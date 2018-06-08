31 Weird But Genius Products On Amazon That'll Even Fascinate Shoppers Who've Seen It All

I've seen my fair share of Amazon oddities, including silicone in every possible configuration, activated charcoal deployed in a wide range of concoctions to remedy (successfully!) a bevy of minor ailments, and K-beauty preparations starring a veritable cornucopia of unique ingredients. What have I learned through thorough consideration — and more than a little acquisition — of these weird but genius products on Amazon? Frequently, it's the most seemingly obscure items that have the most vociferous cult following. You may not think these gadgets and accessories are germane to your everyday life, but they sneak up on you — and suddenly you're obsessed, even if you have a serious online shopping habit and think you've seen it all.

Take, for example, the silicone wine stopper/pourer. First off, I told you so about the silicone. Secondly, this turtleneck sweater-reminiscent wine gadget slips over your wine bottle to provide a spill-proof seal and also pours with no drips. Now that's something that can impress even the most skeptical shopper.

Everything on this list is equally as smack-your-forehead, purpose-built useful, so be prepared to pick up two of each — one for you and one for your BFF. I speak from experience: just ask my credit card company.