Swim season is officially upon us in most parts of the country. And, with it, comes a multitude of swimwear trends that span from micro minis to full-coverage maillots and everything in between. There's no shortage of popular swimwear trends to embrace this season either: sleek black tones, brightly colored silhouettes, performance swim, and the list goes on. And while that range of styles used to be only available in smaller sizes, designers are finally catching on and extending their swimwear offerings with plus size bikinis.

And not just in high-waisted swimsuits with strategically-placed ruching and skirts attached, either. There are plus size shoppers embracing the string bikini and proving that you don't have to be a size 0 to wear a skimpy swimsuit at the beach. Cut-out styles are super popular in extended size ranges for those who want to show a little skin. And while old fashion magazines would tell you to dress in dark colors because it's "slimming," brands are (thankfully) rejecting those rules, and churning out plus options in neon and tie dye this season.

From the timeless string bikini to the electric green high-waisted suit, find the top five plus size bikini trends for Summer 2020 below.

String Swimsuits4All Go classic with a string bikini that leaves little to the imagination. For more support, choose a top with underwire and thicker halter straps.

Neon Instead of sticking to basic black or even prints, why not go bold with a neon color this summer? Electric yellow, green, orange or blue — whatever tone you choose, it will look gorgeous against sun-kissed skin.

Tie Dye ASOS Curve One of the biggest prints to hit the swimwear scene for Summer 2020 is tie dye. While it might have originated as a true DIY look, designers have taken it into their own hands and created a range of styles that are more colorful than ever.

Bandeau ASOS Curve A bandeau top works wonders for your tan lines if you’re looking for a chic look to lounge around on the beach in. Its retro style pairs expertly with a high-waisted bikini brief as well.