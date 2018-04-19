31 Life-Changing Products On Amazon You’ll Wish You’d Known About Sooner

FOMO is one of the weirder, more annoying side effects of social media usage (that and getting friend requested by your parents). But it can also happen when you least expect it, like when you're shopping online and come across reviews from people who swear an Amazon product is life-changing. While chances are you might be relieved to know such an amazing thing exists, it could also leave you feeling like you've been seriously missing out this whole time, too.

Luckily, since Amazon is always evolving to include new and unique types of products, you have plenty of opportunities to find things that help solve common problems and simplify annoying tasks. If you're not sure where to start, the Movers and Shakers page — which is updated hourly — can show you what lots of people are adding to their carts.

Tired of dealing with Amazon FOMO and ready to see for yourself what all the buzz is about? In this slideshow, you'll find some of most talked-about stuff that people say have totally changed their lives. From bamboo charcoal floss to microfiber hair towels that'll make frizz non-existent, these products exist to make your life easier. In the process, it means you'll have more free time to do the things that make you excited — and that could inspire a little social media envy along the way.