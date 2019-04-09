It's always the right time for coffee, but as soon as the temperature begins to creep up it becomes Cold Brew O'Clock. Though it could be argued any time of year is cold brew time for the most devoted of fans, it's only as spring and summer approach that Starbucks and other chains begin marketing their tasty take on the stuff. But just because you're getting Starbucks doesn't mean you're getting the most of Starbucks — which is why you might want to take note of these three Nitro Cold Brew Hacks from Starbucks baristas to for maximize your drinking experience.

Starbucks menu hacks have been a popular topic of conversation for years. But often, at the end of the day, a hack is as simple as a tasty trick someone discovered by pumping some extra flavor into their drink. That is to say, with a little bit of creative freedom, you too could have discovered a new hack. But you know who knows more about the intricacies of your coffee than you do? Baristas. It is safe to say a Starbucks barista knows just as much about the product as as person can, and now some are sharing their tricks of the trade.

Here's how three Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew insiders get the most out of their chilly coffee experience, according to Starbucks.

1. Add a splash of flavor Starbucks Wednesday Breslin, a barista from Cincinnati, Ohio, likes to add a pump of toffee nut or hazelnut flavor to complement and emphasize the Nitro’s nutty taste. That said, you're free to customize it with whatever syrup you want — check the app for more options if you're ordering mobile, or ask your barista if you're at the counter.

2. Make it Sweet AND Spicy Giphy Starbucks barista Brittany Chorney from Odessa, Texas, likes to top chai-infused Nitro with a swirl of sweetened cold foam. Think of it as a summery take on the chai latte that warms you up in the colder months.

3. Flip it Upside Down Trista Papen, a barista from Portland, Ore., starts the perfect drink with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam on the bottom of the cup, and then pours Nitro cold brew on top.