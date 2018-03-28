These 5 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Lose Interest & Fall Out Of Love The Quickest

When it comes to love, each zodiac sign does it differently. Some fall in love quickly and manage to keep that fire for their partner burning for years and years to come. Others, however, may need a little more effort on their partner's end to keep their attention for the long haul. According to astrologers, there are five zodiac signs that lose interest and fall out of love quicker than the rest.

As astrologer, Suzie Kerr Wright, tells Bustle, air signs are more likely to lose interest the fastest. Those include Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. Air signs are known for being intellectual, communicative, and straightforward. They enjoy a lot of mental stimulation, especially Gemini. Air signs just have a tendency to blow hot and cold. They're also not exactly known for being the most sensitive or emotional bunch in the zodiac, unlike water signs.

That's probably why Wright says water signs, Cancer, Scopio, and Pisces, are more likely to do the opposite. They're the signs most likely to fall in love and stay in love forever. "Cancers are cautious about connecting with someone to begin with, Scorpios are deeply loyal and make commitments for life, and Pisces just exist for love," she says.

That being said, it's always important to remember that not everyone will identify completely with their sign. Although different zodiac signs have different attributes, not all characteristics may pertain to you. Instead, the zodiac should be used as a guide to help with self-reflection, and offer further insights into the qualities you do identify with.

According to astrologers, the three air signs aren't the only ones likely to lose interest fast. So here are the five zodiac signs who are more likely to lost interest and fall out of love the fastest, as well as how to keep them interested if you're dating them.

1 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle As stated earlier, Gemini operates on a more intellectual level. According to Wright, sometimes they can be super disconnected from their heart space. "When they decide a relationship is over from that detached place, they can see there are reasons for it," she says. Geminis also love having crushes and infatuations, but are known for being fickle and uncomfortable when love gets too complicated. "Their attention span can be very short," Wright says. "Not all Geminis fall out of love easily though. Some can play things over and over and over in their heads for months after a breakup or if they're trying to decide if they really are in love or not. But overall they can see the more logical side of why something is over when it's over." How to keep them interested: Keeping a Gemini interested means giving them a lot of space and being willing to let them talk or engage in random conversations about nothing. Basically, you'll have to be up for learning anything with them as they jump from one idea to the next. "If you can keep up with all that nervous energy, yet not feel the need to try to ground them too much, you'll be OK with a Gemini," Wright says. Flexibility is also key when it comes to them.

2 Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Libras can fall in and out of love in very short periods of time —sometimes in the same week!" Wright says. That's because Libras generally look for the fantasy, "sweep you off your feet" kind of connection. But the minute those passionate feelings leave, they have a tendency to think that means love is over so they get anxious to move on. "Some have great difficulty sustaining long-term relationships," she says. "Libras are in love with love itself, not always with who the other person actually is." How to keep them interested: Libras are all about the compliments. According to Wright, they appreciate gifts, little surprises, and lots of freedom to be flirty and sociable. "If you're the jealous type, this sign is not for you," she says. Some Libras will also want to do everything with you. If you're the one who needs space, that can be confusing for them. As Wright says, "They may take it personally, so might have to be willing to be inseparable from them until you work out a compromise."

3 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius can be incredibly matter-of-fact about relationships, Wright says. Among the three air signs, Aquarius is a fixed sign, meaning they may take a little longer to make that decision to leave, but once they do, it can happen out of nowhere. "They're the sign that will just come home one day and ask for divorce [and] you never saw it coming," she says. "Their way of thinking is complex, so trying to figure out what makes them fall out of love is challenging." But the bottom line with them is that when they make up their minds, they're "immovable." How to keep them interested: Aquarius' curiosity is the life blood of this sign. Anything weird, different, or eccentric floats their boat and they love to fight for the underdog. You'll have to be willing to go to rallies, volunteer, and flex your altruism muscle. If you are looking for a steady, "typical" life, do not connect with an Aquarius. But if you are easily bored this is the perfect sign. Avoid any display of jealousy or possessiveness or your Aquarius might ghost you.

4 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries love the chase. They have a tendency to rush into things super quickly like love. But just as quickly as they fall in, they're quick to fall out. "Aries doesn't have time to waste," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. "If you fail an Aries, they're forgiving. But make it a habit and their heart will shatter." After that, it's done. As a fire sign, Aries can recover and they can do it even faster if they find someone else who doesn't habitually let them down. How to keep them interested: Think back to that first time you met and the (most likely) good impression you left on them. What did you do to catch their attention? Because as McKean says, if you keep that special thing that reeled them in the first time, you can keep your Aries for a long time. "Have faith in them and you'll be rewarded with their faithfulness, generosity, enthusiasm, and positive energy," she says.