The absence of the moon in a darkened sky often makes people forget just how powerful a new moon can be. While new moons always increase emotions, a super new moon can intensify negative feelings. What the August 2018 super new moon means for you based on your zodiac sign is largely based on how you react to the new moon's super-charged energy. According to Astrologer Jamie Partridge's blog Astrology King, this super new moon is influenced by four stars, Mercury retrograde, and the partial solar eclipse, which means it's going to be intense AF.

"Mercury conjunct the solar eclipse reinforces the creative strategic intelligence of asteroid Pallas. It means this eclipse will make you think, question, discuss and deliberate," Partridge explained. "Mercury retrograde complicates all negotiations and decisions. It can play havoc with your thoughts, communications, travels, and electronics. Take extra care with your words and try not to react too quickly in any arguments or if provoked."

It's also important to remember that while things might feel real in the moment, it doesn't necessarily mean they're true. This is why it's a good idea to take a beat before reacting during the super new moon. Knowing up front how the August 2018 super new moon will affect your sign can help you understand and examine your heightened emotions so you can make informed decisions instead of overreacting and creating new misunderstandings.

1 Aries Giphy Aries, the August 2018 super new moon is going to reignite your love life. "On Saturday, the new moon/partial solar eclipse in Leo powers up your fifth house of romance, creativity, and fame and starts writing a new chapter in your personal book of love," the Astro Twins revealed on Astro Style. While you may have myriad admirers, it's important to choose someone who is your equal but who also possesses qualities you lack. Having a partner who complements you versus competes with you is the secret to a successful love match.

2 Taurus Giphy Taurus, if you ever want to graduate from the school of hard knocks, you're going to have to give up some ground. The August 2018 super new moon will provide you with the tools you need to learn the art of compromise. "Expect to do a lot of serious thinking in the months ahead," Partridge advised. "There will be discussions and possibly arguments about power and control issues in relationships. It will be better to carefully listen and think about your own ideas and attitudes before giving your opinion."

3 Gemini Giphy Gemini, this summer's potent cosmic energy has you ruminating more than usual. However, the August 2018 super new moon is going to give you the opportunity to finally turn the page. "On Saturday, the Leo new moon powers up your third house of communication and socializing," the Astro Twins revealed. "A budding connection with a colleague could bloom into something more as you explore a side business together."

4 Cancer Giphy Cancer, if you've been experiencing some financial woes this summer, the August 2018 super new moon is going to turn things around. "This new moon solar eclipse of Aug. 11 will light your second house of personal, earned income and will be a welcome one," Astrologer Susan Miller revealed on Astrology Zone. "This new moon represents a chance to find a new steady source of income, and it will be up to you to spot the opportunity and be quick to seize it."

5 Leo Giphy For birthday sign Leo, the August 2018 super new moon inspires an out with the old, in with the new attitude. "Before you blast into the next 12-month cycle, take a moment to appreciate everything you've accomplished in the last six months," the Astro Twins Advised. "This will give you a sense of how far you've come and set you up for even more (focused) growth. Remember, what you let go is just as important as what you call in."

6 Virgo Giphy Virgo, you can officially breath a sigh of relief because things are about to get a whole lot easier. Your patience during the summer of relentless cosmic chaos will be rewarded during the August 2018 super new moon. "It gives power of personal expression which will help you promote yourself and reach your goals. So this is an excellent time to make real progress with the things in life that mean a lot to you," Partridge noted. "It gives courage and fighting spirit, but also creative intelligence and wisdom."

7 Libra Giphy Libra, if you've been going it alone for far too long, the August 2018 super new moon is going to bring some new people into your orbit. "Saturday's skies feature a powerful Leo new moon in your collaborative eleventh house, pointing a cosmic finger at potential new members for Team Libra. Because it's a super-charged solar eclipse and it lands in close proximity to Mercury retrograde, you won't have to search hard to find kindred spirits," the Astro Twins noted. "They'll pop up everywhere you go and keep you motivated."

8 Scorpio Giphy Scorpio, while you thrive on being mysterious, that doesn't mean you necessarily want to have to solve your own mysteries. If something has been missing from your life, the days immediately following the August 2018 super new moon will bring something (or someone) new into your life to fill that void. "Applause for work well done is on the way, dear Scorpio," Miller revealed. "New moon eclipses are known to add something to your life that you’ve not had before — a new job offer, a promotion, and a book deal — something special."

9 Sagittarius Giphy Go-with-the-flow Sagittarius, the August 2018 super new moon is going to be your biggest asset. Pretty much anything you want is yours for the taking, so make sure you choose wisely. The super new moon "brings harmonious relationships because of an inner feeling of calm and balance. You can expect favors, " Partridge noted. " "Increased confidence and enthusiasm will help you reach your goals in the months ahead."

10 Capricorn Giphy New moons can be quite the tricksters, which is why it's important to remember that while something might seem real, that doesn't mean it's true. Capricorn, during the August 2018 super new moon, you could be fooled more easily than usual, or you could ignore an important sign from the universe if you're not paying attention to what's going on around you. "Things won't be as they seem on Saturday, when the year's only new moon in Leo sends lightning bolts through your metaphysical, seductive eighth house," the Astro Twins said. "Concentrate your energy on one thing at a time, however tempting multitasking may be."

11 Aquarius Giphy Aquarius, the time to hesitate is through. The August 2018 super new moon is going to encourage you to have direct conversations with people you've been avoiding about issues you'd rather not deal with. "The new moon solar eclipse on Aug. 11 will be your big day to open talks with a present or proposed partner who you would be with you in business," Miller revealed. "If you were thinking of taking on an agent or publicist, or to hire an ad agency, or any collaborator to get you ahead, this new moon will open talks. Don’t make any decisions until early September."