When tiny bags were first spotted on the runways a few seasons ago, many wrote it off as a trend that would remain on the catwalk, unable to be translated to real life. But oh, were those people wrong. Jacquemus, Givenchy, Gabriela Hearst, and more dipped their toe into the undersized pool and all at once, practicality was thrown out the window. After all: many couldn’t even fit an iPhone. But, hey, that’s what hands are for…right?

Quickly, the micro mini trend took hold, taking over street style, Instagram, and the like. It was mere months before seemingly every style icon you looked to for outfit inspiration had a tiny bag absent-mindedly dangling from her pointer finger. Popularized by celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Lizzo, there was no un-seeing the adorable bag trend that had just taken hold. But what, exactly, were they stashing in them? It didn’t much matter.

For Spring, the trend is only just reaching its full potential, with designers and brands from luxury to fast fashion getting in on the mini bag look. There are neons, classic blacks, and even gingham prints to choose from.

Ahead, find the 29 chicest mini bags for Spring 2020 for your tiny viewing pleasure — at every budget.

Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Striped Chunky Chain Handle Mini Bag $59 | Charles & Keith Charles & Keith made the perfect bag for when you get dressed and realize your outfit needs a little something extra but you don’t feel like changing. The brightly-colored stripes are a unique detail that will amp up any look.

Shady Lady Shady Lady Pearl Bag $60 | Shady Lady It’s always more fun when your accessory has accessories! Who needs to wear pearls around their neck when you can tote them around instead? Jewelry and a handbag, all wrapped into one: sold.

Botkier Botkier Lennox Mini Lunchbox $59 | Botkier Botiker elevates your lunchbox with this gingham print, evoking the chicest picnic vibes. The detachable straps make it versatile, and the canvas lining is durable and fun. And maybe, just maybe, it's big enough to fit half a sandwich.

Skinny Dip Skinny Dip Luiz Baller Mini Tote Bag $31 | Skinny Dip Skinny Dip gives fine print a new meaning with the graphics on this neon mini. And this style includes 2 internal pockets and a super convenient magnetic closure.

L'Academie L'Academie Lenny Mini Bucket Bag $76 | Revolve The suede of this L’Academie mini adds unexpected texture to a classic style. You can pair it with a graphic t-shirt and jeans, or a bright spring dress and boots.

Whistles Whistles Bay Mini Croc Cube Bag $90 | Whistles An acrylic chain and croc-effect finish takes this bag to a new level. It'll go perfectly with all your neutral wardrobe staples this Spring.

JW Pei JW Pei Rantan Super Mini Bag $59 | JW Pei This vegan leather mini comes full circle in a bold green! Pun intended.

Mango Mango Double Strap Mini Basket Bag $50 | Mango This Mango bag’s shape sets it apart from other minis. It’s less structured and fashioned more like a tote, despite its tiny size. If you’re looking for a foray into the small trend, it’s a great gateway to the look.

Neely and Chloe Neely and Chloe No. 19 The Mini Lady Bag PVC $89 | Neely and Chloe Neely & Chloe has you concert and festival-approved with this mini PVC bag. For all those crowd-surfing events that require a clear bag, they’ve given you the gift of a tote that’s both functionable and fashionable.

Ettika Ettika Rhinestone Mini Bag $75 | Revolve Who said mini bags can’t be tough? Ettika squashes those rumors with this rhinestone-studded pouch.

Brother Vellies Brother Vellies Nile Handbag $995 | Brother Vellies Brother Vellies made a mini bag for a very specific lady. In fact, they even stated on their site, “She enjoys skirt suits, candlelight dinners, and well thought-out plans.” Maybe she’s a Virgo!

Aldo Aldo Amza Bag $50 | Aldo This structured Aldo mini bag is one of the most elegant of the bunch. It's tailored to perfection, just as Grace Kelly would have liked. What's more, it boasts a removable shoulder strap so you can wear it as a crossbody to the office, then rock just the top handle for drinks with friends.

Galareh Muzrahi Galareh Mizrahi Satin Micro Mini Top Handle Bag $250 | Shopbop For those nights you only want to carry a credit card and your keys, Gelareh Mizrahi has you covered.

ASOS ASOS Design Curved Base Bag $26 | ASOS This bag’s pastel blue hue, gold chain, elegant shape is enough to have anyone pining after this bag. It’s the perfect addition to all those Spring wedding looks you’ve been planning. Just add a floral dress and wedges, and you're good to go.

Longchamp Longchamp Roseau Top Handle Bag $380 | Longchamp The removable cross-body strap on this bag will quickly make it one of the most-used accessories in your wardrobe this Spring. Add the strap with a cardigan and slip dress for day, then drop it and pair with a LBD for night.

Faithfull the Brand Faithfull the Brand Drawstring Pouvh $41 | Faithfull the Brand Once you road-test a pouch style, you might never go back. The practicality is paramount, especially when it’s small in size and you don’t have to go fishing for days in your bag to find exactly what you need. What’s more, the florals of this pouch are a Spring dream and perfect for vacation.

Tory Burch Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Petite Bag with Rain Cover $548 | Tory Burch Tory Burch really thought of everything — not only did she make a mini bag that’s perfect for Spring, but she even gave it a raincoat so it doesn’t get wet.

Zara Zara Animal Embossed Crossbody Box Bag $60 | Zara This Zara box bag is the ideal day-to-night accessory — use the chain for all your hands-free day activities; rock it in your hand with the top handle for any more formal night events.

Cult Gaia Cult Gaia Mini Astrea Bag $298 | Cult Gaia Known for their acrylic and wood cut-out details, this brand has effortlessly crafted artistic bags of the most unique materials and color combos. And they've developed a cult following in the process. Well-suited for anyone with a more neutral and earthy aesthetic, Cult Gaia’s raffia mini bag is bound to go viral next.

Poolside Poolside L'Petite Bag $100 | Poolside Just because you’re headed to the beach doesn’t mean you have to forego the mini bag trend. Poolside Bags has you covered and even lets your bag make its own statement through text. Plus, the raffia material is perfect for summer and the size will fit your must-have sunscreen … and maybe even a pair of sunglasses!

Frame Frame Les Second Cube Bag $177 | Frame Tiny bags come in all types of unexpected shapes like this Frame cube bag!

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Super Mini Trapezoid Crossbody Bag $24 | Urban Outfitters This itty-bitty patent bag will challenge even the most extreme minimalist to pick their top size appropriate essentials. I’m guessing just the keys and a card for this one.

Rixo Rixo Amelie Bag $310 | Rixo Take a walk on the wild side with this animal-print bebe from Rixo. It’s the perfect piece to tote around for a night on the town, and it'll add some flair to your go-to LBDs.

House of Want House of Want Woke OG Shoulder Flap $98 | House of Want Take on two trends with this micro mini nugget, indulging in both the nostalgic ombré look as well as the tiny bag style you’ve been craving.

Mansur Gavriel Mansur Gavriel Saffiano Mini Mini Bucket Bag $435 | Mansur Gavriel Best-known for their bucket bags, Mansur Gavriel is appealing to tiny bag enthusiasts everywhere with what they’ve dubbed the “mini mini.”

Topshop Topshop Orange Beaded Mini Grab Bag $36 | Topshop The orange will brighten up any outfit (or rainy day). The beading makes it feel festive, while also being the perfect accessory for a casual pair of jeans and a tee.

Manu Atelier Manu Atelier Micro Demi Crossbody Bag $305 | Shopbop This green lizard printed bag is sure to add that je ne sais quoi to every look on your list this Spring. It packs tons of sass and has room enough to fit your Chapstick and Tic Tacs!

Brennan Brennan Who What Wear Bag $74 | Shoeaholics The sophisticated shape of this bag is perfectly juxtaposed with the flirty lime green color. Throw it on with a monochrome white look this season.