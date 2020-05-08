Bustle

3 Products That Will Make Your Hair Smell Amazing Without Having To Shower

By Shyema Azam
Scent, as we know, is strongly connected to emotion and memory. In fact, we can recall scent with 65% accuracy even a year later. It makes sense then, that for most of us, our most coveted aromas aren't limited to our go-to perfumes. Products with heavenly, lingering fragrance for hair have earned their place on our vanity. However, we don’t recommend spraying traditional perfume on your hair (the alcohol content can be drying and possibly irritating). Instead, we suggest formulas that are lightweight and specifically designed for delicate strands as well as stylers that give your hair that extra oomph while helping you smell amazing all day.

We've rounded up three of our tried-and-true products that leave hair smelling fresh, even if we've happened to skip a shampoo or two... or three. Use any of them as a midday pick-me-up or as an extra layer of scent on top of your regular perfume. Whether you’re into fruity florals, like rose and peach, or more mysterious, indulgent notes, like jasmine, these products cover the spectrum of fragrance. Even better, they'll give you an extra mood boost that will last all day. After all, who doesn’t love the idea of a quick hair spritz in place of a full shampoo-and-condition routine?

A LIGHTWEIGHT HAIR MIST

Fragrance Mist in Rose & Peach
$7.97
|
Waterless
Waterless's whole line provides shampoo-free solutions in an effort to conserve water (and save you time). Genius, right? We love this fragrance mist for its fresh scent that is delicate and never overpowering. It's touch-activated, so tousle your hair after spraying to release its refreshing blend of rose and peach notes.

A VOLUME SPRAY THAT SMELLS HEAVENLY

Un.Done Volume And Matte Texture Spray
$25
|
Amika
This styler can help you achieve major volume or piecey, beachy waves. What's more, its signature blend of warm vanilla, fresh citrus, and spicy sweet clover notes combine to create a scent everyone can agree on. Any way you use it, the added bonus of lovely-smelling hair is a yes in our book.

A DECADENT HAIR SERUM

Mighty Majesy Hair Serum
$55
|
Ranavat Botanics
Ranavat Botanic’s Mighty Majesty Hair Serum smells like it was sent down from the gods with its pure jasmine oil. No wonder it's flying off shelves. The amla extract and oleic acid will make your hair shine, and the formula is gentle enough to use on your skin too. As a pick-me-up scent for your hair, simply warm up a few drops between your palms and pat it over your strands, or rub it in on your ends for an aroma that can only be described as divine.