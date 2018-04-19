29 Absurdly Clever Products On Amazon For Anyone Disorganized AF

There are all kinds of reasons why people get messy. From bad breakups to crazy work schedules, life can get a bit much to handle sometimes, and when that happens, cleaning usually ends up at the bottom of most to-do lists. While Amazon is full of amazingly clever products for people who are disorganized AF, sometimes even that isn't enough. Sometimes you need to literally overhaul your entire approach to life in order to get tidy.

The good news is, you don't have to be a type A personality to keep your living space sparkling — and it's not that hard to do once you get started. There are simple ways to get organized, like writing things down more, de-cluttering closets, and simply trying to make a realistic schedule of errands and sticking with it.

If you're still having trouble staying on top of messes even after exploring these low-stress options, you can always invest in products that are designed to do all the heavy lifting for you. From space-saving clothes hangers that help maximize closet space, to storage cases that finally solve the problem of how to organize batteries, the items on this list are brilliant enough that you'll be able to fool just about anyone into thinking you were a neat freak all along.

1. These Space-Saving Hangers That Are Perfect For Bras

LingerieDock, $15 (8 Pack), Amazon

Organizing lingerie can always be tricky, but with this set of multi-level hangers, you can manage it with total ease. Bra straps can hang from the inner loops and outer swirls of this hanger without falling off, and because the hangers attach to each other, you can save closet space, too, and keep delicates from getting wrinkled. Made with durable wire and a coated black finish, this set of hangers is also a stylish accompaniment to any closet space and can work well for hanging bathing suits, camisoles, belts, and more.

2. This Over-The-Door Laundry Hanger That's Great For Cramped Spaces

Urban Mom Laundry Nook, $16, Amazon

Short on space to stash a laundry bin? This cotton canvas bag is just what you've been searching for. It hangs behind the door from stainless steel hooks and is large enough to hold an average load of wash. This bag also comes with a back side zipper, so laundry drops out easily for washing. Ideal for cramped spaces, this hanging bag is an investment that will make doing laundry so much easier.

3. This Ultra-Modern Spin On A Traditional Spice Rack

Intergalactic Spice Rack Set With Magnetic Jars, $20, Amazon

This rack set of nine tins is an innovative spin on standard spice racks and can definitely add a lot of character to your kitchen space. Each tin comes with magnetic backing and can be used free-form to magnetically attach to your fridge or wall. In addition, this set comes with a literal rack, which inclines at a 70 degree angle to take up less counter space than a normal rack. Because of how resilient these tins are, they also have countless other uses, and can be a great place to store buttons, beads, pins, hair clips, and other items.

4. This Multi-Functional Makeup Organizer That Allows You To Store Almost Anything

DreamGenius Makeup Organizer, $29, Amazon

If you're looking for a way to keep all your makeup, perfume, skincare, and other beauty products in one easy-to-reach and convenient spot, this organizer is a must-have. It rotates a full 360 degrees, and comes with six adjustable layers, so you can move the height of the tray to accommodate different types of cosmetics with ease. This organizer, which comes in a clear and translucent design, won't clash with any of your decor and is also super-simple to assemble, so you can set it up and start using it immediately. One reviewer writes: "I'm surprised how much more I can keep adding to it (I have a lot of products!) I've been able to fit all my hair, skin and make-up products on this, as well as brushes, clippers and other hygiene. LOVE IT!"

5. These Bamboo Dividers That Bring Order To Messy Drawers

Lipper International Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Dividers, $28, Amazon

These dividers might not seem too life-altering, but once you get them set up in your drawers, you'll notice a big difference. Made with tension springs that adjust perfectly to fit most drawer sizes, these bamboo dividers can make it easy to suddenly find everything you've been looking for, especially in big, open, and usually messy drawers. These dividers are also sizable enough that utensils won't spill over them each time you open a drawer.

6. This Two-Tiered Rack That Makes Your Situation Under The Sink Way More Organized

SimpleHouseware Under-Sink Rack, $23, Amazon

Whether it's extra towels, cleaning solution, or just a few bars of soap, the things you keep under the sink are typically cleaning essentials — that end up being a disorganized mess under there. With this two-tiered rack designed specifically to fit under most sinks, you can keep all your cleaning essentials in one spot. Made from sturdy perforated steel, this rack is also built to last, it has an adjustable height, and can expand to fit any space.

7. This Innovative Folding Tool That Makes Wrinkly Clothes Disappear

BoxLegend Clothes Folder, $20, Amazon

All it takes is three simple steps and your pile of laundry will become a neatly folded stack of clothes ready to be put away in no time. This folding helper, which is made from one durable block of material, folds shirts and garments evenly in just three seconds and includes a hanging hole, so it's easy to store and set aside in your laundry room after use. "I love this clothing folder. It is so super easy to use," wrote one reviewer. "It never looks as neat and tidy as when I use this board."

8. This Bedside Caddy That Helps Keep All Your Essentials Within Reach

ILOVESHOP Bedside Storage Organizer, $8, Amazon

You'll never have to wonder where your tablet is again, or have to get out of bed to pick up your remote or phone charger again, because with this bedside caddy, you'll have everything you need right there for the taking. This storage organizer has one large pocket, plus three mesh pockets and an inserting board, which you can place under the mattress to keep this in place. No assembly is required for this lightweight but dependable caddy, which also works on bed rails and hand rails.

9. This Soft Traveling Case That Keeps All Your Favorite Jewelry Safe And In Reach

Conair Jewelry Roll Bag, $9, Amazon

If you're traveling, this soft case for jewelry is a great way to pack up all your best accessories. This case can either fold flat or roll up to fit in your bag or luggage, and comes with six pockets — three of which are large enough to fit bulkier items like watches or statement necklaces. Items stay secure and easy-to-spot because the pockets are made of clear plastic, which bends easily when this case is rolled up.

10. This Helpful Pad That Reminds You Of All The Things You Don't Want To Remember

Knock Knock Forget Me Not Pad, $16, Amazon

Always losing track of things? If so, this hilarious pad is a great aid that can help jog your memory. Each pad comes with 60 sheets and is broken up into three sections, so you can better recall things you need to do or remember each day. There's also a section to note some less-than-memorable experiences throughout the day, so you can keep a log. Fun but practical too, this pad makes staying on top of things look easy.

11. These Easy-To-Use Hooks That Help Reduce Backseat Clutter

IPELY Universal Car Hanger Hook, $8 (Set Of 2), Amazon

This set of silicone hooks helps make a convenient storage space out of your car's headrest — because these hooks fasten directly to each. Each one can hold up to 18 pounds. and are great to hang things like grocery bags, coats, an umbrella, and purses. As a result, you can keep shopping bags from spilling and rolling around on the floor, and can open up the backseat of your car, so people have more floor and leg room.

12. This Grocery Cart Organizer That Makes Going To The Market So Much Easier

House Again Trolley Bags, $27 (Pack Of 4), Amazon

If you dread going to the grocery store and are always forgetting to bring your reusable tote bags, this organizer could change your outlook. This set of trolley bags inserts into most standard shopping carts and comes with four bags — including one insulated tote for hot or cold food — so you can pack your bags while you shop. Each bag is made from durable material and can hold up to 60 pounds, and best of all, because each one is attached to an extendable rod via Velcro, it's easy to separate the loads when you're packing your car.

13. This Pair Of Under-The-Bed Containers For When You Need To Stash Linens

Whitmor Jumbo Underbed Bags, $15 (Set Of 2), Amazon

These huge under-the-bed storage bags can help you utilize the space under your bed frame and make it easy to find and grab linens when not in use. Because of the size of these bags, they work great for organizing blankets, sheets, throws, and even pillows. Built with reinforced seams and a clear vinyl top so you can always see the contents inside, these bags are sturdy and protect against dust, dirt, pests, and other airborne particles, so no matter what, your items stay as fresh and clean as they were when they went in.

14. An Easy Way To Store And See All Your Kitchen Tools

Ouddy Magnetic Knife Strip, $14, Amazon

This magnetic knife holder is a practical way to store your knives and keep them within arm's length when you're cooking. Made from stainless steel and featuring a powerful magnetic strip that holds things securely in place, this holder can save a ton of space and clear up your countertops for some much-needed prep space. This 16-inch rack also helps keep knives out of drawers and potentially out of reach of children, and mounts to kitchen walls with the included hardware.

15. This Doorknob Organizer That Will Help You Get Rid Of That Nagging Feeling You've Forgotten Something

Monkey Business The Original Door Organizer, $20, Amazon

This incredibly popular doorknob organizer was featured on Oprah Winfrey and is definitely one of the best memory aids you can find. This organizer has three front pockets, which you can use to store keys, glasses, your phone, money, cards, and so much more, and is built to hang conveniently from your door, so it's super handy and tough to miss. Made from canvas, this organizer also has "Do not forget!" emblazoned on the front, and is designed to fit most doorknob sizes.

16. This Honeycomb Drawer Organizer That's Ideal For Storing Socks And Scarves

Whitmor Honeycomb Drawer Organizer, $9, Amazon

For organizing socks and delicates, you definitely want to check out this cute AF honeycomb organizer. Made from flexible yet totally resilient plastic, this eight-piece divider can transform your drawers from one giant heap of clothes into something more streamlined. You can adjust this divider into various configurations to suit the size of your drawers, and you can also trim down strips to take the clutter out of your storage spaces.

17. This Heavy-Duty Broom Holder That's A Total Game-Changer

Home-It Mop and Broom Holder, $12, Amazon

With over 4,000 reviews on Amazon, this broom holder is a straightforward and really effective product for reducing clutter, especially in crammed closets and living spaces. Built to hold up to 11 tools, this holder mounts directly to the wall and can hold handles of varying thickness securely. One reviewer even raved: "I have a small apartment and the broom closet was always a mess with the brooms hitting me in the face whenever I took the trash out. This saved me so much stress!"

18. This Clear Carrying Case That Makes Storing Gift Wrap Totally Effortless

Whitmor Clear Gift Wrap Organizer, $7, Amazon

Organizing gift wrap never seemed so simple as it does with this clear organizer, which is lightweight, has handles for easy transport, and is made to store up to 25 standard, 30-inch rolls of wrapping paper. This case not only keeps gift wrap sorted and dust-free, but it also is built to last. Constructed with tear-resistant vinyl, this organizer is resistant to moisture and other kinds of damage, so you can easily stash it anywhere for safe-keeping when you're not wrapping tons of gifts.

19. This Case That Finally Solves Of The Problem Of How To Store Batteries

The Battery Organizer Storage Case with Hinged Clear Cover, $20, Amazon

Storing batteries is always a hassle, and for most people, they end up spilling into drawers, taking up space, and become impossible to keep track of. Luckily, this incredibly simple but really effective storage case can make it easy to store all your batteries. It can hold up to 93 batteries of all different sizes, including up to 45 AAs, 25 AAAs, four 9-volt batteries, and more. This case also works as a great tool for reminding you when you're almost out of certain types of batteries, so you always stay prepared and ready for anything.

20. These Storage Bins That Will Seriously Transform Your Fridge And Freezer

Sorbus Fridge and Freezer Organizer Bins, $29 (6 Pack), Amazon

Tired of never being able to find what you're looking for in the fridge and freezer? If so, this set of six organizer bins will help organize your messy freezer and fridge once and for all. Each bin varies, with two designed for extra wide drawers, plus a can dispenser that holds up to 10 12-oz cans, as well as an egg drawer and narrow bins for condiments. Just one of these bins alone could go for this price, so the fact that this is a set with six storage containers makes it a real bargain.

21. These Vacuum Bags That Are Great For Stashing Hard To Store Items

SpaceSaver JUMBO Vacuum Storage Bags, $26 (6 Pack), Amazon

If you're short on space underneath your bed or in your closet, but you still need to store large items like a duvet, towels, blankets, and winter coats, then these vacuum storage bags are a solid investment. Designed to get every ounce of air out of the bag during the suction process, these bags shrink down so they're more easy to store. These bags are also resistant to mold, mildew, bacteria, and other contaminants that can damage linens over time. They also work with a vacuum — no fancy pump needed, but a travel pump is included if you need to save some space in your suitcase on your next vacation.

22. A Space-Saving Collapsible Laundry Basket For When You Want To Feel Grown AF

Proper Goods Collapsible Laundry Basket, $29, Amazon

Has your laundry bin just been taking up way too much space? You can try a hanging bin, or you may want to give this collapsible basket a shot. Made from lightweight plastic, this laundry basket is easy to transport, pops into place, and squeezes down so it's tiny enough to store in a crevice or narrow space in your laundry room. When it's totally extended, this basket is still strong enough that it can hold large loads and won't accidentally collapse back down.

23. A Lap Cushion That's You Can Actually Leave Yourself Notes On

Kittrich Corporation Dry Erase Lap Desk, $28, Amazon

Work wherever you need to with this lap desk, which in addition to being portable and comfortable, also has a dry erase feature, so you can jot down notes as you work. Because the dry erase board also has graph rule overlay, it's an especially great buy for students and can be a good resource when you need to be extra-organized. This desk also comes with two dry erase markers, a dry eraser, a magnetic clip, and two magnetic buttons.

24. This Over-The-Sink Dish Rack That Won't Take Up Vital Counter Space

Surpahs Over the Sink Dish Drying Rack, $24, Amazon

Standard dish racks take up space, but this multi-purpose, silicone-coated steel rack does exactly the opposite. Instead of cluttering your countertop, this rack is designed to be put over your sink, so dishware dries overhead instead. Heat-resistant, non-slip, and resistant to rust, this drying rack can be used to dry glasses, frying pans, bowls, and so much more, and also functions as a good prep space over the sink for chopping fruits and veggies.

25. These Adjustable Shoe Slots That Keep Shoes Organized And Damage-Free

HARRA HOME Shoe Slots, $30 (Set of 5), Amazon

These shoe slots can help transform a crowded closet into one that saves space and frees you up to store even more stuff. These adjustable shoe slots can be adjusted level-wise and can be used to store high heels, sneakers, slippers, and everything in between. Made from durable material, these organizers are also different from ordinary shoe racks and allow you to actually see your shoes, unlike over the door racks that can squish them into place.

26. These Hangers That Extend The Space In Your Closet Area

House Day Magic Hangers, $11 (Set of 10), Amazon

If you're short on closet space and want to make the most of your hanger space, this set of 10 magic cascading hangers are a must-have. Each hanger set can hold up to 50 garments and can be hung either vertically or horizontally, so you can really maximize the closet space you have. Great for dorms, small homes, and apartments, these hangers are also super sturdy and durable. One reviewer writes: "I love this product so much. I used to have only a little room in my tiny closet. I had to get rid of clothes if I bought something...but not anymore!"

27. This Hanging Storage Unit That's Big Enough To Show Off Your Entire Bag Collection

Boottique The Boot Hanger Company Hanging Purse Storage, $25, Amazon

If you're sick of always tossing your purse on a shelf or the floor and you're ready for a new solution, this set of 12 hanging purse hooks could be it. This hangs over most residential doors and closet rods and can be used to store purses, plus ties, belts, scarves, and other accessories. Since the hooks connect and can swivel for easy visibility, this also works great stored in a closet. Made from tough steel with a stylish chrome finish, this set of hooks also holds up to 50 pounds, and can be a great way to tidy up your bedroom.

28. This Storage Unit That Keeps Hot Styling Tools From Scorching Cool Surfaces

Polder Hair Styling Storage Unit, $17, Amazon

Blow dryers, hair straighteners, and other styling tools can take up a lot of space on shelves and countertops, but with this stainless steel storage unit, you'll gain back all that lost space. Made with heat-resistant mesh and a silicone base so hot tools can slip right in and cool down quickly after use, this unit also keeps cords neatly tucked away in the rear, so you'll never notice them. This container can also hang from a towel bar, or can mount easily to another surface.

29. This Charging Port That Also Keeps Annoying Cords Out Of Sight

G.U.S. Multi-Device Charging Station Dock & Organizer, $40, Amazon

Cords and the tangled messes they weave will be a thing of the past with this charging station on your bedside table. Made from eco-friendly bamboo, this charging station is designed to accommodate most electronic devices, from laptops to tablets and most smartphone models, and can also add extra style to your home decor. Available in different finishes, this organizer is also versatile enough that you can use it to store magazines and books when you don't have other devices to charge.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.