While many people have their in-person dating game down to a science, it isn't always easy to create the same of sense of chemistry via video chat. You're missing the atmosphere of a fun bar or restaurant, the excitement of being side-by-side, and the thrill of moving to a new location if the mood strikes. But for some zodiac signs who are good at virtual dating, they don't let these hurdles get in the way.

They're all about the video chat services, whether they're having a FaceTime date or using a dating app's video features to connect with a new match. They know that like an in-person date, a good virtual date requires effort to keep it afloat.

But anyone can get better at dating virtually by coming up with conversation starters beforehand. Think up things you'd like to talk about, including what you'll do once you can meet up in person. Consider the atmosphere, possibly by dimming the lights and playing a little music. And from there, focus on having good conversation, listening to each other, and seeing if there's a spark.

All of that said, here are the three zodiac signs who seem to be naturals when it comes to virtual dating, according to astrology.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Dating from home is basically a dream come true for a Taurus. You'll notice right away that they're completely in their element, and it can make for a date that feels relaxed and familiar. As an earth sign, Taurus is all about creating a sense of comfort and stability, and helping others do the same. They'll be nestled on their couch giving you their full focus as you chat — no checking for texts or glancing over at the TV. They're sensual, too, which only adds to the romantic atmosphere. Plus, Taurus is a direct and honest sign, and that can come in handy when communicating via technology.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Known for their wit and charm, Geminis are professionals when it comes to keeping a conversation flowing. They'll tell hilarious stories, come up with games to play, and make an effort to connect. Instead of sitting on the couch and staring blankly into the screen, they'll show off their bookshelf, ask what you're cooking for dinner, and take you on a virtual walk around their neighborhood. You won't have to worry about awkward silences on a date with a Gemini. But that doesn't mean they'll dominate the entire date. Geminis are great at reading the room, even if it's a virtual one. If they sense your vibe is more chill, they'll relax to match your energy level.