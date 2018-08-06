Summer 2018 has seen its slew of planetary transitions — which hasn't made the season feel much like a day at the beach. We've experienced six planets retrograde, a total lunar eclipse, super moons and now, a solar eclipse. The three zodiac signs the August super new moon will affect most might want to consider applying another layer of sunscreen. But don't worry, this cosmic heatwave will settle. The solar eclipse, otherwise known as a super new moon, on Aug. 11 is the second-to-last of this series' season. But soon after August's eclipse, the universe will be applying aloe vera to heal our scorched shoulders.

New moons are commonly revered as a time to plant seeds and get new ideas in motion. While August's dark moon will still be a flashlight for the path forward, it's supercharged-ness might illuminate some uncomfortable truths for certain signs. Darkstar Astrology writes, "The solar eclipse is very good at showing up any imbalances you have." While some signs will receive it as a softer "awakening" of sorts, other signs might knock into it as a "shocking revelation." Your best bet? Don't resist the lessons.

Continue with the cosmic flow and there could be a relief as satisfying as a tall glass of lemonade. Forever Conscious elaborates, "This Solar Eclipse is going to bring new opportunities that will help us to start a new chapter in our lives." Like a great summer read, this eclipse season has been quite the page turner. We're almost at that happy ending!

Taurus Giphy There's a lot of push-pull energy that might have you feeling impulsive, Taurus. Mercury and Mars are both retrograde which could be the source of all those delays holding you back. The upcoming solar eclipse might have you wanting to make a decision you've been meditating on finally final. But your best bet — with all this planetary commotion — is to hold off on major decisions until September. Cafe Astrology writes, "If you've been undecided about a project launch, a move, or a personal change, the energy of the Solar Eclipse on the 11th may tempt you to push forward. However, all of August is not ideal for brand new beginnings." You don't have to twiddle your thumbs. Use the rest of August to strategize how to best utilize a new chapter once September rolls around.

Capricorn Giphy Alright, Capricorn. Not everything is as it seems. But what exactly does that mean? AstroStyle cautions, "Things won't be as they seem on Saturday, when the year's only new moon in Leo sends lightning bolts through your metaphysical, seductive eighth house." The key to moving forward on big plans for the next coming months? Resist the urge to multi-task. The Astro Twins make it clear that energy should be focused on ~one thing at a time~ in order to cultivate the kind of projects you want. Don't get things twisted. Laser focus is requested!