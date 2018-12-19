I know you're probably still working through all of those 2018 YA releases, wrapping up your yearly reading goals with some of those year-end best books. So, I truly don't mean to alarm you, but there are literally hundreds of new YA books coming your way in mere weeks. I know, just take a deep breath. Here are 28 of the most-anticipated YA books of 2019, all being released in the first half of the year.

The books below range from must-have fantasies — like The Everlasting Rose by Dhonielle Clayton, Lady Smoke by Laura Sebastian, and King of Scars by Leigh Bardugo — super hyped contemporaries — including On The Come Up by Angie Thomas and Fire On High by National Book Award winner Elizabeth Acevedo — and even some exciting debuts — like Don't Date Rosa Santos by Nina Moreno and We Hunt the Flame by Hafsah Faizal. Whatever genre you love (or want to get into in the new year), whatever author you're excited to read more from, there is a young adult book on the list below for you. Get pumped for 2019 reading, fellow bibliophiles. I have a feeling it's going to be a good one.

'The Wicked King' by Holly Black (Jan. 8) In the sequel to The Cruel Prince, Jude is bound to the wicked king, Cardan, to keep her brother safe. When it becomes clear that someone close to Jude means to betray her, Jude must uncover them and fight her complicated feelings for Cardan to maintain control.

'Two Can Keep a Secret' by Karen M. McManus (Jan. 8) When Ellery moves to Echo Ridge, she discovers the darkness lurking beneath the picturesque town: Decades ago, Ellery's aunt went missing at age 17, and years later a homecoming queen was murdered. Now, someone has declared open season on homecoming, promising it will be just as deadly. Check out an exclusive excerpt!

'The Gilded Wolves' by Roshani Chokshi (Jan. 15) Paris, 1889: The Exposition Universelle has breathed new life into the streets and dredged up ancient secrets. And no one keeps tabs on secrets better than treasure-hunter Séverin Montagnet-Alarie. But when an all-powerful society seeks him out for help, Séverin is offered a treasure that he never imagined: His true inheritance.

'Famous in a Small Town' by Emma Mills (Jan. 15) For Sophie, small-town life has never felt small. Then August moves in next door. A quiet guy with a magnetic smile, August seems determined to keep everyone at arm's length... and Sophie's going to find out why.

'King of Scars' by Leigh Bardugo (Jan. 29) No one knows what Nikolai Lantsov endured in his country's bloody civil war —and he intends to keep it that way. Now, as enemies gather at his weakened borders, the young king must find a way to stop the rising threat to the once-great Grisha Army.

'The Love & Lies of Rukhsana Ali' by Sabina Khan (Jan. 29) Rukhsana Ali can't wait to go to college and leave her conservative Muslim parents' expectations behind. But when Rulhsana is caught kissing her girlfriend, her parents take her to Bangladesh, where all her plans now seem out of reach. Check out an exclusive excerpt now!

'On The Come Up' by Angie Thomas (Feb. 5) Angie Thomas's sophomore release follows 16-year-old Bri, who wants to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. But as the daughter of an underground rap legend, Bri's got big shoes to fill. And with bills piling up and homelessness staring her family down, Bri no longer just wants to make it — she has to make it.

'Courting Darkness' by Robin LaFevers (Feb. 5) To keep her fellow sisters at the convent of Saint Mortain safe, Sybella must accompany the duchess to France, where they quickly find themselves surrounded by enemies. Their one hope is Sybella's fellow novitiates, disguised and hidden deep in the French court — provided Sybella can find them.

'Lady Smoke' by Laura Sebastian (Feb. 5) The Kaiser murdered Theodosia's mother, the Fire Queen, when Theo was only six. But she has taken back her rightful title, and a hostage — Prinz Soren. Now, to free her people, she will need an army. But, securing an army means she must trust her aunt, the dreaded pirate Dragonsbane. Read an exclusive excerpt now!

'Bloodwitch' by Susan Dennard (Feb. 12) Below a monastery, a bloodthirsty horde of raiders await to destroy the sanctuary and its secrets. The Bloodwitch Aeduan has teamed up with the Threadwitch Iseult and the magical girl Owl to stop the destruction. But to do so, he must confront his own father, and his past.

'The Art Of Losing' by Lizzy Mason (Feb. 19) After Harley Langston discovers her boyfriend Mike hooking up with her sister Audrey, she thinks it's the worst thing that could ever happen. Until Mike's drunken atttempt to drive home ends with Audrey in a coma. In her grief, Harley reconnects with Raf, a childhood friend who's recently out of rehab. Read an excerpt on Bustle now!

'Children of Virtue and Vengeance' by Tomi Adeyemi (March 5) After battling the impossible, Zélie and Amari have finally succeeded in bringing magic back to the land of Orïsha. But when the monarchy and military unite to keep control of Orïsha, Zélie must fight to secure Amari's right to the throne and protect the new maji from the monarchy's wrath.

'The Everlasting Rose' by Dhonielle Clayton (March 5) Camellia, her sister Edel, and her guard Remy are on the run. With the help of an underground resistance movement called The Iron Ladies, Camellia uses her powers, her connections, and her cunning to try to restore peace to Orléans. Read an exclusive excerpt!

'Dealing in Dreams' by Lilliam Rivera (March 5) Nalah leads the fiercest all-girl crew in Mega City, but she dreams of getting off the streets. To do it, Nalah must prove her loyalty to the city's founder and search for a mysterious gang, the Ashé Ryders.

'Field Notes on Love' by Jennifer E. Smith (March 5) When Hugo's girlfriend dumps him, he's still determined to take his pre-college train trip across the U.S. But the non-transferable companion ticket is booked under his ex's name. Enter the new Margaret C. — Mae for short. After finding Hugo's spare ticket offer online, the two meet, and find more than they bargained for.

'Ruse' by Cindy Pon (March 12) Jason Zhou, his friends, and Daiyu are still recovering from the aftermath of bombing Jin Corp headquarters when Lingyi's childhood friend is murdered by the ruthless billionaire Jin. Now Zhou, Iris and Daiyu must reunite in Shanghai to find Lingyi.

'Internment' by Samira Ahmed (March 19) Set in a near-future United States, this book centers on Layla Amin and her parents, who are forced into an internment camp for Muslim Americans. With the help of friends within the camp and her boyfriend on the outside, Layla leads a revolution against the camp's Director and his guards.

'Dig' by A.S. King (March 26) Gottfried and Marla Hemmings have a seven-figure bank account they've declined to pass on to their adult children or their teenage grandchildren. As the Hemmings' precious white suburban respectability begins to fracture, the grandchildren being to uncover the terrible cost of maintaining the family name.

'The Princess and the Fangirl' by Ashley Poston (April 2) When the script for the Starfield sequel leaks, everyone suspects Jessica Stone, the actress who plays Princess Amara in the franchise. In order to clear her name, she, and her look-alike fangirl Imogen Lovelace, must trade places to find the person responsible. Check out an exclusive excerpt now!

'With The Fire On High' by Elizabeth Acevedo (May 7) With a daughter and her abuela to help support, Emoni Santiago knows she doesn't have time for her school's culinary arts class, and that she shouldn't be dreaming of someday working in a real kitchen. But once Emoni starts cooking, she can't help but let her talent break free.

'Hope & Other Punchlines' by Julie Buxbaum (May 7) Abbi Hope Goldstein became the famous "Baby Hope" when she was captured in an iconic photograph during the September 11 terrorist attacks. 15 years later, Abbi is desperate for anonymity and decides to spend the summer incognito as a camp counsellor. There she meets Noah Stern, whose life also changed on September 11, and the two begin to ask difficult questions about the history of the Baby Hope photo. Check out an exclusive excerpt!

'Somewhere Only We Know' by Maurene Goo (May 7) When K-pop star, Lucky, and tabloid reporter, Jack, unexpectedly meet in Hong Kong, the two make an unexpected connection. But the two come from very different backgrounds, and they must decide if they can risk everything for each other after one whirlwind day together. Read an exclusive excerpt!

'We Hunt the Flame' by Hafsah Faizal (May 14) When Zafira embarks on a quest to uncover a lost artifact that can restore magic to her suffering world, Nasir is sent by the king to kill her. But an ancient evil stirs as their journey unfolds — and the prize they seek may pose a threat greater than either can imagine.

'Don't Date Rosa Santos' by Nina Moreno (May 14) Rosa is cursed by the sea — at least that's what they say. When Rosa meets Alex Aquino, the mysterious boy with tattoos of the ocean, she knows her future — and her family — is on the line. Can Rosa break the curse?

'Let Me Hear a Rhyme' by Tiffany D. Jackson (May 21) Quadir and Jarrell won't let their best friend Steph's music be forgotten after he's killed. With Steph's sister, Jasmine, they promote Steph's music under a new rap name: The Architect. But when his mixtape catches the attention of a hotheaded music rep, they must confront the truth about what happened to their friend.

'Kingsbane' by Claire Legrand (May 21) Rielle Dardenne's trials are far from over. The Gate keeping the angels at bay is falling, and to repair it, Rielle must collect the seven hidden castings of the saints. Centuries later, Eliana Ferracora grapples with her new reality. But fear of corruption keeps Eliana's power dangerous and unpredictable.

'There's Something About Sweetie' by Sandhya Menon (May 2019) Ashish Patel and Sweetie Nair both have something to prove — to their traditional parents and to themselves. But when they're set up, an unexpected magic grows between them. Can they find their true selves without losing each other? Check out an exclusive excerpt!