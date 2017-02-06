Bustle

29 Galentine’s Day Gift Ideas Under $20 That Are Perfect For All The Gal-Pals In Your Life

By Kiersten Hickman
Updated:
Alright everyone, it’s almost here. The loveliest and most precious day of the entire year — the one that you spend showing your favorite person how much you care for them, how much they make your life happier and better: Galentine’s Day. Oh, you thought I meant Valentine’s Day? Heck no — we all know that celebrating friends is the ultimate reason for this season, which is why having some last-minute Galentine’s day gifts under $20 is oh so important this time of year.

As Leslie Knope famously says in Parks and Recreation, “it’s only the best day of the year!” Her friends get together the day before Valentine’s Day, eat breakfast, and share gifts with one another. Although you may not want to celebrate Galentine’s Day over breakfast (maybe more like brunch, or how about a couple of pizzas?) giving gifts is still an important part of the day!

However, with Galentine’s Day around the corner on Feb. 13, finding the perfect last-minute gift for a friend can be tough. Especially finding a cheap gift that still means a lot to your bestie. So if you’re still searching for the perfect Galentine’s Day gift, here are options for you to use!

1. Glitter PopSocket

PopSockets Metallic Diamonds Phone Stand
$15
$9.99
|
Urban Outfitters

For the friend loves a little shine, this rose pop-out phone stand is exactly what they need.

2. Friends Tumbler

Warner Brothers - Friends Central Perk Insulated Travel Tumbler & Lid
$14.99
|
Amazon

Let your Friends-obsessed bestie know how much you care with a tumbler from the gang's favorite coffee shop.

3. Best Friend Ever Wine Glass

Best Friend Ever Wine Glass
$16
|
Francesca's

Cheers to your friendship with a wine glass that says it all.

4. Mixed-Media Sunglasses

Mixed-media sunglasses
$29.50
$14.50
|
J.Crew Factory

Quality sunglasses are hard to come by at a low price, but J. Crew Factory has a bunch of great ones on sale right now — like these mixed-media sunglasses.

5. Mini Preserved Floral Bouquet

Mini Preserved Floral Bouquet
$16
|
Anthropologie

With a mini preserved arrangement, your bestie can celebrate Galentine's Day every day.

6. Sour Gummy Hearts

Williams Sonoma Valentine Sour Gummy Hearts
$12.95
$10.36
|
Williams Sonoma

You really can’t ever go wrong with giving heart-shaped candy as a Galentine's Day gift.

7. Rose Gold Bracelet

Rose Gold-Tone Hinge Bracelet
$18
|
Amazon

This is for the friend who’s obsessed with new jewelry, or the friend for whom wearing lots of bracelets is a go-to fashion statement.

8. "I Love You" Toilet Paper

I Love you From Top to Bottom Printed Toilet Paper
$12.99
|
Amazon

For the friend that loves the gag gifts, this is probably the best one you will ever give them.

9. Cookie Mix In A Mason Jar

The Mason Jar Cookie Company Cookie Mix, I Love You
$17.36
|
Walmart

Does your friend love to bake, but never has time for it? This cute little mason jar is filled with all of the dry essentials to make cookies.

10. Peach Emoji Keychain

Peach Enamel Keychain
$15
|
Etsy

For the friend who loves “peaches”… wink wink.

11. Chocolate In A Canister

Chocolate Lovers Canister
$11.99
|
Amazon

Fill up this canister with some Hershey’s kisses for an original gift idea. It's perfect for the friend you’re still getting to know.

12. Tea Party Shot Glasses

Tea Party Shot Glasses
$18
|
Francesca's

For that friend who loves tea, but loves whiskey and tequila more.

13. Scottie Socks

Scottie Socks
$10.99
|
Amazon

Have that one bestie who always stops to pet a dog on the street, no matter how late you are for an event? Then they need a pair of these ASAP.

14. Produce Dish Towel

Produce Dish Towel
$18
|
Anthropologie

This cute dishtowel is perfect for the friend who loves to be in her kitchen cooking up new recipes, or just really loves cute pieces to decorate her home.

15. Dumpling Light

Smoko UO Exclusive Dumpling Light
$16
|
Urban Outfitters

Light up your best friend's home with the cutest dumpling there ever was.

16. AirPods Case

Elago Duo AirPods Case
$12
|
Anthropologie

Make sure your best friend doesn't lose their AirPods, in style.

17. Sloth Hanging Planter

Sloth Hanging Planter
$18
|
Urban Outfitters

Cute, decorative, and useful, this sloth planter will ensure your pal keeps their plants alive and living the dream.

18. Heart-Shaped Tea Infuser

Kate Aspen Tea Time Heart Tea Infuser
$6.90
|
Amazon

This tea spoon is so precious, your friend won’t even know that you spent a mere $7 on it.

19. Shower Wine Holder

Sipski Marble Shower Wine Holder
$16
|
Francesca's

The most useful gift you'll ever give someone.

20. Friends Pivot Koozie

FRIENDS Pivot Koozie
$8
|
Francesca's

If they know, they know.

22. Cereal Bowl Puzzle

Little Puzzle Thing Mini Puzzle
$15
|
Nordstrom

This puzzle is a fun throwback to everyone's favorite breakfast.

23. Selfie Cork

Selfie Cork
$9.99
|
Nordstrom

For the friend who's most likely to use #RoseAllDay on an Instagram caption.

24. Scented Glitter Gel Pens

OOLY, Yummy Yummy Scented Glitter Gel Pens
$10.50
|
Amazon

For the '90s loving best friend, take them back to 1999 with this set of gel pens!

25. Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker

Dash Heart Shaped Waffle Maker
$10
|
Target

In honor of Galentine's Day creator Leslie Knopes, give your bestie a waffle-maker —and then reap the benefits over brunch at their place.

26. A Mini Vacuum

World’s Smallest Vacuum
$15
|
Urban Ouftitters

This itsy-bitsy vacuum is perfect for the Monica in your friend group.

27. Bestie Flasks

BLUSH® Bestie Flasks
$18
|
Francesca's

A more up-to-date version of a BFF necklace, these flasks go with pretty much every outfit.

28. Love Candle

Homesick Love Mini Scented Candle
$14.41
|
Amazon

Lemon, rose, jasmine — your best friend will get these scents and more with this love-inspired candle.

29. Scrunchie Set

Days Of The Week Scrunchie Set
$12
|
Urban Outfitters

Remember days of the week underwear? These scrunchies send the same message with an equally nostalgic vibe.

Additional reporting by Michelle Toglia

