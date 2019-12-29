30 Things That Make Your Bed Feel Way Cozier & More Luxurious For Less Than $35 On Amazon

I am one of those people who loves her bed. Seriously — loves. I have always loved my bed, way back since I was a kid and my babysitter and I jumped up and down on my bed and broke the bed frame, and I had to earn the money back to pay for the frame by doing extra chores around the house. I learned the value of that bed, and fast.

Now it's my refuge, my safe place, my rehab center. When I moved recently, inspired by the cushy mattress-in-a-box my BFF had purchased several years before, I treated myself to a European pillow top mattress. Now, I could easily stay in my bed for days. This, I firmly believe, gives me all the bed cred needed to get you up to speed on how to feel like a member of some obscure European royal family when you take to your chambers.

Not only will the splurges on this list plump up your bedroom in a way that will truly make you feel like your home has suddenly been transformed into a five-star hotel, but they won't set you back anywhere near the cost of a night at one. Everything you'll find here costs less than $35, meaning you can knock out a few of these for less than a Benjamin and find yourself reclining in cozy comfort just down the hall from your very own refrigerator and bathroom. Oh, the pure bliss!

1. This Blanket Makes You Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud LINENSPA All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Filled with a hypoallergenic down alternative, this comforter is a lock for creating a cozy nest for you to cuddle up in. While it's ideal for the winter months, its fill is the perfect weight for use in all seasons, and it's crafted with a box stitch design that distributes the warmth and protects against bunching. As a bonus, this cozy comforter is even machine washable for easy maintenance. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Oversized Queen, King, California King, Oversized King

2. The Pillow That Works Hard To Make Sleep More Comfy ComfiLife Orthopedic Pillow $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Support your knees and other delicate joints while in bed with this orthopedic pillow that's crafted from high-density memory foam. It's designed with an ergonomic shape that places your body in the most ideal position for rest by taking the pressure off of knees and/or hips. Depending on how it's used, this pillow is perfect for those who already have aches and pains or to prevent joints from getting more sore. It ships with a breathable cover that zips on and off and is machine washable for easy cleaning.

3. Side Sleepers Will Love This Pillow That's Shaped Like A Candy Cane Dmi Side Sleeper Body Pillow $31 | Amazon See On Amazon Support and coziness...what more can you really ask for from a pillow? This one is shaped like a candy cane and has everything a side sleeper could want thanks to its unique shape that fully cradles your head while also supporting your neck and body. Crafted from a blend of contoured, supportive foam and polyester fill, it's just the right mix of firmness and plush, and even has an indentation for your ear that prevents it from getting smushed as you slumber. The removable cotton-blend case is easily machine washable.

4. Stay Toasty Warm With This Electric Throw Blanket Sunbeam Fleece Heated Electric Throw Blanket $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Not your Grandma's electric blanket, this heated throw is crafted from stylish, plush fleece in an attractive deep garnet color. The blanket features three heat settings accessible via its lighted controller, as well as a three-hour auto-off setting for safety. Machine washable and dryer-safe for easy maintenance, this blanket is designed to be durable for years of use.

5. These Satin Pillowcases Are Good For Hair And Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in 15 attractive colors, these pillowcases are crafted from 100 percent polyester satin so as not to absorb moisture from your skin and hair while you're sleeping, leaving your locks shiny and silky and your skin moist and without indents from the pillow. In addition to its luxurious, lustrous appearance and its skin and hair benefits, these pillowcases are sturdy and durable — considerably more so than silk — for long-term use.

6. Hot Sleeper? Don't Sweat It! These Pillows Will Keep You Cooler All Night Plixio Cooling Pillows (2-Pack) $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Engineered with cooling foam that's shredded for maximum air circulation, these pillows maintain a chill that helps ensures you're never throwing off the covers to cool down in the middle of the night again. They're wrapped in hypoallergenic covers that repel dust mites and are crafted from renewable, sustainably harvested bamboo; the case is also super-breathable for comfort throughout the night and machine washable for easy cleaning.

7. This Canopy That's Fit For A Queen Timbuktoo Mosquito Net Kit $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you actually need protection from bugs or you just like the romantic, luxurious look of a mesh canopy surrounding your bed, this kit is for you. The netting material is intended to protect sleepers from mosquitos, but the fact that it's free of chemicals and installs in minutes means it appropriate for everyday home use, too. It also comes with a loop built into the top so you can you can insert a fan or a lamp through, making your space even more opulent than it was before.

8. This Microfiber Blanket With A Fleece Lining For Extra Warmth Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Like something straight from an interior decorating blog, this blanket kicks coziness and warmth up a notch with its sherpa fleece material that's both soft and cuddly and extra warm. It's like that feeling you get when you plunge your bare feet into your favorite UGGs...only for your whole body. Reviewers note that their dogs and cats are universally obsessed with this pick and recommend buying multiples so you don't have to share with your fur babies. Good thing they're easily machine washable and come in a rainbow of colors, too. Available sizes: Throw, Twin, Queen, King

9. Stop Battling A Too-Small Mattress Pad And Get This One Instead Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Today's extra-large mattresses and mattress toppers can wreak havoc on your mattress pad, causing it to slip off and take your fitted bottom sheet off along with it. Bypass that frustration with this deep pocketed mattress pad that also features a plush quilted top layer for an extra touch of luxury. It's both breathable, soft, and designed to be durable, it's also machine washable for easy cleaning.

10. The Memory Foam Topper That Makes Any Bed Cushy Zinus 2 Inch Swirl Gel Memory Foam Air Flow Topper $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from a cool gel memory foam, this bed topper turns any bed from notorious — for not supporting your back and hips, — to glorious the minute it meets your mattress. With two inches of cushioning built in, it's engineered with an air flow pattern to ensure you have maximum cooling and breathability as you relax in comfort with optimum support. It's also infused with green tea extract and natural castor plant oil so it won't mildew and it resists odor-causing bacteria, too. Available Sizes: 1.5 inch, 2 inch, 3 inch, 4 inch; Twin, Full, Queen, King

11. This Duvet Cover Set Will Give You 5-Star Hotel Vibes ASHLEYRIVER 3 Piece Pinch Pleated Duvet Cover Set $32 | Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing like a nice, crisp set of bedding to make you feel like you're having a hotel-quality sleep experience, and this duvet set really fits that bill. Crafted from ultra-soft polyester microfiber that's hypoallergenic and comfortable year round, both the duvet cover and the shams also feature stylish pinched pleats. The duvet cover has a zipper closure for convenience as well as corner ties designed to keep the comforter in place inside. Available Sizes: Twin, Queen, King, California King

12. You Know You Need Tons Of Pillows For A Luxurious Bed — Start With These LunarTex Down And Feather Throw Pillow Inserts (Set Of 2) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted with a 100 percent cotton shell that's filled with a combination of down fibers and feathers, these pillows are just what you need to start building a luxurious bed. They are ultra durable, available in a variety of sizes, and you can easily machine wash and dry so they can remain in peak condition. They get 4.2 stars from nearly 500 reviewers, too, so you know they're a great bet. Available sizes (length x width): 12 x 20 inches, 16 x 16 inches, 18 x 18 inches, 20 x 20 inches, 22 x 22 inches, 24 x 24 inches, 26 x 26 inches, 32 x 32 inches

13. Plush Velvet Pillow Covers To Add A Luxe Touch To Your Bed MIULEE Velvet Pillow Covers (Set Of 2) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon At least some of the kajillion pillows in your dream retreat should be outfitted with these deluxe velvet pillow covers that are soft to the touch and add a real dash of luxury to your bedscape. Available in a range of 32 colors, there's sure to be one that complements the color scheme you've chosen for your boudoir, and they're available in a range of sizes, too. They're finished with a hidden zipper and are machine washable for easy maintenance. Available sizes (length x width): 12 x 12 inches, 12 x 20 inches, 16 x 16 inches, 18 x 18 inches, 20 x 20 inches, 22 x 22 inches, 24 x 24 inches, 26 x 26 inches

14. Enjoy Breakfast (Or Any Meal) In Bed With This Foldable Tray Cozihoma Bamboo Breakfast Tray $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from renewable, sustainably harvested bamboo, this tray is the ideal companion for enjoying a delicious meal in bed like the queen you are. It features legs that fold away when the tray is not in use for easy storage, plus handles that enable you to carry your feast easily from the kitchen to the bedroom. Bamboo is naturally anti-bacterial, and this tray cleans nicely with just a damp wipe.

15. This Light Is Easy On Your Eyes For Hours Of Reading In Bed LACOKI LED Reading Light $16 | Amazon See On Amazon With several different brightness and color settings, this light offers a smart way to read in bed without waking up your partner. Its LED beams gives off uniform lighting that's not harsh on the eyes and provides a clear view of your book without any glare, reflection, or shadows. Plus, its rechargeable battery allows for up to 28 hours of continuous use. Clip the accessory on to any hard surface, including your headboard, for convenient use.

16. This Organizer Keeps All Of Your Nighttime Necessities Within Reach Zafit Bedside Storage Organizer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Are you one of those folks who likes to pile all their stuff around them on the bed like a fortress? I know I am, which is why I love this bedside organizer. It has six convenient pockets to keep all of your stuff (think smartphone, TV remote, and glasses) nearby but off of your actual sleeping surface. It's made of cloth and leather and has a sturdy board that slides under your mattress to hold it in place.

17. The Pillow Cover That Adds New Dimension To Your Bedscape Home Brilliant Faux Fur Pillow Cover $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This pillow is embellished with a fluffy, microfiber faux fur material, giving a hint of high-end texture to your bed at a non high-end price. It's like cuddling up with a ridiculously soft baby polar bear! The good thing about this case is that, unlike a baby polar bear —or your sweet dog or cat — it won't shed and it's washing machine and dryer friendly. Available sizes: 12 x 20 inches, 18 x 18 inches, 26 x 26 inches

18. Get All Warm And Cozy With These Buffalo Plaid Sheets Mainstays Flannel Sheet Set $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Sheets are, of course, a critically important part of the bed experience. There's nothing better during cold weather than a set of flannel sheets that add cozy comfort and warmth with their charming buffalo check print. The 100-percent cotton construction makes them soft, durable, and breathable, while they feature an all-around elastic border to fit mattresses of up to 15 inches in depth. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King

19. You Can Even Browse More Comfortably In Bed With This Tablet Stand MoKo Tablet Pillow Stand $31 | Amazon See On Amazon With a small, triangular footprint, and a fold-out bottom, this pillow can be situated to hold a book, magazine, tablet, or smartphone so you can read or browse hands-free. The bottom pad can hold a keyboard while you work or game, and the back and sides of the pillow are each equipped with a pocket to hold extras like glasses or the TV remote

20. A Futuristic Stand For Hands-Free Tech Use Samhousing Tablet & Phone Stand for Bed $28 | Amazon See On Amazon It gets old, holding that smartphone or tablet all the time in bed while you're watching videos or gaming, doesn't it? After all, you don't sit there and hold onto the TV while you watch Netflix and chill, do you? Now your devices can be just as hassle-free with this mounting arm that suspends your tablet or smartphone into the air. It clamps on to any surface (up to 52 millimeters thick) and features four adjustable joints and 360-degree rotation for the ultimate in viewing pleasure.

21. The Pillow That Will Hold You In Its Arms For Comfortable Lounging In Bed Milliard Reading Pillow $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Pillows like this one are sometimes referred to as study pillows, but they are so much more than that these days. This pick is not only filled with memory foam, it also comes with the ability to customize its firmness by changing out the foam inserts. Use it for reading, gaming, or watching TV. The outer cover is made from velour and finished with a zipper. It's also machine washable. Available sizes: Standard 18 inch, Petite 14 inch, Extra Large 24 inch

22. A Tray For Bedside Snacks And More BedShelfie Minimalist $25 | Amazon See On Amazon I've written about this innovative shelf about five dozen times now —and that's because it's just that smart. Using a padded clamp system, it attaches to your bed frame without tools, which means it won't scratch or dent your furniture. Even better? It can hold up to 15 pounds of stuff without a problem — like your laptop, a drink, and whatever you choose. The sleek minimalist design is also thoughtful: there are two slots for wires to poke through, so you can also charge your devices.

23. Get Personal Black-Out Curtains With This Contoured Eye Mask YIVIEW Sleep Mask $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed with 3D contoured eye cups, this eye mask cups your face in comfort while blocking out all light so you can get a good night's rest. Also ideal for sufferers of migraines and other severe headaches, this mask features a fully-adjustable buckle strap with elastic that is engineered to fit most head sizes and also provides light pressure that can be comforting when you're experiencing pain.

24. Your Pillow Will Be In The Mood For Sleep So You Will Be, Too — Thanks To This Spray Muse Apothecary Pillow Ritual — Calming Pillow Mist $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Infused with the scent of lavender and other essential oils, this pillow mist can help you drift off to dreamland. Lavender has been used for centuries to promote sleep and relaxation, as well as healing. Here, it comes in a pH balanced, organic, and vegan mist designed to be sprayed on your linens for the ultimate in mental and physical refreshment as you relax.

25. The Ultimate Body Pillow Upgrade: A Soft, Plush Cover Reafort Ultra Soft Sherpa Body Pillow Cover $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Let me just say, if you do not currently have a body pillow, consider getting one ASAP, even if it's only so you can get nab of these delightful cuddly-soft pillow covers. Crafted from a thick polyester sherpa fabric, it adds oomph to your bed and makes your body pillow that much more enticing to cozy up to. It's machine washable for easy cleaning, and since it has a zipper closure, it's easy to get on and off.

26. This Room Spray Sets A Tranquil Scene Antica Farmacista Room Spray $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in 20 different scent blends, this room spray is an excellent way to set an ambiance in your bedroom. Made with essential oils, this particular formulation features fresh notes of lemon and verbena underscored by the woodsy, evergreen scent of cedar. It's a delightful mix that's reminiscent of the aroma of a 5-star hotel lobby. You'll be waiting for room service to arrive when you awake to this upscale bouquet!

27. Add A Super-Soft Teddy Blanket For Warmth And Comfort GONAAP Teddy Blanket $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Teddy bear sherpa fabric is having a moment in sweatshirts and pullovers and now, you can decorate your bedroom with it, too. This blanket is as trendy as it is practical. Available in six hues, it's warm, and generously sized so so you can keep it to yourself or share it with a loved one. You'll find yourself yearning to carry it out to the sofa and everywhere you go like Linus with his blanket. Go ahead— it's machine washable for easy cleaning!

28. This Essential Oil Diffuser Keeps The Bedroom Scented And Moisturizes The Air URPOWER Classical Essential Oil Diffuser with Essential Oils $30 | Amazon See On Amazon A bedroom retreat wouldn't be complete without an essential oil diffuser like this one. Crafted from medical-grade plastic, it's BPA-free and has an attractive faux wood exterior. Its 100 milliliter tank works continuously for up to 6 hours with two adjustable mist settings, filling the air with delicious smells and adding moisture thanks to a humidifier functionality. It comes with six oil, including lavender, peppermint, sweet orange, eucalyptus, tea tree, and lemongrass.

29. Elevate Your Bedroom's Atmosphere With This Unique Night Light HYODREAM Moon Lamp Moon Light $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy a little otherworldly glow as you're drifting off to sleep with this night light that's 3D printed to resemble the actual contours of the moon. Its soothing glow is provided by LED lights that you can set to one of 16 colors or opt to shuffle automatically, Control it with a tap of your hand or use the included remote. When it's not plugged in, the lamp can glow for up to 8 hours of use on one charge, which means it can even be used for a "candlelit" dinner outside. It comes with a wooden stand for convenient display.

30. This White Noise Machine Will Soothe You To Sleep With A Wide Range Of Sounds Letsfit White Noise Machine $27 | Amazon See On Amazon White noise machines like this one have come so far from those primitive ones we had in our nurseries. This one, for example, has 14 different sounds, one of which is sure to send you straight to sleepytime. Three separate white noise options, one fan effect — so you can have a ceiling fan without actually having one — and 10 noises from nature, without having to bother with silly old nature itself. Gosh, that makes me want to nod off just thinking about all the options...it's the perfect cherry on top of the sundae of your luxe bedroom!