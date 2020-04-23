If your commitment to staying at home is making you rethink your commitment to your partner, no one can blame you. After all, no matter how much you love someone, being around them 24/7 isn't healthy. While some people might choose to wait it out, Aries, Taurus, and Capricorn are the three zodiac signs most likely to end a long-term relationship while in quarantine.

Whether or not it's a good idea to break up with your partner when you're stuck together depends entirely on your situation. For example, if a Taurus or Scorpio found out their partner was cheating while they were quarantined together, they wouldn't hesitate to cut ties. For freedom-loving zodiac signs, like Sagittarius and Aquarius, social distancing with their partner might make them realize they're much happier being alone. They may even consider ending a long-term relationship because of it.

While your Sun sign can reveal a lot about how you deal with certain situations, your thoughts and behavior can also be influenced by the movements in the sky. According to Leslie McGuirk, astrologer, and author of The Power of Mercury, these are the three zodiac signs most likely to end a long-term relationship while social distancing.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries is full of energy and needs to be constantly moving. "Being trapped is the opposite of what they crave, and this enforced shut down makes them feel more uncomfortable than any other sign," McGuirk says. Aries tend to put their needs above everything else. If their desire for space and freedom isn't being met, it may be hard for them to feel good about anything, let alone their relationship. It may even cause them to end things with a long-term partner who they believed was "the one."

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus is a compelling case because normally, they wouldn't mind staying in with their partner. But Uranus, the planet of restlessness, is now in Taurus. According to McGuirk, Taureans may be feeling 10 times more anxious than they normally would feel. "Their partner is more likely to get under their skin because of little personal habits that no longer seem adorable, and the desire to bolt will be high," she says. With Taurus, there's a good possibility that the breakup will be temporary. Unless their partner did something really hurtful, Taurus is likely to find their way back.