28 Holiday 2017 Instagram Caption Ideas About Family That Will Warm Your Heart

It's nearly impossible to escape your family during the holidays — but who would want to do that anyway? Whether your family drives you crazy or you absolutely adore them these holiday Instagram captions about family will help you find the right words to share when you're posting your sweet family photos on Instagram during Christmas.

From quotes by Maya Angelou to Michael J. Fox to Mother Theresa, you'll find a wide assortment of names below, as well as a wide assortment of quotes. The one thing that all these quotes do have in common? A focus on the family. No matter how irksome your family may be (especially when you're all in close-quarters during the holidays), there's nobody more important. The whole world can turn its back on you, but your family never will. Now that's something special.

And remember, your family isn't limited to your relatives — friends can be family too. Let your loved ones know just how much you love them by posting some of these captions on your Instagram feed this holiday season. There's no such thing as saying "I love you" too many times, especially if it's worded as beautifully as it is in these quotes below.

1. "A man travels the world over in search of what he needs, and returns home to find it." — George Moore

2. "I sustain myself with the love of family." — Maya Angelou

3. "If you cannot get rid of the family skeleton, you may as well make it dance." — George Bernard Shaw

4. "We must take care of our families wherever we find them." — Elizabeth Gilbert

5. "Families are the compass that guides us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights, and our comfort when we occasionally falter." — Brad Henry

6. "Cherish every moment with those you love at every stage of your journey." — Jack Layton

7. "It didn’t matter how big our house was; it mattered that there was love in it." — Peter Buffett

8. "A happy family is but an earlier heaven." — George Bernard Shaw

9. "A family is a place where minds come in contact with one another." — Buddha

10. "Heirlooms we don’t have in our family. But stories we’ve got." — Rose Cherin

11. "The family — that dear octopus from whose tentacles we never quite escape, nor, in our inmost hearts, ever quite wish to." — Dodie Smith

12. "Sticking with your family is what makes it a family." — Mitch Albom

13. "When everything goes to hell, the people who stand by you without flinching — they are your family." — Jim Butcher

14. "Many men can make a fortune but very few can build a family." — J.S. Bryan

15. "Family isn’t something that’s supposed to be static, or set. People marry in, divorce out. They’re born, they die. It’s always evolving, turning into something else." — Sarah Dessen

16. "Family is not an important thing, it’s everything." — Michael J. Fox

17. "I find the family the most mysterious and fascinating institution of the world." — Amos Oz

18. "At the end of the day, a loving family should find everything forgivable." — Mark V. Olsen

19. "What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family." — Mother Theresa

20. "The family is one of nature’s masterpieces." — George Santayana

21. "Everyone loves each other, but no one really likes each other." — Stephen Chbosky

22. "Family is the most important thing in the world." — Princess Diana

23. "The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, is in its loyalty to each other." — Mario Puzo

24. "Home is where you are loved the most and act the worst." — Marjorie Pay Hinckley

25. "Family is what works." — Ian McDonalds

26. "I know why families were created with all their imperfections. They humanize you. They are made to make you forget yourself occasionally, so that the beautiful balance of life is not destroyed." — Anais Nin

27. "Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten." — David Ogden Stiers

28. "I think the family is the place where the most ridiculous and least respectable things in the world go on." — Ugo Betti