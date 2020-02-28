31 Weird Things For Your Bedroom That Are Clever AF On Amazon

Your home may be the castle, but your bedroom is the throne where you'll spend a whole lot of your time relaxing and preparing to take on the world. These weird Amazon products for your bedroom are worthy of your favorite room in the house, and they'll make you feel even better about turning in for the day. They'll also help you tune out all outside distractions while getting your relaxation on.

That's right: This list of clever organization products, comfy bed accessories, storage solutions for all of those seasonal sweaters, and even natural sleep aids make turning in for the night — as well as getting ready in the morning — a total pleasure. The size of your bedroom makes no difference, either. For instance, a smart wall-mounted bedside organizer eliminates the need for a nightstand in a tiny area, while a set of cascading hangers take up a little bit of space in a tight closet.

And when it's time to actually get your quality rest, an aromatherapy balm lulls you to sleep before a sunrise alarm clock wakes you with gradually brightening light. These weird, clever products will bring order, comfort, and even a sliver of luxury to your bedroom and your life.

1. A Bedside Shelf That Mounts To The Wall Next To Your Mattress Easy Eco Life Bedside Shelf $16 | Amazon See on Amazon After you've climbed into bed and cuddled under your warm sheets, the last thing you'll want to do is leave that cozy spot to grab your phone. Thankfully, this accessories organizer mounts to the wall beside your bed with self-adhesive tape that won't wreck surfaces or peel paint. It features pockets for your glasses, remotes, books, and other larger items, along with a smaller top shelf where you can rest and charge your phone.

2. These Space-Saving Cascade Hangers That Fit 5 Garments Each Black Magic Hangers Space Saving Clothes Hangers $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Get so much more out of one hanger and maximize a small closet with this set of cascading clothes hangers, which comes with 10 per pack. Each sturdy hanger can hold up to five pieces of clothing and can then be positioned horizontally or vertically to save major space.

3. The Supportive Wedge Pillow That Helps Alleviate Back Pain Brentwood Home Therapeutic Wedge Pillow $28 | Amazon See on Amazon If you ask me, a supportive cushion holds the key to alleviating back and shoulder pain — and this therapeutic wedge pillow can make a major difference (whether you use it for reading, watching TV, or snoozing). The oversized pillow features a gradual slope that helps promote better spinal alignment. You can even use it as a laptop rest when you're working from bed.

4. An Over-The-Door Shoe Organizer That Frees Up Space Jokari Paula Deen Shoe Organizer $40 | Amazon See on Amazon While other shoe organizers are somewhat helpful, this is the over-the-door organizer you need if your can't find space for all of your heels, sneakers, and flats. The vertical hanging organizer features 30 roomy pockets with 15 compartments that face each other in a slope — but the unit also doubles as storage for toys and cleaning supplies.

5. This Rotating Earring Holder That Stores 78 Pairs Sooyee Rotating Earring Holder $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Finally, an earring organizer and holder that has enough room to store all of your earrings (78 pairs, to be exact). This acrylic holder features four tiers and 360-degree rotation that allows you to find what you need pronto. You can even slip a few bracelets and necklaces over its bars, and they'll stay perfectly untangled.

6. An Organized Lipstick Holder That You Can Stand Up Or Lay Flat By Alegory Acrylic Lip Gloss Makeup Organizer $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Depending on how you prefer to store your makeup, this lipstick holder can lay flat on your vanity or be displayed upright (thanks to its sturdy base). The acrylic organizer features 28 individual slots that are the perfect sizes for tubes of lipstick and lip gloss. Plus, it comes in two shades: clear or pink clear.

7. The Wearable Neck Fan That Instantly Cools You Down scurry Portable Neck Fan $14 | Amazon See on Amazon It's true: You can stay comfortable when the weather warms up without turning on the air conditioner and putting everyone around you into a deep freeze. This portable neck fan provides a personalized cooling experience, courtesy of two 360-degree rotatable fans. The unit features three adjustable speeds and color-changing LED lights, and it can be recharged with a USB cable.

8. These Compression Bags To Store Your Seasonal Clothing In Jancosta Travel Space Saver Bags for Clothes (12 Pieces) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon No vacuum pump required: These compression travel bags provide optimal space for clothing, and they can be rolled up to leave even more space in your suitcase or storage bag. The recyclable and waterproof set includes six medium bags and six small bags.

9. A Laptop Cooler To Help Keep Your Device From Overheating havit Laptop Cooling Pad $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Why rest your laptop just anywhere when you can position it over this laptop cooler? It's a slim and portable piece with three super-quiet fans and a built-in USB hub to keep your devices powered up. The pad's height can be adjusted, and the structure comes in three colors.

10. An Aromatherapy Balm Stick To Help You Sleep Better Scentered Aromatherapy Balm Stick $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Utilizing the calming scents of lavender, ylang ylang, and chamomile, this soothing aromatherapy balm stick can be applied to your body's pulse points 30 minutes before bed to ease you into a more relaxed state so that sleeping comes easier. The portable stick is non-greasy and perfect for travel.

11. The Compression Eye Mask That Smells Like Lavender Unimi Heated Eye Mask $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Reduce tension in your temples and sinuses while alleviating headaches naturally with this soothing eye mask, which is filled with lavender-scented compression beads that gently massage your skin. The mask can be heated up in your microwave to create a warm compress that boasts aromatherapy benefits, and it has an adjustable strap for the perfect fit.

12. An Essential Oil Diffuser And Cool Mist Humidifier In One EQUSUPRO Ultrasonic Cool Mist Essential Oil Diffuser $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Now, there's no need to choose between two of the most effective gadgets for improving the air quality in your room. This two-in-one essential oil diffuser and cool mist humidifier does it all: It humidifies and moistens dry air to help with sinuses and colds, but it also delivers a soothing scent of your favorite oil to help calm you. The metal diffuser — which has an auto-shutoff function — even features seven color-changing LED lights.

13. These Reflexology Slippers That Massage Your Feet BYRIVER Spring Foot Massage Slippers $25 | Amazon See on Amazon These reflexology slippers do more than relieve pain: They help soothe your feet as you make contact with various massage buttons along the inner soles — but they also help increase blood circulation. The slippers also have an adjustable top strap that can be used to customize the right fit. Available sizes: Women (6.5-9), Men (10.5-12)

14. This Neck And Shoulder Wrap That Can Be Heated To Relieve Pain Hot & Cold Herbal Aromatherapy Neck Wrap by Sharper Image $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Do you love cold therapy for muscle pain? If so, this plush shoulder and neck wrap is your jam. However, if you prefer adding heat to loosen up tight muscles and joints, you'll get everything you're looking for in this comfy wrap. It can either be stored in the fridge or heated up in the microwave to deliver complete comfort and healing. The wrap even contains a soothing aromatherapy blend of lavender, chamomile, and flax seed that make you feel completely relaxed.

15. A Double-Sided Heated Blanket That Feels Like Mink And Sherpa Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket $51 | Amazon See on Amazon This heated blanket stands out from the rest, because it's double-sided and features three heat settings. One side is lined with mink, and the other feels like sherpa — and you can choose from four different color options. What makes the blanket even better is that it boasts an auto-shutoff function that works after three hours.

16. These Gorgeous String Lights That Add Flair To Your Window Twinkle Star Window Curtain Light $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Why wait until the holiday season to jazz up your space with twinkling lights? These string lights fit perfectly over window curtains to add major magic to any room. They consist of long-lasting LED bulbs and feature eight glistening modes to choose from.

17. The Cooling Memory Foam Pillow With Added Ventilation WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Both support and ventilation will make this cooling gel pillow the best pillow you've ever rested your head upon. Unlike so many other pillows that trap heat and make you warm, this option is designed with supportive memory foam that springs back to life, a ventilated design for air circulation, and a layer of cooling gel to ensure total comfort all night long. The pillow comes in standard, queen, and king sizes, all of which have removable and washable covers.

18. A Lightweight Mattress Topper That's Comfy And Cooling oaskys Queen Mattress Pad $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This breathable mattress topper is designed with a fluffy down alternative filling that's safe for those with allergies — and its square jacquard designs keeps the fill from shifting around. It comes in eight mattress sizes and fits deep-pocket sheets.

19. The Knee Pillow That Takes The Pressure Off Your Body NATUMAX Knee Pillow $26 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're anything like me, the way you sleep has a lot to do with the way you feel in the morning. If you're experiencing aches and pains, try positioning this memory foam knee pillow between your legs to promote better spinal alignment and take some pressure off your joints. The pillow has a leg strap that keeps it from sliding off, and it comes with a washable, removable cover.

20. These Smart LED Light Bulbs That Work With Voice Commands Smart LED Light Bulb by Peteme $40 | Amazon See on Amazon These smart LED light bulbs last up to 27,000 hours, and they're also a pleasure to use (thanks to features like voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and more). They even boast color-changing options and adjustable dimness settings. Plus, if you download the Smart Life app, you can use it to set your lights to different schedules.

21. A Stress-Busting Weighted Blanket That Doubles As A Duvet ZonLi Adult Weighted Blanket $59 | Amazon See on Amazon This cotton weighted blanket has been known to help alleviate stress, and many reviewers have written that it helps them fall asleep easier. The layered blanket is weighed down by glass beads, and it's available in weights that range from 5 to 20 pounds. Use it as a throw or enjoy it as a comfy duvet on your bed. It comes in seven shades.

22. An Adjustable Laptop Desk That Folds For Easy Storage YOSHIKO Adjustable Lap Desk $34 | Amazon See on Amazon This laptop desk can be adjusted to various angles and heights — whatever it takes to make your working experience as comfy as possible. The lightweight, portable unit is designed with a large work surface, two clips that hold your laptop in place, a soft wrist rest, and retractable legs for easy, breezy storage.

23. The UV-Free Light Therapy Lamp That Helps Elevate Your Mood Miroco LED White Therapy Light $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This light therapy lamp can help elevate your mood and give you energy when you're in need of some real sunlight. The unit features a UV-free bulb that mimics the actual sun, along with three adjustable brightness settings and a timer that can be set in 10 minute intervals (from 10 to 60 minutes).

24. This Wireless Charger That Works With Both Phones And AirPods Yootech Wireless Charger $25 | Amazon See on Amazon The more use you can get out of one charger, the better. This wireless charger ensures compatibility with a wide range of Qi-enabled devices, thanks to its three different charging modes and unique design that fits charging cases for your AirPods. You'll get two chargers in each order, so you can keep one in the living room and one by your bedside.

25. An Alarm Clock That Gradually Wakes You With Gentle Light hOmeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Give yourself the gift of a kinder, gentler wake-up call with this sunrise alarm clock, which gradually begins brightening 30 minutes before your alarm to mimic the effect of real sunshine streaming through your window. The clock offers three brightness settings, eight color-changing night lights, an FM clock radio, and even soothing nature sounds (like birds and ocean waves).

26. These Stick-On LED Night Lights With Motion Sensors PEAKPLUS LED Motion Sensor Night Light $21 | Amazon See on Amazon This pack of three LED stick-on night lights are perfect for dark hallways, basements, bedrooms, and more. The strips are outfitted with 10 long-lasting bulbs, and they'll adhere to surfaces with self-adhesive backings. Here's the best part, though: The lights have motion sensors that turn them on when movement is detected (and off after 10 to 15 seconds of no movement).

27. The Luxurious Velvet Pillow Covers That Spruce Up Your Bed MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Take any old square throw pillow and turn it into the most colorful home accessory by simply dressing it up in this velvet cover. Each set comes with two smooth, washable covers with hidden zippers — and the color selection includes more than 30 hues such as orange, gold, pink, purple, rose red, and more.

28. The Anti-Bacterial Pillow Mist That Smells Like Lavender Diva Stuff Anti-Bacterial Pillow Mist $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If the very thought of bacteria residing on your pillowcase is enough to make you not want to rest your head upon it, fear not: This anti-bacterial pillow mist helps get rid of the bacteria that can sling to your skin and cause breakouts. The spray is made up of natural essential oils — like tea tree and even lavender — to help you relax and fall asleep. Feel free to give your blankets and sheets a quick spray, as well.

29. A Flower Pot Stand That's All Kinds Of Charming Mkono Plant Stand $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Filling your bedroom with greenery is an easy and beautiful way to increase oxygen levels in your sleep space. Why not display those pretty plants in a midcentury-style flower pot stand with plenty of rustic charm? This stand comes in four sizes (8, 10, 12, and 14 inches) — and you can choose from three wooden shades. Just keep in mind that the container itself isn't included.

30. This Rustic Coat Rack That Gives Everything A Place AmazonBasics Wall-Mounted Farmhouse Coat Rack $21 | Amazon See on Amazon This coat rack gives you a place for everything, including that hat that winds up on your floor. This wooden unit can be mounted to your wall with hardware, which is all included — and each of its five sturdy metal hooks can hold up to 5 pounds. If light walnut isn't your style, you have six additional color options to choose from (such as white, black, and espresso).