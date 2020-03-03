3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Fake Their Voice On The First Date

Of all the things you might think to fake on a first date, the way you talk is certainly an interesting choice. But for some zodiac signs, faking their voice on a first date may be a strategy for making themselves appear more mysterious that's worth testing out. If this dating tactic seems totally strange to you, you're not alone — but manipulating your voice to find your perfect match is actually a phenomenon that's playing out in real-time, on Netflix's Love Is Blind.

Jessica Batten, 34, a regional manager and contestant who received criticism for feeding her dog wine, was revealed to be constantly changing her vocal tone throughout her time on the show. Batten speaks one way in her confessionals videos but adopts what Vice calls her "sexy baby voice" when conversing with men. To Batten's credit, there's a reason behind the madness. According to a 2018 study of 30 participants by The Royal Society Proceedings, both men and women tend to lower the pitch of their voice when talking to someone they're attracted to, giving a whole new definition to "getting low."

While many may be unaware of their vocal inflections, these are three zodiac signs who love to wield their voices like a weapon.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Gemini is a mutable air sign, which means they can easily adapt to any situation. In a social setting, they're like chameleons. They can easily start conversations with all kinds of people, and can take on different personas to easily connect and blend in with the group they're with. Because of their adaptable nature, it's easy to see why a Gemini would fake their voice on a first date.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Leo loves the spotlight. They know how to command attention, and like flaunting it. However, one of Leos' biggest flaws is caring a bit too much about what others think. They have no problem being themselves when they know they're adored, but when put in an uncertain situation, they'll fake it until they make it. This Lion is a natural artist and loves putting on a show. They'll go far to mask their insecurities, and if that means faking their accent, they'll do it in a heartbeat.