What does it mean when the person you've been online dating for the past month is avoiding any talk of making plans to meet up in-person? Well, it could mean they're not that into you. Or you could just be talking to a Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn. Although many states are in the beginning phases of reopening, not everyone is eager to leave the house and start going on dinner dates. In fact, there are three zodiac signs most likely to date you online and delay meeting you, and — shocker — they all happen to be Earth signs.

Unlike impulsive Fire signs like Aries and Sagittarius, or go-with-the-flow Air signs like Gemini and Aquarius, Earth signs tend to be much more cautious. This is especially true when it comes to dating and relationships. Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn like to take their time getting to know someone before giving their heart away. Amid a global pandemic, these three signs aren't going to risk their health for just anyone.

Rest assured, you won't have to wait until the year 2025 to have some quality face-to-face time with your Earth sign. But for now, you may have to get used to virtual dates, because these three zodiac signs are most likely to hold off meeting you in person.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) In general, Taurus isn't a sign that likes going out on dates every weekend, which isn't likely to change anytime soon. They'd rather wait for the right person than waste their time on the wrong one. If they don't feel a connection when you're talking online, they won't even bother going out on a date with you. Plus, Taurus can be a little lazy. If they're perfectly content sitting around the house all day, there's no chance you're going to get them to come out. The promise of good food may do the trick, but it still depends on their mood.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Virgo is the pickiest zodiac sign of them all. They aren't going to waste their time and energy on someone who doesn't meet their standards. They tend to overthink, and they're also total rule followers. There's no way they're going to risk leaving quarantine until they feel like it's safe to do so. If you give any indication that you didn't take social distancing seriously, you can forget meeting them in person at all. Virgos are just too cautious for their own good.