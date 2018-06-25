31 Strange Products On Amazon That Are Weirdly Satisfying

At this point, my appreciation for all the bizarre but useful stuff on Amazon has reached fever-pitch levels. But just because I'm someone who regularly scrolls through the site looking for strange products that are weirdly satisfying doesn't mean everyone else shares my same hobby. In fact, there are tons of people out there who are totally clueless about just how wacky online shopping can really get.

For instance, without Amazon, you might never know that there's a product out there specifically created to make hard-boiled eggs easier to peel. Spend a little time perusing the site and you'll quickly find that Amazon is really just a rabbit hole waiting to be stumbled down — and once you do, you'll be amazed at the veritable wonderland of zany but practical products you've uncovered.

The inexplicably unusual items on this list are sure to turn a few heads. But the thing is, they actually offer a lot more beyond that initial "WTF" reaction. From a ring that'll help bring your exercise routine full circle to a wrist rest shaped like a damn baguette, these oddball products might leave you chuckling initially, but you'll thank us later once they become a part of your daily schedule.