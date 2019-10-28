3 New Trader Joe's Items You Can Bake In Less Than An Hour

You don’t have to be competing on Great British Bake Off to whip up a batch of respectably delicious goodies. Our favorite neighborhood buddy Joe (formally known as "Trader Joe") knows that not all of us have the time to make handcrafted delicacies from scratch. So TJ's created a few simple mixes that busy people craving freshly-baked sweets can make in record time. In fact, Trader Joe has baking mixes you can bake in less than an hour — and that happen to be perfect for fall, too.

To be fair, Joe has a long and storied history of providing us with baked goods we can make in less than an hour (or in the case of the beloved Chocolate Salted Caramel Mug Cake Mix, mere minutes). If you've spent enough time in TJ's aisles, you may think you've seen it all — but these three items I've collected here are all brand spanking new for fall 2019, so they might not have hit your radar yet. If you're pressed for time but your sweet tooth is pressed for deliciousness, these new additions to the Trader Joe's lineup are here to do the trick, in all of your favorite fall flavors to boot.

1. Maple Pecan Cookie And Baking Mix Trader Joe's Fall might be the time to enjoy pumpkin, but it's also the season of maple. If you want to munch on delicious cookies fresh out of the oven, whilst sitting by the window and admiring the gorgeous foliage, a cup of tea or coffee by your side — but you have absolutely no effing time to spare — then this maple pecan cookie and baking mix might be just right for you. But wait, there’s more! This mix is super versatile, and by tweaking the amount of oil, eggs, and water used, it can also be made into an equally delicious maple pecan loaf. Plus, in case you have leftover maple pecan bread (which you probs won't, because it's that good), you can even turn it into maple pecan flavored French toast, pudding, French toast muffins, and other related dishes. The possibilities are endless, and please don't judge me for how much I'm drooling right now.

2. Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake Trader Joe's A perfect companion for your favorite coffee or tea, this Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake is another delicious and easy-to-bake treat from Trader Joe’s that you can be sinking your teeth into in less than an hour. No complicated process required. Just mix the cake batter, create the crumb topping, and assemble. Piece of (crumb) cake. In less than 60 minutes, you’ll have a soft and moist coffee cake that tastes so legit that you'll never believe it came from a box. You can serve it to your friends during teatime, add it to your dessert buffet, or devour it all by yourself. Go on. You know you want to.