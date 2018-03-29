This Is What People Perceive As Your Biggest Character Flaw, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

It's always fun to learn about the positive qualities associated with each zodiac sign. But, in a way, it's almost more interesting to learn more about the negative qualities, as well as what's your biggest character flaw, based on your sign in order to glean further insight into ourselves and how the world may see us.

"Every sign is going to have their positive and negative traits," life coach and astrologer Joshua MacGuire tells Bustle. He says that, when these traits are taken to the extreme — and believe it or not, this happens more often with positive traits — they can start to rub people the wrong way. So it's important to be aware of these extremes, and do what we can to balance them out. And that, in turn, can mean getting along more harmoniously in relationships, and in life in general.

"It's all about [being aware] of how our strengths can sometimes be taken too far and become liabilities, [and then balancing] them," MacGuire says. "It's all about awareness and a desire to offer the best you you can be."

That being said, it's always important to remember that not everyone will identify completely with their sign. Although different zodiac signs have different attributes, not all characteristics may pertain to you. Instead, the zodiac should be used as a guide to help with self-reflection, and offer further insights into the qualities you do identify with.

Here are the character flaw that's most common for each zodiac sign, plus a few tips on how to work on it, according to astrologers.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "As the ruler of the First House (the House of Self) and the first sign, Aries are naturally 'me first,'" says MacGuire. "This is because Aries’ soul purpose is to create an identity." And in doing so — always focusing on themselves, learning, and improving — they can sometimes come off as selfish to other people. While focusing on themselves is a great thing, it doesn't have to be at the expense of friendships and relationships. "Once they've' gained confidence in their identity, [Aries will be better able to take] into consideration others' thoughts and feelings, and there’s no longer such a need to be selfish," MacGuire says. They can certainly work on themselves, while also taking others into account.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is all about creating stability in life, and can seem a bit stubborn as a result. "They rule values and money — things that we like to hold on to," MacGuire says. And while that can be a positive trait in may ways, "Taurus doesn't know when to let up. They're so used to having to sustain things, that it becomes their default mode." If Taurus wants to change their stubborn ways, they totally can. "Once they learn to consider possibilities that might be better than what they had in mind, they can become more flexible," MacGuire says. "They can also be more flexible when they realize that like nature, the only constant is change, and that change therefore is stability."

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle As the sign that's represented by the twins, Gemini has a tendency to come off as "two-faced." But the reality is, "they are just a more distinctive representation of the duality inherent in all of us," MacGuire says. "Sometimes they'll have one side of them that's very polite and pleasant, while the other side is mean and vindictive. Both represent who they are throughout different moments in time." If it's becoming a problem, however, Gemini can find balance. "Once they realize that others could feel duped by their duality, they can learn to perhaps integrate the different twins or perhaps downplay one twin's verbosity, if it’s to the detriment of someone they care about."

3 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle As the most sensitive sign of the zodiac, Cancer will often go to great lengths to make sure their feelings won't get hurt. "They want to be in control because if in control, they think they can't get hurt," MacGuire says. "Cancer, therefore, may use their gifts of emotional awareness to control the outcomes of situations." And control others, too. That's why their friends, family, and partners may consider them to be manipulative, at times. This is a trait that can be balanced, though, by addressing the underlying cause of their intense sensitivity. "Once they realize how strong they are, they won't feel they have to resort to manipulative tactics," MacGuire says. "It's their self-love and self-care that matters most, and with this intact, they'll be less likely to manipulate. Their true sense of emotional security has to come from themselves anyway."

4 Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Being the center of our solar system, Leos were born to stand out," MacGuire says. They like to be at the center of attention, and thrive in the spotlight. But in doing so, others might view them as a bit self-centered. "Sometimes Leo forgets that other people are just as important," MacGuire says. "Once they realize that everyone is the center of their own universe, they can be more cognizant of other people and their right to their equally important agendas."

5 Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo is the most hardworking sign of the zodiac, and as a result often expect a lot of themselves. And that's great. It's only when they start projecting that onto others — and being super critical — that they can run into a problem. "It’s because they’re so critical of themselves that they can be so persnickety with others," MacGuire says. So for Virgo, it's all about relaxing, and giving others the benefit of the doubt. "In giving themselves more of a break and being less self-critical, they will naturally lend more leniency to others."

6 Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Being ruled by the 7th House of Partnerships, it’s natural for Libra to want to partner up and enjoy the joys of union," MacGuire says. They love to be in a stable partnerships, and to find their person. But in doing so, can sometimes seem a bit co-dependent. "The problem they often encounter is letting their partnerships be the reason for their happiness, as opposed to allowing relationships to enhance their happiness already in place," MacGuire says. "If Libra can happily stand alone, then they will find the most joy in their lives and partnerships." This may require some self-reflection, and figuring out why they need other people to feel happy. But with a little self-care and self-confidence, Libra can easily stand on their own two feet.

7 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "More than other signs, Scorpios’ fear of failure [and] fear of success can keep them from fulfilling their incredibly rich potential," says MacGuire. And that's why they tend to project intense jealous vibes, that others easily pick up on. That's not to say, though, that Scorpio is doomed to a life of envy. "When they notice that someone has something they wished they had, they’re coveting it because deep inside they know they could have it too," MacGuire says. So really, it's just about channeling this energy in a more productive way. "By recognizing that jealousy is simply an indication of their unfulfilled potential, they can use their jealousy as a guidance system to what they can achieve."

8 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle As the sign that's represented by the archer, Sagittarius often aims their arrow to "hit their target," so to speak. And that's why, during conversations, they can seem a bit brutal since "they wish to make their point as swiftly and directly as possible," MacGuire says. This sign may come off as tactless at times, but this habit can be adjusted. "By realizing that they have a broader view than most of us, they can become like a teacher, realizing that a roundabout, more diplomatic route may have the most impact."

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle If there's a sign that people think of as tough, it's definitely Capricorn. "They’ve been through a lot when younger and have had to learn to responsibility rather early in life," MacGuire says. "Early on they learn to not take anything for granted, to take a realistic approach to life." But while they're certainly very real, others may think Capricorn seems a bit pessimistic. The good new is that Capricorn doesn't have to stay stuck in their ways, or turn into a lifelong curmudgeon. "Once they realize that everything always works out in the end anyway, they can focus on all the alternatives — not doom and gloom," MacGuire says. To do so, they might want to chat with a therapist who can help them uncover issues from their past, and make it easier to see and feel more positivity.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle As one of the "airiest" signs, "Aquarius has a gift of objectivity," MacGuire says. "The problem with this is that it can also double as detachment — a lack of emotionality — in relationships, and others’ feelings can be hurt." As a result, the people in their lives may feel left behind, or ignored. This is something Aquarius often does without realizing. But as soon as this flaw is brought to their attention, they can find a way to balance it out by being more grounded. "In realizing that others are not built [the same way], they can balance this out — perhaps by keeping people in the loop when they need to go off on their own for awhile."