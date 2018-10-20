If you're on a budget, know this: You don't need a name-brand GoPro to achieve quality video. Whether you're ready to start a vlog or want to capture outdoor/underwater adventures, there are cheaper alternatives to a GoPro camera that are surprisingly high-quality. These affordable action cameras are equipped with many of the same features that make the GoPro one of the best cams on the market.

When you're looking for action-camera alternatives that are budget-friendly, consider which specs matter the most to you and keep them in mind as you shop. For example, do you need a user-friendly camera with easy photo-sharing options? What about a waterproof case or attachment? Some of the cheaper action cameras come with waterproof cases or, with some real bargains, full-on accessory kits with everything you need for maximum functionality (including, of course, a splash-ready case).

Seriously, you don't have to break the bank to take incredible live-action shots. All you need is a good action camera with solid stabilization, the ability to shoot in 1080p and 4K, and Wi-Fi connectivity for easy sharing. To make the selection process even easier, here's my list of the best GoPro alternatives on Amazon. They'll pair perfectly with the best travel tripods.

1 The Best Alternative To A GoPro Camera, All Things Considered YI Lite $120 Amazon See On Amazon The YI Lite is a compact but powerful action camera for anyone on a budget. With its built-in Sony image sensor, this small cam can take awesome HD video and 16-megapixel still images. (You can also view your footage while recording and control all your settings through the 2-Inch LCD touchscreen.) The Yi Lite also features a variety of different shooting modes that allow you to get creative. You can film time-lapse videos, slow-motion shots and image bursts. What's more, this camera also comes with its own case that waterproofs up to 132 feet, making it ideal for diving or any water sports. Its Wi-Fi connectivity makes it easy to instantly upload your footage directly to your smartphone for easy sharing on social media platforms, too.

2 Runner Up: A Xiaomi 4K Camera That's Comparable To The GoPro Hero 6 Xiaomi Mijia Mini $137 Amazon See On Amazon Xiaomi's Mijia Mini is a budget-friendly action camera at a slightly higher price that 1) records in 4K and 2) comes equipped with many of the same specs you'd find on pricier models like the GoPro Hero 6. It can capture all your action moments with its 145-degree wide angle for unique perspectives. Despite its compact size, you get a larger 2.4-inch touchscreen and professional-level features like seven glass lenses for sharp 4K video at 30 frames per second and six-axis electronic image stabilization. It also has nine scene photo modes that you can play around with as well as time-lapse and slow-motion options. Plus, uploading and sharing your photos is a breeze using its Bluetooth connectivity.