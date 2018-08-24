If you've ever tracked sand into your house after a day at the beach then you know, it gets everywhere and is extremely difficult to clean up. Luckily, there are plenty of beach towels made from alternative materials like polyester or nylon that sand won't stick to. And, trust me, investing in one of these towels — the best beach towels that repel sand — is a game changer.

When you’re shopping around, first look at the fabric type. Obviously anything with the word “cotton” in it is going to be your cue to move on. Cotton holds moisture for longer than other fabrics, and though this may seem obvious to say, sand will stick to a damp towel.

In order to repel sand, the towel fibers need to be made of smoother, less grabby material. Look at towels that specialize in water absorption or feature quick-drying properties. While you will want a towel that absorbs moisture (especially if you swim at the beach), a quick-drying towel will dry fast so that less sand sticks to it.

So, if you're ready to invest in a towel that will end your sand woes, keep scrolling. I’ve put together a list of the best beach towels that repel sand with all of the features you'll need.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered Dock & Bay Microfiber Beach Towel $20 Amazon Buy Now With over 600 reviews, this towel from Dock & Bay is one of the most popular sand-repelling beach towels on Amazon. It's made with high-quality microfiber that doesn't pick up sand while its quick-drying properties prevent it from getting gross and mildewy in your bag. The material is absorbent so it doesn't feel like those fake towels that are useless when it comes to actually drying off your body. It comes in two sizes and tons of colors at a reasonable price, making it a great overall choice. "Obsessed with this towel!" said one reviewer. "It dries very fast and doesn't hold the sand which is a huge plus when traveling."

2 The Most Affordable RainLeaf Microfiber Towel $9 Amazon Buy Now This affordable beach towel is constructed with a soft suede fabric that dries quickly and is hyper-absorbent, and comes with its own carrying bag. The lightweight towel folds or rolls into an easy waterproof bag to bring on day trips or take on vacation. As a bonus, it has a handy little pocket to stash a phone or some snacks. "Took this towel to the beach yesterday and it worked great!" said one happy Amazon customer. "Sand does not stick to it, Water is soaked up well and the towel dries quickly."

3 The Best Splurge Rumpl The Shammy Beach Towel $59 Amazon Buy Now This high-quality beach towel is made of a silky shammy material that is quick-drying, absorbent, and that powerfully repels sand. The technology is a result of a polyester-spandex blend that deters stains, dirt, pet hair, and other undesirable items on top of the sand. In addition to that, it's odor-resistant which means if you throw it in your bag when it's wet and then forget about it for a few hours, you won't return to something that smells like a science project. The towel is machine-washable and comes in three different sizes. Don't let a lack of reviews discourage you. This towel is new to the market, and early testers say it's a quality purchase.