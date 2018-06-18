30 Handy Products On Amazon That Are Next-Level Clever

When it comes to staying on top of clutter, Amazon has some of the most incredible products around to help you stay organized. But that's the rub, right? Because while Amazon is basically internet mecca for all kinds of incredibly handy products that are next-level clever, figuring out which ones are really worth your time and money isn't so simple. Not without a list like this, anyway.

Whether you're Type A by default or you just love discovering quicker ways to make your favorite snacks, there's guaranteed to be something just for you somewhere on Amazon. For the sake of this slideshow, I didn't write about products that are only notable because they're incredibly popular — instead, I looked at how reviewers react to them. Basically, they're obsessed: and while not everything is a best-seller just yet, if you know where to look, you can certainly find some real hidden gems.

For a product to be considered clever, it doesn't need to be a weird gimmick or come with a big price tag, either. What it really needs to be is useful — but in a way you wouldn't normally expect. It needs to be so innovative, that it'll change the way you solve some common issues. So get ready to change things up and save a little time along the way with the remarkably handy products featured below.