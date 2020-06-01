Quarantine can be a real drag when the only living thing you've been talking to on a daily basis for the past couple of months is your cat. While they may be a great listener, there are people out there who are more than willing to talk to you. In fact, there are even three zodiac signs who will text you every day during quarantine if that's what you're looking for. So don't be afraid to hit them up.

Although texting is one of the easiest ways to stay in contact with someone, not everyone is into it, and some are just plain bad at it. For instance, texting when you're not in the right mood can seem like a chore for a sign like Taurus, so they'll take forever to text a friend back. A sign like Sagittarius might text you back and forth for a while until they get bored. As anyone who's ever been friends with a Sagittarius would know, they tend to get bored pretty easily.

Everyone deals with social distancing differently. You shouldn't take it too personally if your friend isn't texting you back, especially if you know how they are. But if you are looking for someone who will text you every day, these three signs are the ones to turn to.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Is anyone surprised to find Gemini on this list? Nobody? I didn't think so. Gemini is ruled by Mercury, after all, which is all about communication. They're one of the most social signs among the zodiac and tend to be more comfortable surrounded by people than alone. As astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, "Gemini needs open and regular communication in every area of their life — to be able to communicate effectively is their barometer of a healthy friendship." Regardless of whether your Gemini friend is social distancing alone or with someone else, they'll find time to text you every single day. They always keep up to date on the latest news and gossip, so there's always going to be something new to talk about.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Virgo, another Mercury-ruled sign, is the caretaker of the zodiac. According to Monahan, they love checking in with their friends to see if they can help out in any way. Virgo is also associated with the Sixth House, which is all about daily routines. People born under this sign tend to be routine-driven, and they like consistency in their life. "For them, it's natural to keep in contact with friends and have some sort of exchange every day," Monahan says. "During quarantine, Virgo can not only be a great friend to have but super helpful." They're always willing to lend a helping hand, whether it be by sending you some extra sanitizer they have stocked up or by listening to you vent.