29 Weird Things For Your Bathroom That Are Clever AF On Amazon

The bathroom is a weird place. On any given day, you might be scrubbing mold and mildew one minute and taking a hot, soothing bath the next. To spend more time relaxing and less time cleaning, there are lots of clever bathroom products on Amazon you'll want to bring home ASAP.

Since we're talking about the bathroom here, this list covers a wide range of products from self-care to squeegees. However, what sets each of these items apart is that they're all a little unexpected — like a vacuum that pulls out blackheads or a touchless soap dispenser — but they're so clever, you'll wonder why you don't already own them all. Best of all, most of these genius solutions can be had for $35 or less so you can upgrade your bathroom from shower head to toilet paper holder to skin-care regimen without spending a whole lot.

And since these products are available on Amazon, you know they've already been tested and approved by other savvy shoppers. So go ahead and dive into this list of 29 weird things for your bathroom — as their glowing reviews show, they're weird in the best way and totally worth your time.

1. This Caddy That Gets Every Last Drop Of Shampoo (Or Holds A Glass Of Wine) SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder Caddy $14 | Amazon See On Amazon While this cupholder shower caddy is designed to hold drink cans and wine glasses, it's also a convenient way store shampoo, conditioner, or other bath products — and storing them upside down makes it easier to dispense the product, too. This best-selling caddy is made from durable plastic and sticks easily on smooth tile, glass, and mirrors.

2. A Cordless Water Flosser That Deep Cleans Your Gums & Teeth MOSPRO Water Flosser $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This cordless water flosser uses high-pressure pulsed water to remove plaque and deep clean your gums and teeth. The waterproof flosser has a detachable water tank that's easy to fill and clean, a 360-degree rotatable nozzle design, and three water pressure settings: normal, gentle, and pulse. Plus, the lithium battery lasts for 7 to 10 days on one full charge.

3. This Pine Tar Soap That's Exfoliating & Moisturizing Dr. Squatch Pine Tar Soap $10 | Amazon See On Amazon It may look weird, but this black bar of Dr. Squatch pine tar soap leaves your skin feeling soft and moisturized. Made with natural ingredients like pine tar extract, olive oil, and coconut oil, the handmade soap has a fresh pine scent and produces a foamy lather without any harsh chemicals or preservatives. With the exfoliating power of oatmeal and sand, it gets your skin smoother, too.

4. A Weighted Drain Protector That Fits Flat & Pop-Up Drains OXO Good Grips Silicone Drain Protector $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This stainless steel and silicone drain protector, which fits over both flat and pop-up drains, has thousands of fans for keeping drains clear of hair and more. The edges of the weighted drain protector sit flush with the tub to prevent debris and hair from slipping down the drain, and it works without slowing down water drainage.

5. An Automatic Soap Dispenser With A Touchless Hand Sensor Secura Touchless Automatic Soap Dispenser $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This touchless automatic soap dispenser gives your bathroom a modern upgrade and helps stop the spread of germs. The water-resistant dispenser works with four AA batteries (not included) and has a simple on-off switch and adjustable dispenser volume control dial. Plus, the dispenser can be mounted on the wall to save counter space.

6. A Foot Scrubber That Massages & Cleans Your Feet While You Shower Love, Lori Shower Foot Massager Scrubber $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Featuring hundreds of flexible bristles, this foot massager and scrubber relieves achy feet while getting toes and feet clean at the same time. This gadget is lined with nonslip rubber suction cups to keep it in place while you shower to soothe your tired toes.

7. An Affordable Derma Roller That Gets Your Skin Glowing Sdara Skincare Derma Roller $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This fan-favorite micro-needle derma roller with a 4.5-star rating uses firm yet gentle pressure to help your skin absorb serums and lotions better without pain. When used once a week followed by your favorite serum, the derma roller can leave you with glowing skin for way less than the cost of professional microdermabrasion sessions.

8. This Hair Dryer Brush That Creates Bouncy Blowouts In One Step Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush $58 | Amazon See On Amazon With this easy-to-use hair dryer and volumizing brush in one, you can get a salon-quality blowout at home. The lightweight, fast-drying brush has three heat settings, tangle-free nylon pin and tufted bristles, a built-in ion generator for smooth results, and a ceramic coating that provides even heat distribution.

9. A Silicone Sleeve That Stores Hot Hair Styling Tools Safely Polder High-Heat Silicone Hair Iron Hot Sleeve $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Safely store hot styling tools in this heat-resistant silicone hair iron sleeve. It can handle temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can slip hair curlers and flat irons in while they cool off. Hang the sleeve on a towel rack with the convenient rear hook, and keep cords tidy with the two side hooks.

10. This Toenail Repair Pen That Tackles Fungus & Restores Brittle Nails Ariella Toenail & Nail Repair Pen (2-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of two easy-to-use toenail and nail repair pens strengthens and restores discolored, brittle nails. Using the pre-filled applicator pens, brush the powerful solution onto clean nails at least once a day for healthy, fungus-free nails in a just few weeks. With a 4.6-star rating after more than 3,000 reviews, customers say it works.

11. A Mirror That Stays Fog-Free During Steamy Showers HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror $18 | Amazon See On Amazon See what you're doing in even the streamiest bathroom thanks to this fogless shower mirror. The easy-to-install mirror has a strong suction cup that sticks on almost any flat surface, as well as a 360-degree swivel and convenient razor hook.

12. These Cult-Favorite Exfoliating Washcloths That Leave Your Skin Super Smooth Italy Towel Asian Exfoliating Bath Washcloth (8-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon These cult-favorite Korean exfoliating washcloths are great for removing dead skin on your body, leaving your skin super soft and refreshed. And at only $5 for eight powerful washcloths in two different strengths, you're getting a great deal, too.

13. A Gentle Exfoliator That's Great For Your Face & Neck CURE Natural Aqua Gel $38 | Amazon See On Amazon This popular Cure Natural Aqua Gel exfoliator is gentle enough to use on your face, neck, and other areas of the body with dry skin without scrubbing. Using an activated hydrogen water formula, the gel refreshes all skin types without fragrance, colors, or preservatives.

14. These Turkish Cotton Towels That Get Softer With Each Wash Cacala Pestemal Turkish Bath Towel $23 | Amazon See On Amazon These super absorbent Turkish cotton bath towels take up less space and dry faster than thick towels so you won't get stuck with mustiness. The best part? These towels get even softer each time you wash them and come in more than 30 vibrant colors to brighten up your bathroom decor.

15. A Shower Filter That's Great For Hair, Skin & Nails (Especially If You Have Hard Water) AquaBliss High Output Revitalizing Shower Filter $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Using a unique multistage filter system infused with vitamins and minerals, this revitalizing shower filter reduces chlorine and chemicals in the water to help with the damaging effects of hard water on your hair, skin, and nails. The easy-to-install filter works with all standard shower types, and the replaceable filter cartridges provide about six months of better showers.

16. These Stainless Steel Tongue Scrapers That Help Reduce Bad Breath Cbiumpro Tongue Scraper (2-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon To help reduce bad breath, remove bacteria, and give your taste buds a boost, pick up this two-pack of stainless steel tongue scrapers with a convenient carrying case. Use the rustproof tongue scraper twice a day in combination with brushing to keep your mouth feeling fresh. With a 4.7-star rating, it has lots of fans.

17. A Handheld Shower That Has 6 Spa-Like Water Settings AquaDance High Pressure Handheld Shower $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This easy-to-install handheld shower with hose upgrades your shower with six water settings including Power Rain, Pulsating Massage, and Rain Mist. The sleek chrome handheld shower has an ergonomic grip handle, adjusts to the perfect angle, and works as an overhead shower head, too.

18. A Lightweight Squeegee That Makes The Bathroom Streak-Free HIWARE All-Purpose Shower Squeegee $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Get your shower door, mirror, and other surfaces around the bathroom shiny and streak-free with this all-purpose shower squeegee. The lightweight squeegee has a 10-inch wide rubber blade and comfy ergonomic handle, and it's easy to store using the included set of waterproof adhesive hooks. Pair it with your favorite cleaning product for maximum sparkle.

19. A Scrub Brush Kit That Works With Your Cordless Drill Drillbrush All Purpose Power Scrubber Cleaning Kit $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This bathroom power scrubbing kit works with your favorite drill to deep clean the tub, sink, porcelain fixtures, and more. The all-purpose power scrubbing kit comes with three medium bristle nylon brushes of varying sizes and shapes so you can clean all the nooks and crannies around the bathroom (and beyond) with ease.

20. This Powerful Cleaning Gel That Gets Rid Of Mold & Mildew Without Scrubbing Skylarlife Home Mold & Mildew Remover $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Removing pesky mold and mildew around the bathroom is super easy thanks to this powerful mold and mildew remover gel. Place the gel wherever you see mold and mildew — like on tile and grout around the sink, windows, tub, and shower head — then wait six to eight hours and rinse the mold away all without scrubbing.

21. The Essential Oil Toilet Spray That Stops Bathroom Odors Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray $11 | Amazon See On Amazon The cult-favorite, nontoxic Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go toilet spray uses a blend of essential oils to stop bathroom odors before they start. By adding a few spritzes to the toilet bowl before you go, odors are trapped under a layer of fragrant essential oils. Choose from lots of scents including Original Citrus (a blend of lemon, bergamot, and lemongrass) and Potty Potion (lavender, tea tree, and rosemary).

22. This Drain Overflow Cover That Lets You Take Deeper Baths SlipX Solutions Bottomless Bath Overflow Drain Cover $9 | Amazon See On Amazon For a more luxurious bath, add this bath overflow drain cover to your tub. The flexible, mildew-resistant cover uses suction cups to fit over most common overflow drains, basically moving the drain up a few inches. Thanks to a 1-inch hole at the top of the cover, excess water still drains safely while you enjoy a deeper, better bath.

23. This Curved Shower Rod That Instantly Gives You More Shower Space Zenna Home Rust-Proof Tension Mount Curved Shower Rod $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This clever curved shower rod adds about 6 inches of space in the shower, and its tension-mount design means it's easy to install with no tools required. Made from lightweight aluminum, the rust-proof shower rod quickly adjusts to fit standard showers.

24. A Blackhead Remover Vacuum That Deep Cleans Your Skin June Julien Blackhead Remover Vacuum $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Remember when everyone started using pore strips in the '90s? Well, this blackhead remover vacuum, which removes blackheads, acne, dirt, and dead skin from your face, is the modern upgrade for skin-care aficionados. The powerful, USB-rechargeable vacuum comes with four suction heads to target different areas of the face and has five adjustable suction levels for various skin types, so it's even safe for sensitive skin.

25. This Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment That's Super Easy To Install Luxe Bidet Neo 110 Toilet Seat Attachment $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your bathroom a major upgrade with this easy-to-install bidet toilet seat attachment. The cold water bidet features a chrome-plated knob that adjusts water pressure, a retracting nozzle, and a hygienic nozzle guard gate that keeps the bidet clean when it's not in use. Plus, this affordable gadget can be added to any standard two-piece toilet in just a few minutes.

26. This Dual-Compartment Jar That's Perfect For Bathroom Essentials mDesign Plastic Bathroom Vanity Canister Jar $9 | Amazon See On Amazon With two divided compartments, this bathroom vanity canister jar is the perfect place to store essentials like cotton swabs, makeup applicators, cotton balls, and more. Made from BPA-free, shatter-resistant plastic, the space-saving jar has roomy canisters and comes with a recessed lid that offers extra storage space for small items like jewelry, a nail clipper, or an eyelash curler.

27. A Bamboo Bath Tray That Holds Books, Beverages & More DOZYANT Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Make your bath extra relaxing with this bamboo bathtub tray, which expands to fit most tubs. Made from 100% bamboo, the water-resistant tray has slots for a tablet or book and a wine glass, and there's plenty of room for your smartphone, a mood-setting candle, or toiletries.

28. A Mesh Organizer That's Great For Storing Toiletries & Toys Tub Cubby Bath Toy Organizer $12 | Amazon See On Amazon The Tub Cubby bathtub organizer is perfect for holding bath toys, and it's also a great way to store toiletries. Made from quick-drying, mold-resistant mesh, the organizer has three small pockets and one large compartment for storing all your bath time essentials. The cubby comes with two strong suction cups for easy installation, plus two extra hooks for hanging loofahs and washcloths.