1. A Budget-Friendly Bikini With Bold Colors FIYOTE Plus Size Bikini $21 Amazon See On Amazon Bright colors, bold patterns, and a budget-friendly price tag — It's no wonder reviewers call the FIYOTE plus size bikini a "great suit" and "great quality," all for a "great price." It's a wonderful option for those looking for bust-support in the form of molded padding instead of underwire, and the halter top is adjustable for a customizable fit. Reviewers say: "Great suit, great price. I can't believe how great this fit. So cute. My favorite bathing suit now." Available Sizes: M — 5XL

2. An Off-The-Shoulder Plus Size Swimsuit Daci Ruffle Off-The-Shoulder Swimsuit $27 Amazon See On Amazon Off-the-shoulder swimsuits are super popular, both for their boho style and the extra protection they offer from the sun. With 300 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this Daci off-the-shoulder one-piece is the best option on Amazon. The stretchy, silky-smooth fabric is available in six floral patterns, and the straps are removable if you're looking to avoid tan-lines on your shoulders. Reviewers say: "This is the best suit I've owned ... The ruffle around the arms can be left off for tanning and it still looks super cute. I am buying [another] color now because I am so impressed by the material and style." Available Sizes: 12 — 20W

3. If You Love The Strappy Bikini Look Dearlove Strappy Bikini $26 Amazon See On Amazon Strappy-everything is extremely in right now, and bathing suits are no exception. The Dearlove strappy bikini is offered in four solid colors and five eye-catching patterns (including the American flag and a starry galaxy print.) In addition to the intricate straps, this suit also features ruched, high-waisted bottoms, underwire support, and an adjustable back clasp. Reviewers say: "I was skeptical about purchasing this bathing suit but I'm so glad I did ... I like the fact that the straps are adjustable because I am not top heavy so I am able to adjust the straps a little more to fit my bust area." Available Sizes: M — 3XL

4. A Plus Size One-Piece With Mesh Panels Daci One Piece Mesh V-Neck Swimsuit $24 Amazon See On Amazon Mesh panels blur the line between full-coverage and revealing, so if you'd prefer a bit of both, the Daci plus-size one-piece swimsuit is the way to go. Despite its solid color options, this suit is anything but boring thanks to the scoop racerback, V-neck mesh plunge, and translucent side panels. Reviewers say: "Never have I been so confident to wear a swimsuit that compliments my curves. I absolutely love it." Available Sizes: 12 — 20

5. The Best Plus Size Monokini Yskkt Cut-Out Monokini $23 Amazon See On Amazon Monokinis have all the makings of a two-piece, but are connected for improved slip-resistance and added style. This plus-size option comes in five solid colors and a bright Z-patch pattern. Its boat-neck and padded cups offer traditional coverage, but the open back, revealed ribs, and hip cut-outs keep this suit fashionable. Reviewers say: Available Sizes: 1XL — 4XL

6. The Most Popular Vintage Swimsuit Aixy Vintage Two Piece $30 Amazon See On Amazon With well over 1,500 reviews, the Aixy two-piece is one of the most popular vintage options available on Amazon — especially for plus sizes. Its high waist, underwire support, and adjustable halter make it a favorite among buyers, and it's available in dozens of color and pattern combinations. Choose between polka dots, florals, flouncy tops, and front-tie bikinis; you'll find no shortage of style options here. Reviewers say: Available Sizes: M —5XL

7. The Best High-Waisted Bikini Sovoyontee High-Waisted Ruffle Bikini $27 Amazon See On Amazon With its bright colors, crisscross cut-outs, and off-the-shoulder ruffles, the Sovoyontee bikini is a favorite among buyers. The fabric is lightweight, stretchy, and breathable, and the detachable bra offers extra padding when you want it and comfortable freedom when you don't. Get it in loads of solid colors and a few tropical prints. Reviewers say: "I love it so damn much. It is definitely the best bathing suit I’ve ever gotten and I feel amazing and comfortable in it." Available Sizes: L — 4XL

8. Supportive One-Piece Suits That Still Feel Sexy Garlagy One Piece $30 Amazon See On Amazon Plunging necklines, strappy accents, eye-catching prints — all of these one-piece suits from Garlagy are unique for one reason or another. Reviewers are "really impressed" by the support it offers as well as its ability to compromise coverage and style. Reviewers say: "I was very surprised how much I loved this bathing suit. I am a curvy woman - usually wear an 18/20 and I am about 6 [feet] tall, so when I order bathing suits I think about multiple areas for fit: chest, length of torso area, and of course room for the backside. Not only does this bathing suit fit me well ... I feel sexy but not overly exposed in it." Available Sizes: M — 3XL

9. This Plus-Size Holographic Swimsuit Genevo Metallic Shimmery Bikini $30 Amazon See On Amazon Holographic fabric is futuristic and a throw-back to the '90s simultaneously, but either way, it's hot right now. The Genevo metallic bikini has mermaid-inspired shades of turquoise and purple, and its caged underwire cups are both supportive and stylish. Last but definitely not least, this suit is adjustable, highly-elastic, and surprisingly breathable. Reviewers say: "I'm so happy! The bathing suit is beautiful and the quality is great! I have never ordered a bathing suit online and I was pleasantly surprised and happy with what I received." Available Sizes: M — 3XL

10. The Best Plus Size Tankini For Bust Support Lalagen Tankini $26 Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to its wrap bust and A-line fit, the Lalagen tankini is modest and stylish simultaneously. It also features power-mesh lining for extra chest support and comes with a pair of matching hipster bottoms. This bathing suit is available in various solid colors and one multi-color pattern — and you can also opt for a plunging V-neck that ties in the front. Reviewers say: "I love this bathing suit. Good bust support if you're top heavy. Not what a bra would give you but way better than what any other bathing suit would. I love that the stomach area is looser than the bust area." Available Sizes: S — 3XL

11. A Cross-Front Bathing Suit Begonia.K Criss-Cross One-Piece $25 Amazon See On Amazon A bathing suit doesn't have to have ruffles and mesh cut-outs for it to be unique. The Begonia.K criss-cross one-piece is a standard suit in all aspects but one — the thick straps cross in front of the chest for an elegant, open-shoulder design. Instead of a halter, they straighten out in the back to prevent neck strain, too. Reviewers say: "I've been shopping for a one piece, and it hasn't been easy. They were all either baggy and frumpy looking around the waist, or cut at the legs in a weird spot that made my legs look even shorter than they already are. This bathing suit fits great, and most importantly, looks hot!" Available Sizes: XS — 4XL

12. This Coastal Blue Bathing Suit That's Worth The Splurge Coastal Blue Plus Size One Piece $53 Amazon See On Amazon This Coastal Blue plus-size one piece is a bit more expensive than the other options here, but if you're looking for longevity and quality, it's worth the splurge. The dual-layer fabric also features set-in cups, adjustable straps, and stylish detailing — and it's available in 20 different colors, patterns, and designs. Reviewers say: "This is a lovely and well-made bathing suit. The material feels silky. The straps are adjustable. I have a pool at home so this was a wonderful piece to get. A lot of plus sized bathing suits have extra material like a skirt or tank top. These are fine, but they tend to hold a lot of water and drip everywhere. This suit does not do that, yet covers beautifully." Available Sizes: 1XL — 4XL

13. A Gorgeous Plus Size Swimdress Lalagen Halter Swimdress $28 Amazon See On Amazon Swimdresses can be an elegant way to protect against the sun, but they can also offer a modest option when you'd prefer more coverage. (They're also great for running errands after the beach, since they look more like clothing than a suit.) The Lalagen halter swimdress is available in five solid colors and features molded cups, double straps, and comfortable short bottoms. Best of all, the length and cut make it look like a real dress, but the fabric is quick-drying and breathable. Reviewers say: "Got my swimsuit today! I ordered the black one. I’m super picky about my bathing suits ... I’d order this over and over again every year to be honest!" Available Sizes: XL — 3XL

14. The Best Strapless Bikini Yii ouneey Snake Print Bandeau $20 Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to its strapless bandeau top and high-cut, triangular bottoms, the Yii ouneey bathing suit avoids tan lines on the obvious spots, like the upper thighs and shoulders. That said, its elastic fabric, side-boning, and removable padded cups still provide some support. Reviewers say: "This has got to be my favorite bathing suit in my 22 years of life ... Do not hesitate to buy this! I am absolutely obsessed with it!" Available Sizes: L — 3XL

15. If You Prefer A Loose-Fitting Swimsuit ZNCMRR Stripe Tankini $26 Amazon See On Amazon For those who'd rather forego the form-fitting designs, the ZNCMRR stripe tankini offers a loose silhouette in a breathable, flowy fabric. It's made from a mixture of spandex and polyester, and even though it's only available in solid colors, the zigzag mesh still creates visual interest. Finally, it's longer than other tankinis for optimal coverage. Reviewers say: "I got this to wear on my cruise. I love the top; it's super cute and flowy. I could wear shorts over the bottoms and it looked like I had an outfit on. I also like the adjustable straps!" Available Sizes: S — 3XL

16. The Best Plus Size Mermaid Swimsuit Camlinbo Plus Size Mermaid Bikini $38 Amazon See On Amazon Embrace your inner mermaid with this adorable bikini from Camlinbo. Its fishtail-print bottoms and scalloped neckline help turn you into your favorite mystical creature, but the adjustable straps, high-waist fit, and soft padded cups still offer plenty of comfort and functionality. Reviewers say: "Loved this suit! Have always wanted a mermaid suit like this. Fit great, so excited to wear it on our family Disneyland trip!" Available Sizes: M — 3XL

17. This Mesh Overlay Bathing Suit That Looks Like A Bodysuit Acelitt Plus Size Monokini $30 Amazon See On Amazon Despite the fact that it looks like a gorgeous bodysuit, the Acelitt plus size monokini is stretchy, comfortable, and quick-drying. Its mesh overlay offers extra coverage over the upper arms and abdomen, but the plunge neckline and exposed shoulders are anything but traditional. The straps are even adjustable and fully-removable. Reviewers say: "For the price I'm amazed. Something like this at Torrid runs towards $100 if not more ... If you're a larger girl like me and you're trying to find something cute and affordable that you'll feel confident and beautiful in, look no further." Available Sizes: M — 3XL

18. A Suit That Protects Against Sun And Chafing joo meryer Racerback Tankini and Capris $29 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're looking for protection against the sun, salt, wind, or waves, look no further than the joo meryer tankini set. This full-coverage suit features a racerback tankini and knee-length capris, all in durable, highly-elastic swim fabric. It's ideal for those who are looking to minimize sun exposure or prevent chafing during water activities. Reviewers say: "I thought I would give this suit a try because of the Capri bottoms. Looking to keep the sun off of my legs as I burn very easily. I’ve never been so thrilled with a bathing suit. It is so comfortable and has great coverage in the chest area so everything isn’t falling out after you go in the water." Available Sizes: L — 5XL

19. A Triangle-Tie Bikini With More Coverage Sovoyontee Plus Size Swimsuit $22 Amazon See On Amazon There are triangle bikinis with more coverage, and this two-piece swimsuit from Sovoyontee fits the bill. The halter top has a tie and triangular cups, but the detachable padding, wider lower band, and adjustable straps ensure optimal support. The bottoms are high-rise and also feature a tie, for customization as well as style. You can get this suit in five colors: army green, black, yellow, orange, and white. Reviewers say: "I liked the coverage that the suit provides without being a one piece. High waisted bottoms with a top that covers up any side boob... Fit was perfect and would definitely buy again." Available Sizes: XL — 4XL