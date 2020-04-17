3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Dump You On Zoom

Nobody — and I mean nobody — is immune to getting their heart broken. Breakups aren't contingent on in-person contact and continue to strive virtually. And, according to astrology, there are even three zodiac signs most likely to dump you on Zoom. The phenomenon is even becoming somewhat of a dating trend. It even has its own name: "zumping."

When it comes to ending a relationship while social distancing time, some people would rather wait until everything goes back to normal (whatever that means), while others may not say anything at all. Although the timing may not be ideal, the zodiac signs most likely to dump you on Zoom are honest, know what they want, and have no problem tackling issues head-on. They'd rather not waste their time or yours when the relationship just isn't working.

Getting dumped on Zoom totally sucks. But, hey — at least it's better than being ghosted. Right?

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries is impulsive, energetic, and will do what they want, whenever they want. If they start getting bored of a situation, which tends to happen fairly often, they have no problem moving on. They won't waste any more time. Unlike other signs like Cancer or Libra, Aries doesn't mind confrontation and they're known for speaking their mind. So if they're no longer feeling it, they will let you know in a very direct way.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Sagittarius is a very independent Fire sign like Aries. It's hard for these adventure-seekers to stay in one place for too long, and it's not uncommon for a Sagittarius to break up with someone over text because they're either out and about or too busy to do it in person. Sagittarius values honesty and can be a little too blunt sometimes. So, don't expect them to sugarcoat the breakup in any way. They may even log off of Zoom before you get a chance to reply.