon OXO Good Grips Soap Dispensing Dish Brush, $9, Amazon Any gadget that makes washing pots and pans less torturous is worth the investment, and this affordable soap dispensing dish brush is worthy of a spot in your everyday cleaning tools kit. Fill it with dish soap and push a button — it quickly delivers the perfect amount of soap for a wash. The nylon bristles and backside food scraper are durable, but safe for non-stick cookware. It's also easy to refill by unscrewing the top of the handle, which is long enough to get into glasses and vases.

22 A Silk Sleep Mask That Gives Dry Eyes Instant Relief Amazon ALASKA BEAR Natural Sleep Mask & Blindfold, $10, Amazon If you wake up with dry eyes or have trouble sleeping in the first place, try this soft, natural sleep mask, which is made with 19 momme natural mulberry silk on both sides. The adjustable mask is so comfy it can even be worn by side sleepers. Not only will this mask shield you from light so you can rest better, but the hypoallergenic fibers keep dry air and allergens away from your eyes.

23 A Bamboo Charcoal Bag That Instantly Removes Odor From Anywhere Amazon Moso Natural Air Purifying Bag, $10, Amazon Detect a strange odor lingering in a closet? Or maybe you have pets and can't figure out how to make your home smell a bit fresher? This little bamboo charcoal purifying bag looks unassuming, but it's a powerful odor eliminator that you simply place in your pet area, car, closet — anywhere. Without adding sweet fragrances into the air, it effectively absorbs moisture (which helps prevent mildew) and removes odors, allergens, and pollutants from the air. It also can be reused for up to two years, and you can give it a reboot by placing it in the sun for an hour.

24 A Round Cane Massager That Helps Relieve Stress Amazon Body Back Company Buddy Trigger Point, $30, Amazon Another tool to aid in self-massage, this round cane massager hits all of the muscle points on your body — like the shoulders, chest, arms, and butt — and relieves them of the tension that's responsible for muscle aches and pains, thanks to 11 perfectly placed therapy knobs. It'll help relieve stress, relax the body, and only weighs a little over a pound. It's also BPA-free, hypoallergenic, and safe for use in the shower.

25 The Tool That Works As A Cutting Board And Knife All At Once Amazon Clever Cutter Pro 2-In-1 Food Chopper, $20, Amazon Imagine being able to chop veggies right into your soup without using a cutting board middle-man (and without losing a few carrot slices along the way). This multitasking kitchen tool is both a food chopper and cutting board in one nifty device that cuts, slice, and chops hard veggies and food so well it makes them all seem soft as butter. The locking safety hinge ensures no one gets hurt around this super-sharp blade and you can toss it in the dishwasher when it's ready for a clean. It's also made from incredibly durable German stainless steel, and it's safe for the dishwasher.

26 An Argan Oil Hair Mask And Conditioner That's A Lifesaver For Dry Hair Amazon Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask And Deep Conditioner, $12, Amazon This bestselling argan oil hair mask and deep conditioner has racked up more than 3,600 stellar reviews because it is capable of taking dry, brittle, and damaged hair and helping restore shine and smoothness by encouraging the hair's cuticle to lay flat. This is an amazing detangler that also protects against heat damage and strengthens over-processed hair. It's great for all kinds of hair textures, and it increases the elasticity of the hair to prevent breakage in the future.

27 A 3-In-1 Pot And Indoor Grill That Lets You BBQ Year Round Amazon Aroma Housewares 3-In-1 Super Pot With Grill Plate, $30, Amazon No need to lament the end of warm weather because that usually also means storing your BBQ — this three-in-one pot is an indoor grill you can use year-round for the perfect barbecue grilled dishes. This piece transforms from a 3-quart pot to a large 10-inch grill and the raised grill surface allows fat from meats to drip away for healthier meals. You can use it to steam, grill, or slow cook foods and all of the non-electric parts are safe in the dishwasher. It's got a temperature knob that will go up to 450 degrees, and it'll heat everything up evenly.