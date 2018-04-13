29 Products On Amazon That Make Grooming So Much More Fun

If you really think about it, grooming is kind of a snooze-fest. Whether you're brushing your teeth or getting rid of some calluses on your feet, the fact is, doing the same thing over and over again can get boring as hell. That's why finding grooming products that shake things up and make it all a little more fun is so essential — it helps you forget you're still stuck in the middle of the same old routine.

The products featured in this slideshow basically fall into two categories. Some — like the set of charcoal toothbrushes — take a thing you probably already use all the time and just make it better. Then there are other items, like a Korean hair mask made of egg yolks, that may seem completely out of the ordinary but can actually make your grooming rituals more satisfying than ever before.

When it comes to grooming, I can think of at least a dozen things I'd rather be doing than flossing my teeth or clipping my toenails, but I always feel better once I've done them. No matter what kind of grooming rituals you follow, finding new and totally genius products can help you spice things up and maybe even have a laugh or two along the way.