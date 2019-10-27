The 5 Best Pillow-Top Mattress Pads

If your mattress needs an upgrade, the best pillow-top mattress pads may be just the thing to make your night extra cozy and comfortable. A pillow-top mattress pad is just as the name sounds: It’s similar to a pillow in that it offers a softer surface for sleeping

The main purpose of a pillow top mattress pad is to add a little extra cushion to a mattress. They're a popular pick for those with firm mattresses who'd prefer something a little softer that's still supportive. A mattress topper, on the other hand, is thicker and offers more support so it's a good choice for older mattresses, and a mattress protector is designed to protect the mattress from spills and allergies but not to provide additional comfort.

There are several things to keep in mind when choosing a mattress pad. Because they fit over a mattress, you'll want to keep in mind how deep the pockets are. Most mattresses range from about 9 to 16 inches, but some can be up to 18 or even 20 inches so keep that in mind when shopping

If you have allergies or sensitive skin, it’s recommended to purchase one that is 100% hypoallergenic. While some mattress pads claim to be “healthy,” hypoallergenic indicates that the mattress pad is resistant to common allergens like dust mites. And if you have small children or pets, a waterproof mattress pad may be a good choice. Look for ones that are 100% waterproof with some kind of protective coating such as TPU. And for those who sleep hot, some mattress pads have cooling technology which is great for hot nights or if you often wake up feeling sweaty.

With all those considerations in mind, below are the best pillow-top mattress pads to make every night more comfortable.

1. The Best Overall Mattress Pad SOPAT Extra Thick Mattress Pad, Queen Size $60 | Amazon See on Amazon This mattress pad from SOPAT has a little bit of everything. The thick padding combined with the 400 thread count cover offers softness and breathability, and fans can't stop raving about how comfortable it is. "I am super in love with this mattress cover. I have now slept on this cover for over two weeks and this has made such a huge difference in how comfortable my mattress is now. When I’m so exhausted the thought of knowing I’m going to snuggle in my bed makes me smile," one customer wrote. The microfiber filling is a great down alternative that gives you all the comfort of the real thing, but without feathers poking out or worries about allergies. With 21-inch-deep pockets, you'll have no problem fitting this pad over most mattress. An added benefit is that this mattress pad is machine washable. However, some reviewers note that it might need to be fluffed regularly. It also isn’t 100% waterproof, so if spills are a concern, consider the next one. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king

2. The Best Waterproof Mattress Pad WhatsBedding Waterproof Mattress Pad, Queen Size $40 | Amazon See on Amazon When spills are a concern, a waterproof mattress pad is a must. Waterproof refers to the protective coating that covers the material. This mattress pad from WhatsBedding is protected with thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). And unlike some other waterproof mattress pads, this one doesn’t crinkle or make a lot of noise when laying on it. With 16-inch-deep pockets, it will fit most mattresses, but if yours is extra thick, be sure to measure before purchasing. Although it’s machine washable, one major reviewer complaint is that it’s a little bulky for conventional washing machines. But if you have a washing machine that’s large or don’t mind an occasional trip to the laundromat, this is a great option customers found very comfortable, giving it a 4.7-star rating overall. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king

3. The Best Cooling Mattress Pad For Hot Sleepers LEISURE TOWN Cooling Mattress Pad, Queen Size $50 | Amazon See on Amazon If you sleep hot, then you’ll want to look for a cooling mattress pad. This mattress pad from Leisure Town does the trick with its cooling design that wicks moisture off and improving air flow while you sleep, keeping you dry and comfortable the whole night through. The 300 thread count outer keeps the fabric breathable and allows it to dry easily. With 21-inch-deep pockets, it's a good fit for most mattresses. However, this might not be the thickest mattress pad available and the price is a little on the steep side. But customers have found the cooling benefits worth it, giving it a 4.4-star rating. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, Olympic queen, king, and California king

4. The Best Mattress Pad For Sensitive Skin & Allergies eLuxury Pillow-Top Mattress Pad, Queen Size $94 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have sensitive skin or allergies, a hypoallergenic mattress pad is the way to go. This one from eLuxury is just that. It’s soft, breathable, and protects against dust mites, bacteria, and other allergens. The 18-inch-deep pockets are a great fit for most mattresses. The inside is stuffed with a material called Revolof, which is a polyester cluster fiber that is a hypoallergenic alternative to down. This mattress pad is thicker than many others, offering additional support, too. “No more waddling down the stairs in pain in the mornings. I'm up quickly and feeling like a million bucks,” one reviewer wrote. This mattress pad does, however, come with a hefty price tag. Some reviewers also found it to be too large to easily wash, though it claims to be machine washable. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king