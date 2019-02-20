Mandi Nyambi is the co-founder and CEO Of Le CultureClub, a service that recommends highly personalized skin care products to customers based on their unique skin needs. Nyambi and her co-founder first started Le CultureClub as a newsletter with a simple goal: to decode the ingredients in many popular skin care products.

Nyambi, who comes from a science background (she studied stem cell biology at Harvard), tells Bustle she spent years managing eczema and sensitive skin herself, and was often frustrated trying to find products that worked for her. "I was literally reading research papers [...] to figure out the best ingredients for my skin, and therefore what products I should purchase," she tells Bustle. She knew there had to be a better way.

"Talk about your idea early and often. There's nothing to be afraid of."

The response to Le CultureClub's newsletter was so strong, Nyambi knew they were on to something — but deciding to take the leap to turn their idea into an actual business wasn't easy. "One thing that we were really afraid to do at first was tell people we had this idea," she says. "We were very protective of it." But, she says, it was largely through talking about her idea — especially with potential customers — that the shape of the business began to take form.

Nyambi says she did dozens of interviews with potential customers to figure out what exactly they were looking for when it came to their individual skin care needs, and used those responses to help guide Le CultureClub's mission as a company. Most recently, Le CultureClub expanded its services by launching a free online tool that can help people figure out if the ingredients in their skin care products are the best match for their skin, simply by copying and pasting a link to the product.

"We've felt that the best advice we ever got was from our customers, or potential customers," Nyambi tells Bustle. And that, she says, is what she wants other entrepreneurs just starting out to keep in mind. "Talk about your idea early and often," she says. "There’s nothing to be afraid of. One thing my mom kept telling me [...] was if you fail, it's fine. You need to go out and at least try to fail first before you decide that you failed. So it was getting over the fear of failure, and just talking about it. It’s when we started talking about it that we learned so much more. "