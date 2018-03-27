April Fools' Day is Easter Sunday, and if you're looking to make an April fool out of your BAE, these creative April Fools' Day pranks to play on your significant other will help you both find the funny. While April Fools' Day has been around for centuries, its actual origins are still a mystery, according to History.com. However, there are a few theories about how Apr. 1 became a day designated for playing pranks on friends, loved ones, and co-workers. "Some historians speculate that April Fools’ Day dates back to 1582, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, as called for by the Council of Trent in 1563," History.com explained.

"People who were slow to get the news or failed to recognize that the start of the new year had moved to January 1, and continued to celebrate it during the last week of March through April 1, became the butt of jokes and hoaxes." With everything online today, you don't have to wait for carrier pigeons to deliver news about global changes, unless of course you live under a rock or are on a digital detox. "In Scotland, the tradition became a two-day event, starting with 'hunting the gowk,' in which people were sent on phony errands (gowk is a word for cuckoo bird, a symbol for fool)," History.com noted. If you want to make your beloved a gowk, try these April Fools' Day 2018 pranks to play on your significant other.

1 Mess With Their Computer & Phone Giphy If your BAE uses Sundays to get a little work done, you can replace a common word in their Microsoft Word or Google docs with an autocorrect for any word you choose for an epic April Fools' Day prank. This also works on a phone. Then just sit back and watch hilarity ensue as they try to stop "hey" from autocorrecting to "WTF."

2 Sabotage Their Shower Giphy Before your significant other hops into the shower Sunday morning, pull the ultimate April Fools' Day prank. Take a bar of soap and paint it with clear nail polish, which will basically render the soap useless. Try to control your laughter as your BAE tries to get some suds from the slippery bar of sabotaged soap.

3 Create Chaos With Uninvited House Guests Giphy Who does your BAE dislike the most? Whether it's your parents, or an obnoxious friend, use this April Fools' Day to convince your partner that these people are moving in with you — indefinitely. This works best if you live together, and you can take it one step further by actually having people show up at your door asking for a place to crash. Watch the horror on your BAE's face when you shrug and say, "sure, me casa, su casa."

4 Bug All The Lamps In The House Giphy OK, I would die if anyone did this to me, but if you're brave enough to play a bug prank on your BAE this April Fools' Day, this one is pretty epic. Get some fake bugs, like roaches and spiders, and tape them to the inside of all of the lamps in the house. Don't forget the one on the bedside table. When your partner snaps on a lamp they'll see a giant bug through the lampshade, and they're probably going to scream.

5 Make Some Minty Cookies Giphy If your partner just can't resist a bag of Oreo cookies, this is a pretty easy April Fools' Day prank to play. Take some Oreos, screw off the tops, remove the frosting, replace it with toothpaste, and put the cookie back together. Then plate them up and serve them to your unsuspecting BAE in bed as an Easter treat.

6 Release The Rodents Giphy This is another one I would never forgive someone for, but if you think your significant other can handle this April Fools' Day prank without breaking up with you, go for it. Get some fake rodents and place them around your BAE's bed, in the shower, and the kitchen. Maybe even put one on their pillow if you really want to get a rise out of them. Please, please, please don't do this to me if you ever want to see me again.

7 Make Them A Fake Dating Profile Giphy I was inspired for this one by a recent episode of the new show 911, where someone created a fake dating profile for a guy, and he had to explain it to his girlfriend. This is easy to do if you want to play an April Fools' Day trick on your partner: Create a fake profile for them on an online dating site, then tell them that one of your friends found it. Ask your significant other WTF they think they're doing online dating while they're in a relationship, then sit back and watch them try to explain themselves.

8 Leave A Cryptic Note On Their Car Giphy If your partner loves their car almost as much as they love you, there are plenty of opportunities for epic April Fools' Day pranks. Write a note that says "Sorry I hit your car, but I don't have insurance," and tuck it under the windshield wiper. Then, watch your BAE freak out as they try to find out WTF happened to their beloved vehicle.

9 Move Their Car To A Different Spot Giphy Getting your car stolen is pretty stressful, but it your goal is to stress out your significant other on April Fools' Day, it's pretty easy to make them think someone swiped their car. All you have to do for this one is grab their keys and move their car to a different parking spot. Just make sure you let them in on the joke before they report the car stolen to the police.