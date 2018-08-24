3 Beach Towels That Repel Sand
If you've ever tracked sand into your house after a day at the beach then you know, it gets everywhere and is extremely difficult to clean up. Luckily, there are plenty of beach towels made from alternative materials like polyester or nylon that sand won't stick to. And, trust me, investing in one of these towels — the best beach towels that repel sand — is a game changer.
When you’re shopping around, first look at the fabric type. Obviously anything with the word “cotton” in it is going to be your cue to move on. Cotton holds moisture for longer than other fabrics, and though this may seem obvious to say, sand will stick to a damp towel.
In order to repel sand, the towel fibers need to be made of smoother, less grabby material. Look at towels that specialize in water absorption or feature quick-drying properties. While you will want a towel that absorbs moisture (especially if you swim at the beach), a quick-drying towel will dry fast so that less sand sticks to it.
So, if you're ready to invest in a towel that will end your sand woes, keep scrolling. I’ve put together a list of the best beach towels that repel sand with all of the features you'll need.
1The Overall Best, All Things Considered
With over 600 reviews, this towel from Dock & Bay is one of the most popular sand-repelling beach towels on Amazon. It's made with high-quality microfiber that doesn't pick up sand while its quick-drying properties prevent it from getting gross and mildewy in your bag. The material is absorbent so it doesn't feel like those fake towels that are useless when it comes to actually drying off your body. It comes in two sizes and tons of colors at a reasonable price, making it a great overall choice. "Obsessed with this towel!" said one reviewer. "It dries very fast and doesn't hold the sand which is a huge plus when traveling."
2The Most Affordable
This affordable beach towel is constructed with a soft suede fabric that dries quickly and is hyper-absorbent, and comes with its own carrying bag. The lightweight towel folds or rolls into an easy waterproof bag to bring on day trips or take on vacation. As a bonus, it has a handy little pocket to stash a phone or some snacks. "Took this towel to the beach yesterday and it worked great!" said one happy Amazon customer. "Sand does not stick to it, Water is soaked up well and the towel dries quickly."
3The Best Splurge
This high-quality beach towel is made of a silky shammy material that is quick-drying, absorbent, and that powerfully repels sand. The technology is a result of a polyester-spandex blend that deters stains, dirt, pet hair, and other undesirable items on top of the sand. In addition to that, it's odor-resistant which means if you throw it in your bag when it's wet and then forget about it for a few hours, you won't return to something that smells like a science project. The towel is machine-washable and comes in three different sizes. Don't let a lack of reviews discourage you. This towel is new to the market, and early testers say it's a quality purchase.
You Might Also Need: A Highly-Absorbent Beach Blanket That Sand Won't Stick To
While yes, this is a travel blanket not technically a towel, it's highly-absorbent fabric makes it the perfect addition to your beach bag, particularly if you don't want to take the beach with you when you leave. It's designed with a comfy, oversized shape and comes with four stakes that fit into loops at the corners to keep it from blowing away on a windy day. The stakes glide into sand smoothly and are easy to set up. At 15 ounces, it is lightweight yet it's still big enough to fit multiple people. It has a convenient zippered pocket to hold keys or other items and a handy stuff sack for carrying. When you're all done at the beach, you can use it to dry off and then wrap it around you like a giant beach towel. "Best beach blanket EVER!!" Says one Amazon reviewer, "Wonderful. Didn't bring sand back to house."
