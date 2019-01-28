31 Clever Quick-Fix Beauty Products With A Cult-Following On Amazon
There are times when our regular beauty routine isn’t cutting it — whether it’s an unexpected blemish or a tattoo that you want to cover up for a certain outfit, it's totally normal to find yourself in a beauty conundrum that needs tending to fast. That’s where these clever quick-fix beauty products with a cult-following on Amazon come in. Let’s face it: We can’t predict when the next beauty issue will pop up, but in the age of online shopping, you can now prepare with products that are delivered right to your doorstep. If you know what to anticipate, having trusty fixes on hand can help save you time and those stressful, last minute moments of “how in the world do I get rid of this ASAP?”
Let’s be clear, there’s no shame in having a blemish or chipped nails, but there also isn’t any shame in treating yourself to a little extra something that will keep your beauty routine balanced.
These products provide solutions to a variety of beauty ailments, but they all have one thing in common: a serious cult-following on Amazon that have reviewers wondering how they ever did without them. From root touch-ups to exfoliators, this list of clever quick-fix beauty products will have you ready for anything.
1A Brow Gel That Keeps Brows In Place For Days
Thanks to its unique hair-like fibers, this cult-favorite brow gel provides full, natural-looking eyebrows that last for days. It's designed to lock onto hairs and fill in thinning spots, and it won't smudge or transfer onto clothing. It’s even waterproof, so you can shower and/or work up a sweat without losing your brows. Over 10,900 reviewers love this product.
2An Exfoliant That Gets Rid Of Dead Skin After One Use
This gentle exfoliate is amazing for sensitive skin because it’s made with gentle plant-based extracts like aloe vera and gingko that help to nourish and exfoliate the skin. Made without harsh chemicals, artificial colors, preservatives or added fragrance, it can slough off dead skin while without stripping the natural oil production. Rub a little on a dry face and watch the dead skin peel off into little balls — which is perfect if you suddenly find yourself with flakes. It’s also water-based, which makes for a soothing exfoliating experience sans irritation.
3A Hot Air Brush That Styles Like A Hairdresser
If you're looking for a professional blowout but don't have the time or money to book an appointment, try this hot air brush. Made with a blend of titanium and ceramic, it evenly distributes heat without damaging hair, and adds major volume and body to any hair type. It’s super easy to use, has two heat settings, and is equipped with a cool setting to help lock styles in place. The ion technology also cuts down on frizz and ups the shine factor.
4. A Magic Patch That Gets Rid Of Pimples Overnight
Need to get rid of a pimple overnight? Cover them up completely with these pimple patches — the hydrocolloid dressing is designed to adhere to the skin and suck out all the gunk, which helps to reduce a breakout fast. They're hypoallergenic, so they’re great for sensitive skin, and they even help to heal pimples that you've popped or picked at. These patches include three different sizes, and many reviewers claim they see significant results the next morning.
5A Tattoo Cover-Up For All Skin Types With A Wide Range of Shades
If there's ever an occasion you want to switch up your look by covering up your tattoos, this brilliant tattoo cover does just that. It gives you perfect coverage when applied in thin layers, so not only will your cover-up last longer, but it won’t feel heavy on the skin. It’s clinically-tested, widely used professionally for actors and models, comes in a wide range of shades for all skin tones, and is suitable for all skin types.
6This Brilliant Facial Tool For Quick Hair Removal
Faster than tweezing and safer than chemical hair removers, this hair removal tool is ideal for removing unwanted facial hair, since it traps each hair by the root and quickly removes small areas of hair at once. This trusty tool is designed to be used on the upper lip, chin, and cheeks and promises to make future hair grow back finer and softer, so you don’t have to constantly remove it.
7A Green Concealer That Gets Rid Of Dark Circles
There's no need for anyone to know you had a late night with this high-definition concealer. The green color — when applied before foundation and concealer — rids skin of dark circles, and provides creamy coverage that blends and won't crease. Plus, according to the many rave reviews from dark- and fair-skinned beauties, it's also great for reducing redness for a range of skin shades.
8An Exfoliating Mask To Rid Skin Of Blackheads
If you can't seem to rid skin of blackheads, this intense pore mask has you covered. It exfoliates dead skin cells, removes excess oil and dirt from the pores, and reviewers write things like: "This stuff works great. I can actually see the stuff that comes out of my pores when I peel the mask off." It's super easy to use — simply apply the cream directly on damp skin, and remove the hardened peel after fifteen minutes with no mess and no fuss. All the blackheads will come off with it!
9A Peel-Off Tape For A Quick, Clean Manicure
This latex polish barrier tape is great for a quick manicure without the mess — it protects your skin from polish, and creates clean lines without the time or patience it usually takes to do it. You won’t need to clean-up your fingers and cuticles because the tape dries, it turns pink and can easily be peeled off. Best of all, it can be used as a base for glitter nail polish, too.
10A 3D Mascara For Huge Volume Without False Lashes Or Extensions
If you're looking to add major volume and lengths to your lashes, you won't be disappointed with this fiber mascara. The fibers, made from green tea, give off the same effect as extensions or false lashes without the hassle. The waterproof, smudge-proof formula contains only natural, non-irritating ingredients that haven’t been tested on animals, and reviewers say it doesn't clump in the slightest.
11A Soothing Aloe Vera Gel To Rid Skin Of Redness
Natural Republic's soothing gel can provide some much-needed relief from itchy, dry skin and redness. The main ingredient, aloe vera, is a natural warrior against inflammation — and it's a great treatment for overexposure to the sun, it has natural antibacterial properties, and contains a hefty amount of Vitamin E to heal and moisturize. This gel also contains calendula, another well-known ingredient to soothe. Reviewers say this even makes a great moisturizing, soothing primer for makeup to combat redness.
12A Plant-Based Eye Cream For Tired Eyes
A great fix for dark circles and puffy eyes, this eye cream is similar to a cup of coffee for your under eyes. Made with cucumber and hyaluronic acid, the lightweight, fast-absorbing gel is equipped with plant stem cells to lift and rejuvenate the skin. Made without parabens, dyes, or fragrances, Amara Organics eye cream has no greasy residue. One reviewer writes: "This gel has already shown improvement on my eyes in the week or so I have been using it."
13An Adorable Mini Hair Iron You Can Bring Everywhere
Need to touch up your hair after work or after a workout? This mini flat iron's small size and one-inch plates make it an easy fit for your backpack, purse, or carry-on luggage. It’ll manage wide sections of hair while keeping your tresses shiny, smooth, and damage-free. This mini has built-in dual voltage for traveling outside of the country, and reviewers of any hair length or type find it useful.
14This Brilliant Tool To Rid Skin Of Calluses
This trusty electric callus remover tool gently sloughs off dead, damaged skin cells and leave your feet feeling smooth and soft. It spins forty times per second — which seriously exfoliates — and it's a less abrasive option than manual callus removers. It has two speeds and comes with a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for forty minutes. It also includes a cleaning tool to keep it spotless.
15A Deep Conditioning Hair Mask For Dry Hair
An effective hair mask is going to be filled with hearty emollients that deeply penetrate that hair — and this one moisturizes, restore shines, and leaves damaged tresses feeling soft. Made with a blend of nourishing ingredients like argan oil, oat, and green tea extract, this unique formula stimulates the scalp, creating a healthy environment for hair growth. It can also help reverse the effects of UV damage, treat split ends, and rid the scalp of dandruff. It’s safe for color-treated hair, coarse textures, and chemically-straightened hair in need of extra hydration.
16An Incredible High-Gloss Top Coat For Fast-Drying Nails
Many fast-drying top coats do nothing to protect polish from chipping, but Seche Vite's top coat stands the test of time. With a durable finish that dries in seconds, this peel-resistant formula leaves polished nails looking new for days. This top coat doesn’t require the polish to dry before applying, so it truly is a time-saver when you’re painting your nails in a hurry.
17A Miracle Solution For Ingrown Hairs And Razor Burn
One of the cruelest things about removing unwanted hair is being plagued with unexpected razor burn. This astringent solution has a gentle water-based formula that's well-equipped to handle inflammation and alleviate painful ingrown hairs. It’s perfect for using right after shaving, waxing, electrolysis, or laser hair removal treatments, and provides long-lasting relief. It can be used anywhere on the body — including the face — and it's great to use pre-shave as a preventative measure.
18A Body Brush That Helps Exfoliate And Delivers A Massage
Dry brushing has never been more easy or gentle with this high-quality body brush. It's an amazing tool to help exfoliate dry skin, restore skin’s natural glow, and improve circulation. It's made with natural bristles, has a cloth handle for a better grip, and comes with a travel bag.
19The Set That Helps Restore Faded Blonde And Silver Hair
This Clairol Shimmer Lights shampoo and conditioner combo makes maintaining highlights or platinum hair an easy task. It's designed to take out yellow tones without stripping away natural shine. Totally safe for color-treated hair, this set is uniquely formulated for blond and silver hair. The shampoo provides a gentle cleansing experience, while the conditioner is light and won’t leave the hair feeling greasy.
20. A Bonnet Hair Dryer That's A Quick Way To Set Hair
Take heat styling to the next level with a bonnet hair dryer that's perfect for drying roller sets and flexi-rods. Using an ion-infused airflow that dries styles quickly while retaining moisture, this is a great alternative for hair that’s prone to damage and breakage from heat styling. The dryer can be used for chemical and conditioning treatments like hot oil treatments and hair masks, and it comes with three heat and speed settings, so it's going to be great for all hair types.
21A Waterproof Primer Base For Longer Lasting Makeup
SHANY's lip and eye primer creates a reliable base that will keep makeup from smudging, smearing, and fading. It’s a totally paraben-, cruelty-, and talc-free primer with a waterproof formula that's made to prevent creasing and caking. This primer will help give your makeup a finished look and even make vibrant colors pop on eyes or lips. It works well for a variety of skin tones, and won't leave skin greasy.
22This Silicone Makeup Sponge For A Fast, Even Blend
Once you've tried one of these silicone makeup sponges you won't want to go back to the messy disposable sponges of the past. This is an ideal product for blending foundation, powders, and concealers. It’s washable and reusable, won't mildew, and provides a smoother coverage with less product. It’s also really flexible, making it super easy to get in those crease areas of the mouth, nose, and eyes.
23A Brown Sugar Scrub That Adds Back Moisture While Exfoliating
This brown sugar body scrub is an amazing exfoliating experience for anyone looking to keep their beauty routine as natural as possible. It’s made with ingredients like Dead Sea salt and brown sugar that clean out pores and slough off dead skin, plus it has nourishing emollients like apricot kernel, jojoba, and evening primrose oil that will soften and moisturize. The refreshing aroma of citrus oils will awaken and brighten your skin, too, so this scrub is great for anyone looking for a natural treatment to improve circulation and balance oil production.
24Root Touch-Up For Instant Gratification
You'll definitely save some time and money by keeping this root touch-up on hand. It's made to temporarily cover-up fading roots, and has a conditioning formula that self-adjusts to your specific hair color. It will cling to hair without being messy, and even adds some shine and luster. The naturally derived pigments will leave your hair feeling shiny and looking salon fresh for a fraction of the salon cost.
25A Trimmer That Works Anywhere On The Body
A facial trimmer that removes facial hair and grooms eyebrows? Yes please! This model uses a pivoting head that gently follows the curve of your skin, and has a hypoallergenic blade for safe trimming. It works on the face, neck, and body without the same irritation of tweezing and waxing. Plus, it comes with a snap-on eyebrow shaper comb attachments, which shapes and helps arch the brows.
26A Weird But Genius Curling Tool That Requires Almost No Work
With Conair's Infiniti Pro Curl Secret, the hair automatically goes in the wand and is gently held and heated before coming out as a perfect curl. It has a brushless motor that makes precision styling super easy, and comes with two heat settings. This wand helps create loose waves, medium ringlets, or tight curls without any frizz or static, because it's designed with tourmaline ceramic technology that protects hair from heat damage.
27.This Hydrating Sleep Mask For Dry, Chapped Lips
Chapped lips are a problem of yesterday with this overnight lip treatment that gently removes dead skin cells when you wear it overnight. Made with a berry mix complexity and lightly scented, it's rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants that provide an incredibly hydrating effect. It's also fortified with hyaluronic acid to seal in moisture, and comes with a spatula for a precise application that won't contaminate the jar. Reviewers say things like: "I am enjoying this product so much! I put it on each night before going to bed and my lips stay moisturized."
28An Activated Coconut Charcoal That Works To Naturally Whiten Teeth
Thanks to a mix of coconut charcoal and clay, there's no need to sacrifice your enamel for a bright smile. This teeth whitening powder whitens without stripping the natural enamel, and quickly and gently cleans surface stains. This powder is free of synthetic additives, preservatives, fluoride, and artificial flavors, and also contains naturally beneficial ingredients for your teeth — like ginger root and peppermint — that clean your teeth while you brighten your smile.
29A Handy Cleaning Mat For Makeup Brushes
If you've got loads of makeup brushes, investing in this cleaning mat may change your life. The non-toxic silica gel mat is made to strongly absorb soap and water while leaving your brushes clean and intact. It’s easy to use, and has a multi-structured design to clean various brushes for eyes, face, and lips. This set also comes with a smaller mat for travel.
30A Healing Powder For A Mask You Can Whip Up In A Minute
A simple clay mask is one of nature's best defenses against acne, and Majestic Pure's Indian Healing Clay Powder is an ideal weekly mask that cleanses and nourishes the skin. Since it’s made with bentonite clay, a natural pulling ingredient, it removes impurities from the skin while balancing oil production. Bentonite clay is considered to be one of the most versatile clays for oily, dry, and combination skin and because of its astringent properties, it tightens skin and temporarily reduces the appearance of large pores. This clay mask comes unactivated, in a powdered form you can easily take anywhere.
31This Sweet Almond Oil To Intensely Moisturize Both Hair And Skin
This beauty oil may feel like heaven, but it's actually 100 percent sweet almond oil. Almond oil has a light, slightly nutty fragrance that’s nearly undetectable when applied on the skin, but it's packed with Vitamin E to help repair hair and skin. It’s also a great way to keep your scalp and ends hydrated and even keeps your nails moisturized under polish. It can even double as a gentle makeup remover, and it's fantastic for sensitive skin.
