31 Clever Quick-Fix Beauty Products With A Cult-Following On Amazon

There are times when our regular beauty routine isn’t cutting it — whether it’s an unexpected blemish or a tattoo that you want to cover up for a certain outfit, it's totally normal to find yourself in a beauty conundrum that needs tending to fast. That’s where these clever quick-fix beauty products with a cult-following on Amazon come in. Let’s face it: We can’t predict when the next beauty issue will pop up, but in the age of online shopping, you can now prepare with products that are delivered right to your doorstep. If you know what to anticipate, having trusty fixes on hand can help save you time and those stressful, last minute moments of “how in the world do I get rid of this ASAP?”

Let’s be clear, there’s no shame in having a blemish or chipped nails, but there also isn’t any shame in treating yourself to a little extra something that will keep your beauty routine balanced.

These products provide solutions to a variety of beauty ailments, but they all have one thing in common: a serious cult-following on Amazon that have reviewers wondering how they ever did without them. From root touch-ups to exfoliators, this list of clever quick-fix beauty products will have you ready for anything.

1 A Brow Gel That Keeps Brows In Place For Days Wunderbrow Brow Gel $22 Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to its unique hair-like fibers, this cult-favorite brow gel provides full, natural-looking eyebrows that last for days. It's designed to lock onto hairs and fill in thinning spots, and it won't smudge or transfer onto clothing. It’s even waterproof, so you can shower and/or work up a sweat without losing your brows. Over 10,900 reviewers love this product.

2 An Exfoliant That Gets Rid Of Dead Skin After One Use Cure Natural Aqua Gel $27 Amazon See On Amazon This gentle exfoliate is amazing for sensitive skin because it’s made with gentle plant-based extracts like aloe vera and gingko that help to nourish and exfoliate the skin. Made without harsh chemicals, artificial colors, preservatives or added fragrance, it can slough off dead skin while without stripping the natural oil production. Rub a little on a dry face and watch the dead skin peel off into little balls — which is perfect if you suddenly find yourself with flakes. It’s also water-based, which makes for a soothing exfoliating experience sans irritation.

3 A Hot Air Brush That Styles Like A Hairdresser John Frieda Hot Air Brush $26 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a professional blowout but don't have the time or money to book an appointment, try this hot air brush. Made with a blend of titanium and ceramic, it evenly distributes heat without damaging hair, and adds major volume and body to any hair type. It’s super easy to use, has two heat settings, and is equipped with a cool setting to help lock styles in place. The ion technology also cuts down on frizz and ups the shine factor.

4. A Magic Patch That Gets Rid Of Pimples Overnight Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch $5 Amazon See On Amazon Need to get rid of a pimple overnight? Cover them up completely with these pimple patches — the hydrocolloid dressing is designed to adhere to the skin and suck out all the gunk, which helps to reduce a breakout fast. They're hypoallergenic, so they’re great for sensitive skin, and they even help to heal pimples that you've popped or picked at. These patches include three different sizes, and many reviewers claim they see significant results the next morning.

5 A Tattoo Cover-Up For All Skin Types With A Wide Range of Shades Dermacol Make-Up Cover $18 Amazon See On Amazon If there's ever an occasion you want to switch up your look by covering up your tattoos, this brilliant tattoo cover does just that. It gives you perfect coverage when applied in thin layers, so not only will your cover-up last longer, but it won’t feel heavy on the skin. It’s clinically-tested, widely used professionally for actors and models, comes in a wide range of shades for all skin tones, and is suitable for all skin types.

6 This Brilliant Facial Tool For Quick Hair Removal Bellabe Facial Hair Remover $16 Amazon See On Amazon Faster than tweezing and safer than chemical hair removers, this hair removal tool is ideal for removing unwanted facial hair, since it traps each hair by the root and quickly removes small areas of hair at once. This trusty tool is designed to be used on the upper lip, chin, and cheeks and promises to make future hair grow back finer and softer, so you don’t have to constantly remove it.

7 A Green Concealer That Gets Rid Of Dark Circles LA Girl Pro High Definition Concealer $6 Amazon See On Amazon There's no need for anyone to know you had a late night with this high-definition concealer. The green color — when applied before foundation and concealer — rids skin of dark circles, and provides creamy coverage that blends and won't crease. Plus, according to the many rave reviews from dark- and fair-skinned beauties, it's also great for reducing redness for a range of skin shades.

8 An Exfoliating Mask To Rid Skin Of Blackheads Elizavecca Milkypiggy Hell-Pore Clean Up Nose Mask $9 Amazon See On Amazon If you can't seem to rid skin of blackheads, this intense pore mask has you covered. It exfoliates dead skin cells, removes excess oil and dirt from the pores, and reviewers write things like: "This stuff works great. I can actually see the stuff that comes out of my pores when I peel the mask off." It's super easy to use — simply apply the cream directly on damp skin, and remove the hardened peel after fifteen minutes with no mess and no fuss. All the blackheads will come off with it!

9 A Peel-Off Tape For A Quick, Clean Manicure PUEEN Latex Tape Peel Off Cuticle Guard $9 Amazon See On Amazon This latex polish barrier tape is great for a quick manicure without the mess — it protects your skin from polish, and creates clean lines without the time or patience it usually takes to do it. You won’t need to clean-up your fingers and cuticles because the tape dries, it turns pink and can easily be peeled off. Best of all, it can be used as a base for glitter nail polish, too.

10 A 3D Mascara For Huge Volume Without False Lashes Or Extensions Simply Naked 3D Fiber Lash Mascara $20 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to add major volume and lengths to your lashes, you won't be disappointed with this fiber mascara. The fibers, made from green tea, give off the same effect as extensions or false lashes without the hassle. The waterproof, smudge-proof formula contains only natural, non-irritating ingredients that haven’t been tested on animals, and reviewers say it doesn't clump in the slightest.

11 A Soothing Aloe Vera Gel To Rid Skin Of Redness Natural Republic Aloe Vera Gel $8 Amazon See On Amazon Natural Republic's soothing gel can provide some much-needed relief from itchy, dry skin and redness. The main ingredient, aloe vera, is a natural warrior against inflammation — and it's a great treatment for overexposure to the sun, it has natural antibacterial properties, and contains a hefty amount of Vitamin E to heal and moisturize. This gel also contains calendula, another well-known ingredient to soothe. Reviewers say this even makes a great moisturizing, soothing primer for makeup to combat redness.

12 A Plant-Based Eye Cream For Tired Eyes Amara Organics Eye Cream Gel $15 Amazon See On Amazon A great fix for dark circles and puffy eyes, this eye cream is similar to a cup of coffee for your under eyes. Made with cucumber and hyaluronic acid, the lightweight, fast-absorbing gel is equipped with plant stem cells to lift and rejuvenate the skin. Made without parabens, dyes, or fragrances, Amara Organics eye cream has no greasy residue. One reviewer writes: "This gel has already shown improvement on my eyes in the week or so I have been using it."

13 An Adorable Mini Hair Iron You Can Bring Everywhere BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Mini Straightening Iron $30 Amazon See On Amazon Need to touch up your hair after work or after a workout? This mini flat iron's small size and one-inch plates make it an easy fit for your backpack, purse, or carry-on luggage. It’ll manage wide sections of hair while keeping your tresses shiny, smooth, and damage-free. This mini has built-in dual voltage for traveling outside of the country, and reviewers of any hair length or type find it useful.

14 This Brilliant Tool To Rid Skin Of Calluses Naturalico Electric Callus Remover And Shaver $20 Amazon See On Amazon This trusty electric callus remover tool gently sloughs off dead, damaged skin cells and leave your feet feeling smooth and soft. It spins forty times per second — which seriously exfoliates — and it's a less abrasive option than manual callus removers. It has two speeds and comes with a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for forty minutes. It also includes a cleaning tool to keep it spotless.

15 A Deep Conditioning Hair Mask For Dry Hair ArtNaturals Argan Oil Hair Mask $13 Amao See On Amazon An effective hair mask is going to be filled with hearty emollients that deeply penetrate that hair — and this one moisturizes, restore shines, and leaves damaged tresses feeling soft. Made with a blend of nourishing ingredients like argan oil, oat, and green tea extract, this unique formula stimulates the scalp, creating a healthy environment for hair growth. It can also help reverse the effects of UV damage, treat split ends, and rid the scalp of dandruff. It’s safe for color-treated hair, coarse textures, and chemically-straightened hair in need of extra hydration.

16 An Incredible High-Gloss Top Coat For Fast-Drying Nails Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat $9 Amazon See On Amazon Many fast-drying top coats do nothing to protect polish from chipping, but Seche Vite's top coat stands the test of time. With a durable finish that dries in seconds, this peel-resistant formula leaves polished nails looking new for days. This top coat doesn’t require the polish to dry before applying, so it truly is a time-saver when you’re painting your nails in a hurry.

17 A Miracle Solution For Ingrown Hairs And Razor Burn Tend Skin The Skin Care Solution $20 Amazon See On Amazon One of the cruelest things about removing unwanted hair is being plagued with unexpected razor burn. This astringent solution has a gentle water-based formula that's well-equipped to handle inflammation and alleviate painful ingrown hairs. It’s perfect for using right after shaving, waxing, electrolysis, or laser hair removal treatments, and provides long-lasting relief. It can be used anywhere on the body — including the face — and it's great to use pre-shave as a preventative measure.

18 A Body Brush That Helps Exfoliate And Delivers A Massage Wholesome Beauty Dry Skin Body Brush $10 Amazon See On Amazon Dry brushing has never been more easy or gentle with this high-quality body brush. It's an amazing tool to help exfoliate dry skin, restore skin’s natural glow, and improve circulation. It's made with natural bristles, has a cloth handle for a better grip, and comes with a travel bag.

19 The Set That Helps Restore Faded Blonde And Silver Hair Clairol Shimmer Lights Shampoo and Conditioner $20 Amazon See On Amazon This Clairol Shimmer Lights shampoo and conditioner combo makes maintaining highlights or platinum hair an easy task. It's designed to take out yellow tones without stripping away natural shine. Totally safe for color-treated hair, this set is uniquely formulated for blond and silver hair. The shampoo provides a gentle cleansing experience, while the conditioner is light and won’t leave the hair feeling greasy.

20. A Bonnet Hair Dryer That's A Quick Way To Set Hair Laila Ali Ionic Soft Bonnet Dryer $37 Amazon See On Amazon Take heat styling to the next level with a bonnet hair dryer that's perfect for drying roller sets and flexi-rods. Using an ion-infused airflow that dries styles quickly while retaining moisture, this is a great alternative for hair that’s prone to damage and breakage from heat styling. The dryer can be used for chemical and conditioning treatments like hot oil treatments and hair masks, and it comes with three heat and speed settings, so it's going to be great for all hair types.

21 A Waterproof Primer Base For Longer Lasting Makeup SHANY Cosmetics Eye and Lip Primer Base $9 Amazon See On Amazon SHANY's lip and eye primer creates a reliable base that will keep makeup from smudging, smearing, and fading. It’s a totally paraben-, cruelty-, and talc-free primer with a waterproof formula that's made to prevent creasing and caking. This primer will help give your makeup a finished look and even make vibrant colors pop on eyes or lips. It works well for a variety of skin tones, and won't leave skin greasy.

22 This Silicone Makeup Sponge For A Fast, Even Blend Nylea Silicone Makeup Sponge (2 Pack) $8 Amazon See On Amazon Once you've tried one of these silicone makeup sponges you won't want to go back to the messy disposable sponges of the past. This is an ideal product for blending foundation, powders, and concealers. It’s washable and reusable, won't mildew, and provides a smoother coverage with less product. It’s also really flexible, making it super easy to get in those crease areas of the mouth, nose, and eyes.

23 A Brown Sugar Scrub That Adds Back Moisture While Exfoliating Majestic Pure Brown Sugar Scrub $15 Amazon See On Amazon This brown sugar body scrub is an amazing exfoliating experience for anyone looking to keep their beauty routine as natural as possible. It’s made with ingredients like Dead Sea salt and brown sugar that clean out pores and slough off dead skin, plus it has nourishing emollients like apricot kernel, jojoba, and evening primrose oil that will soften and moisturize. The refreshing aroma of citrus oils will awaken and brighten your skin, too, so this scrub is great for anyone looking for a natural treatment to improve circulation and balance oil production.

24 Root Touch-Up For Instant Gratification Style Edit Root Concealer $17 Amazon See On Amazon You'll definitely save some time and money by keeping this root touch-up on hand. It's made to temporarily cover-up fading roots, and has a conditioning formula that self-adjusts to your specific hair color. It will cling to hair without being messy, and even adds some shine and luster. The naturally derived pigments will leave your hair feeling shiny and looking salon fresh for a fraction of the salon cost.

25 A Trimmer That Works Anywhere On The Body Panasonic Facial Trimmer $15 Amazon See On Amazon A facial trimmer that removes facial hair and grooms eyebrows? Yes please! This model uses a pivoting head that gently follows the curve of your skin, and has a hypoallergenic blade for safe trimming. It works on the face, neck, and body without the same irritation of tweezing and waxing. Plus, it comes with a snap-on eyebrow shaper comb attachments, which shapes and helps arch the brows.

26 A Weird But Genius Curling Tool That Requires Almost No Work Conair Infiniti Pro Curl Secret $60 Amazon See On Amazon With Conair's Infiniti Pro Curl Secret, the hair automatically goes in the wand and is gently held and heated before coming out as a perfect curl. It has a brushless motor that makes precision styling super easy, and comes with two heat settings. This wand helps create loose waves, medium ringlets, or tight curls without any frizz or static, because it's designed with tourmaline ceramic technology that protects hair from heat damage.

27.This Hydrating Sleep Mask For Dry, Chapped Lips Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $20 Amazon See On Amazon Chapped lips are a problem of yesterday with this overnight lip treatment that gently removes dead skin cells when you wear it overnight. Made with a berry mix complexity and lightly scented, it's rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants that provide an incredibly hydrating effect. It's also fortified with hyaluronic acid to seal in moisture, and comes with a spatula for a precise application that won't contaminate the jar. Reviewers say things like: "I am enjoying this product so much! I put it on each night before going to bed and my lips stay moisturized."

28 An Activated Coconut Charcoal That Works To Naturally Whiten Teeth Activated Charcoal Natural Teeth Whitening Powder $15 Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to a mix of coconut charcoal and clay, there's no need to sacrifice your enamel for a bright smile. This teeth whitening powder whitens without stripping the natural enamel, and quickly and gently cleans surface stains. This powder is free of synthetic additives, preservatives, fluoride, and artificial flavors, and also contains naturally beneficial ingredients for your teeth — like ginger root and peppermint — that clean your teeth while you brighten your smile.

29 A Handy Cleaning Mat For Makeup Brushes ESARORA Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon If you've got loads of makeup brushes, investing in this cleaning mat may change your life. The non-toxic silica gel mat is made to strongly absorb soap and water while leaving your brushes clean and intact. It’s easy to use, and has a multi-structured design to clean various brushes for eyes, face, and lips. This set also comes with a smaller mat for travel.

30 A Healing Powder For A Mask You Can Whip Up In A Minute Majestic Pure Indian Healing Clay Powder $10 Amazon See On Amazon A simple clay mask is one of nature's best defenses against acne, and Majestic Pure's Indian Healing Clay Powder is an ideal weekly mask that cleanses and nourishes the skin. Since it’s made with bentonite clay, a natural pulling ingredient, it removes impurities from the skin while balancing oil production. Bentonite clay is considered to be one of the most versatile clays for oily, dry, and combination skin and because of its astringent properties, it tightens skin and temporarily reduces the appearance of large pores. This clay mask comes unactivated, in a powdered form you can easily take anywhere.