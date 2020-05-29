3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Cancel Zoom Plans On You

We all have that one friend who seems to go out of their way to make plans with you and then bails at the very last minute. You might think quarantine would change that since we're all at home, but even when social events take place on our phones or computers, flakers are flaking. And when it comes to astrology, there are actually zodiac signs who are most likely to cancel Zoom plans with you. Even with nowhere to go and nothing to do, people will still find a way to bail at the last second.

Sure, it's annoying to get bailed on at the last minute, especially if you haven't seen your friend in a while due to social distancing. So being aware of your friends' flaws based on their zodiac sign can help you understand them a little better. Even if you just know someone's Sun sign, it can still reveal a lot about how they act towards others.

Below, astrologer Elisa Robyn, PhD, reveals the zodiac signs most likely to cancel your Zoom plans, so you can be sure to have backup plans. And try not to take it too personally — it may just be written in their birth chart.

Shutterstock

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Scorpio signs are known for their ever-changing moods. Even if they made set plans with you, everything will depend on how they're feeling that day. They value honesty in their relationship, so they're not going to lie and pretend they're in the mood for a Zoom call when they're really not. They tend to be very direct with their words and will have no problem telling you they're not feeling it on a certain day. "Don't give up," Robyn says. "Just try again in a few days."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) When it comes to this Fire sign, they live in the moment and just go with the flow. If something else comes up that they've been wanting to do, they'll do it, regardless of the plans they made with you. According to Robyn, Sagittarius gets easily distracted, so canceling on you is really nothing personal. It's just how they are. You can always try to reschedule, but just be ready for possible changes in the future.