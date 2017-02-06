Alright everyone, it’s almost here. The loveliest and most precious day of the entire year — the one that you spend showing your favorite person how much you care for them, how much they make your life happier and better: Galentine’s Day. Oh, you thought I meant Valentine’s Day? Heck no — we all know that celebrating friends is the ultimate reason for this season, which is why having some last-minute Galentine’s day gifts under $20 is oh so important this time of year.

As Leslie Knope famously says in Parks and Recreation, “it’s only the best day of the year!” Her friends get together the day before Valentine’s Day, eat breakfast, and share gifts with one another. Although you may not want to celebrate Galentine’s Day over breakfast (maybe more like brunch, or how about a couple of pizzas?) giving gifts is still an important part of the day!

However, with Galentine’s Day around the corner on Feb. 13, finding the perfect last-minute gift for a friend can be tough. Especially finding a cheap gift that still means a lot to your bestie. So if you’re still searching for the perfect Galentine’s Day gift, here are options for you to use!

1. Glitter PopSocket

For the friend loves a little shine, this rose pop-out phone stand is exactly what they need.

2. Friends Tumbler

Let your Friends-obsessed bestie know how much you care with a tumbler from the gang's favorite coffee shop.

3. Best Friend Ever Wine Glass

Cheers to your friendship with a wine glass that says it all.

4. Mixed-Media Sunglasses

Quality sunglasses are hard to come by at a low price, but J. Crew Factory has a bunch of great ones on sale right now — like these mixed-media sunglasses.

5. Mini Preserved Floral Bouquet

With a mini preserved arrangement, your bestie can celebrate Galentine's Day every day.

6. Sour Gummy Hearts

You really can’t ever go wrong with giving heart-shaped candy as a Galentine's Day gift.

7. Rose Gold Bracelet

This is for the friend who’s obsessed with new jewelry, or the friend for whom wearing lots of bracelets is a go-to fashion statement.

8. "I Love You" Toilet Paper

For the friend that loves the gag gifts, this is probably the best one you will ever give them.

9. Cookie Mix In A Mason Jar

Does your friend love to bake, but never has time for it? This cute little mason jar is filled with all of the dry essentials to make cookies.

10. Peach Emoji Keychain

For the friend who loves “peaches”… wink wink.

11. Chocolate In A Canister

Fill up this canister with some Hershey’s kisses for an original gift idea. It's perfect for the friend you’re still getting to know.

12. Tea Party Shot Glasses

For that friend who loves tea, but loves whiskey and tequila more.

13. Scottie Socks

Have that one bestie who always stops to pet a dog on the street, no matter how late you are for an event? Then they need a pair of these ASAP.

14. Produce Dish Towel

This cute dishtowel is perfect for the friend who loves to be in her kitchen cooking up new recipes, or just really loves cute pieces to decorate her home.

15. Dumpling Light

Light up your best friend's home with the cutest dumpling there ever was.

16. AirPods Case

Make sure your best friend doesn't lose their AirPods, in style.

17. Sloth Hanging Planter

Cute, decorative, and useful, this sloth planter will ensure your pal keeps their plants alive and living the dream.

18. Heart-Shaped Tea Infuser

This tea spoon is so precious, your friend won’t even know that you spent a mere $7 on it.

19. Shower Wine Holder

The most useful gift you'll ever give someone.

20. Friends Pivot Koozie

If they know, they know.

22. Cereal Bowl Puzzle

This puzzle is a fun throwback to everyone's favorite breakfast.

23. Selfie Cork

For the friend who's most likely to use #RoseAllDay on an Instagram caption.

24. Scented Glitter Gel Pens

For the '90s loving best friend, take them back to 1999 with this set of gel pens!

25. Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker

In honor of Galentine's Day creator Leslie Knopes, give your bestie a waffle-maker —and then reap the benefits over brunch at their place.

26. A Mini Vacuum

This itsy-bitsy vacuum is perfect for the Monica in your friend group.

27. Bestie Flasks

A more up-to-date version of a BFF necklace, these flasks go with pretty much every outfit.

28. Love Candle

Lemon, rose, jasmine — your best friend will get these scents and more with this love-inspired candle.

29. Scrunchie Set

Remember days of the week underwear? These scrunchies send the same message with an equally nostalgic vibe.

Additional reporting by Michelle Toglia