3 Zodiac Couples Who Play The Best Pranks On Each Other

It's been said that good communication is the key to a successful relationship. But if you're one of three zodiac couples who play the best pranks on each other, you know the key to a successful relationship is knowing how to keep your partner on their toes every time April Fool's Day rolls around. Whether it's playfully trolling your partner on Instagram, like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continuously do, or scaring the hell out of them when they least expect it, like Chrissy Teigen does to John Legend, the couples who prank together, stay together.

Coming up with the perfect ways to prank your partner isn't easy. You really have to know them inside and out to be sure that your prank is actually going to work. For instance, you wouldn't pull the same kind of prank on a sensitive Cancer as you would for a jokester like Sagittarius.

It's why the zodiac couples like Aries and Gemini or Aquarius and Leo pair well together. These are couples that know how to have fun together, don't take things too seriously, and have a competitive spirit that can turn a straightforward prank into an all-out prank war. So these are the three zodiac couples who play the best pranks on each other, and will most likely make the best out of April Fool's Day this year.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) + Gemini (May 21 - June 20) When Aries and Gemini get together, there's never a dull moment between them. These two make such a great pair because they have so much in common. They're both independent, competitive, fun-loving, and tend to get bored pretty easily. Pranking each other is the perfect couples' activity for them because there's always something new to look forward to. With Gemini's sharp mind and Aries' tendency to go all-out in everything they do, this is the one couple most likely to have an ongoing prank war. These two will pull the type of crazy pranks on each other that are worthy of going viral.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) + Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Libra and Sagittarius are another Air and Fire sign combo that can pull the best pranks on each other. Sagittarius is known for having a great sense of humor, and Libra is known for being very go-with-the-flow, so they can easily laugh things off if either of them plays a prank on the other. They're both highly intelligent, and the pranks they pull on each other will be well thought out. They also respect each other a lot, so none of their pranks will ever get mean or hurtful.