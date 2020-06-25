Some people will enter the post-quarantine world feeling much more in love with their partner than ever before, but others will be excited to finally get some space. The truth is, some people just weren't built to play house with their partner for too long, and that's especially true if you're an Aries, Gemini, or Aquarius — the three signs that are most likely to break up with a partner post-quarantine.

Even with states slowly starting to reopen, when you choose to leave quarantine is totally up to you. But if you're eager to get out there and make some changes in your relationship this summer, astrologer Elisabeth Grace tells Bustle that it may be a good time to do so.

Venus, which refers to "who, what, and how we need to love," has been retrograde since May. According to Grace, it turns direct on June 25, but it won't really cover any new ground until July 28. "When retrograde, Venus tests relationships so we can see if they reflect our authentic values. If not, social graces are thrown under the bus, as we're no longer willing to act as if everything is OK," Grace says. "Relationships will either change or die as a result."

Being in quarantine with a partner during a Venus retrograde can help make some people realize that their relationship just isn't really working. So, if you feel like the end of quarantine marks the end of your relationship, you're probably one of these three signs.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) This energetic fire sign wasn't meant to stay indoors for too long. They may have handled being stuck at home with their partner OK, but once bars and restaurants are open, they'll be itching for some independence. As Veronica Perretti, astrologer and cosmic coach, tells Bustle, "Post-quarantine, Aries may be experiencing a higher sex drive or be in the mood for a fight once their ruler Mars comes back home to the sign of Aries." They're known for being impulsive and aren't that good at restraining their urges. If their need for fun and freedom outweighs their desire for their partner, they won't hesitate to cut things off.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) The social butterfly of the zodiac has had Venus retrograde in their home sign for the past five weeks. Perretti says, "They might be witnessing the breaking point of their relationship right now." Geminis are known for losing interest quickly, so post-quarantine they may want to give in to their taste for variety and see who else is out there. Being out in the world again will give them a chance to flirt, have fun, and bring some new energy into their life.