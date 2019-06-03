3 Women Under 18 In STEM You Need To Know About Right Now

Anne Li, who founded the AI workshop program Allgirlithm when she was just 14, tells Bustle she first discovered her passion for STEM in middle school.

"My middle school was my first exposure to competition math. My old school had a strong Science Olympiad team, so I was involved with those too, but it wasn't until 8th grade that I first became interested in computer science in particular," she says. "Two friends and I built a medical helper desktop app for a national all-girls computer science competition."

But as her interest blossomed, so did her awareness of the bias that exists. "Getting involved in that initiative was the first time that I became aware of the gender gap in tech," she says. "Even from an early age, girls are not encouraged as much to go into computer science. Even after girls go into it there's a lot of obstacles they have to overcome. I think it's really important to start early and encourage girls to get interested in STEM."

To that end, she created Allgirlithm, which teaches girls to embrace their interest in computer science, and is growing exponentially. "To date we've worked with AI club leaders in 15 states and five countries outside the U.S.," Li tells Bustle. "We work with students from around the world who are interested in starting AI clubs at their school, and provide them with these curriculums and other guidance. We're also working on developing a workshop curriculum to use in one to two hour workshops designed to introduce young students to AI."

As for the future, Allgirlithm is Li's passion project — but it's not all she's doing. "Currently it's my priority, but outside of outreach, I also work on apps; I'm currently working on my second iOS application and I do competitive programming," she tells Bustle. "I'm really excited to see the latest innovations that Apple is working on, and also to meet the other scholarship winners, discuss ideas and exchange thoughts — and to talk to Apple developers and get feedback on certain apps."