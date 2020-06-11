On May 27, Tony McDade, 38, a Black trans man, was shot and killed by the Tallahassee Police Department. McDade's death is one of many recent tragedies of Black people killed by police officers, like Breonna Taylor, 26, and George Floyd, 46. McDade's intersecting identities as a Black and trans person made him more likely to experience, and ultimately, to die from police-related violence.

According to a 2013 report from the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs, trans people are seven times more likely to experience police violence and physical violence from law enforcement than cis people. The report also found that trans people of color specifically were six times more likely to experience police violence than white cis-gendered people. In a 2018 report titled Dismantling a Culture of Violence, Understanding Anti-Transgender Violence and Ending the Crisis, The Human Rights Campaign reported that transgender-related violence disproportionally affects trans people of color, who make up four out of five anti-transgender homicide victims. And a 2019 study conducted by the Prison Policy Initiative shows that queer people of color, especially Black queer people, face higher risks of incarceration and housing insecurity than white and non-queer people.

Unlike larger, more mainstream charities and organizations, community-driven organizations or mutual aids are a reciprocal way to redistribute resources among a given community, and to further to dismantle wealth discrimination and systemic racism upheld by capitalism.

If you're looking for an informed way to celebrate Pride (which wouldn't exist without trans people of color) or want to be more involved in the liberation of Black queer people, consider donating or supporting these 32 Black queer community organizations and non-profits.

1. Audre Lorde Project Named after self-described “Black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet," Audre Lorde, The Audre Lorde Project is a lesbian, gay, bisexual, two-spirit, trans, and gender-nonconforming people of color center for community organizing. Based in the New York area, they work for community wellness and social and economic justice through mobilization, education, and capacity-building. You can donate, become a member, or apply to be on their board.

3. Black Trans Femmes In The Arts Black Trans Femmes in the Arts (BTFA) is a collective of Black trans women and non-binary femmes with a mission to creating space for Black trans femmes in the arts. The collection includes artists, educators, art administrators, activists, and curators. They organize performances and galleries to showcase the talent of Black trans femmes, host workshops and talks, and hope to mobilize and uplight Black trans femmes with resources and opportunities. You can donate here.

4. The Okra Project The Okra Project is a grassroots, organizer-led collective aimed to combat food insecurity in the Black trans and gender-nonconforming community based in New York. They bring home-cooked, healthy, and culturally specific meals and resources to Black trans people and have a number of mutual aid funds that Black trans people can apply for. You can donate here.

6. Black Trans Travel Fund The Black Trans Travel Fund is a mutual-aid fund, (a voluntary, reciprocal fund) that provides Black transwomen in New York and New Jersey with access to safer travel, including private rides, gas for their own vehicles, or other self-determined alternatives. You can donate to the fund or pick something up from the trans POC-owned chest binder company gc2b's Black trans liberation collection, where 100% of the proceeds will be donated to The Black Trans Travel Fund.

7. Black Visions Collective Black Visions Collective is a Black trans- and queer-led organization dedicated to Black liberation. They are focused on making long-term change across the Twin Cities metro area and Minnesota, and create conditions that will allow for the long-lasting success of Black people. They work to dismantle systems of oppression and violence and to support Black leaders. You can donate on their website.

8. Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative The Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative (SNaP Co.) is a Black trans- and queer-led collective in Atlanta focused on the divestment from the prison industrial complex and investment on social services. They work to end the mass incarceration and criminalization of Black queer or trans women, and all members of the Black community. They have a number of programs, resources, and events. You can donate on their website.

9. Center for Black Equity The Center for Black Equity (CBE-Pride) is an organization focused on the education, engagement, and empowerment of the Black LGBTQ community. They are focused on improving health care, monetary stability, and equal rights to Black queer people. You can donate on their website.

10. The Knights & Orchids Society The Knights & Orchids Society (TKO) is a grassroots movement founded and led by Black transgender, queer, and gender non-conforming people through rural areas of Alabama and across the South. They focus on group economics, education, leadership development, and organizing cultural work. You can sign up to volunteer or give a donation.

11. COLOURS Started as a print magazine in 1991, COLOURS is a Philadelphia-based non-profit focused on providing positive and progressive educational, advocacy, and support mechanisms for Black queer people. They focus on HIV/AIDS education and support, host a number of community support groups including Men of COLOURS United, geared to Black LGBTQ males and the Ujima project for newly diagnosed HIV-positive individuals of color. You can attend their events and donate.

14. National Black Justice Coalition The National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC) is a civil rights organization working to empower Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and same gender loving (LGBTQ/SGL) people, including those living with HIV/AIDS. They work to support Black queer people in the workplace, create affirming family relationships, make schools more inclusive, secure housing, support those impacted by the prison industrial complex, and provide healthcare. They have a number of campaigns and projects to get involved with and take donations.

16. House Of GG The Griffin-Gracy Educational Retreat & Historical Center, or as it's more affectionately known, The House Of GG, is a educational and historical center working for social justice in southern trans communities Founded by Black trans activist and veteran of the Stonewall Uprising, Miss. Major Griffin-Gracy (also known as Miss. Major), House of GG is a permanent home in Arkansas, where all trans people are welcome, You can sign up for a retreat, donate, or buy something from their store.

17. Transgender Gender-Variant & Intersex Justice Project (TGIJP) The Transgender Gender-Variant & Intersex Justice Project (TGIJP) is an organization for Black, low-income transgender women, trans women of color, and their families who are in prison, formerly incarcerated, or targeted by the police. They host educational workshops inside and outside of prisons, jails, and detentions centers, help their community members with re-entry, and give legal support. You can donate on their website.

18. Black Queer & Intersectional Collective The Black Queer & Intersectional Collective is a grassroots community organization in Central Ohio. They work towards the liberation of Black LGBTQ people through direct action, community organizing, education, and creating uplifting and affirming spaces. Membership is for Black queer and trans folks, but non-Black people who want to actively help can become an "Accomplice" (they don't use the term "ally"). They host a number of events and programs, sell self-published magazines or zines, give material donations food, clothing, makeup, and hygiene products, or donate on their PayPal and Patreon.

19. SisTers PGH SisTers PGH is a Black trans-led, transgender community center, that provides supportive services and emergency shelter and housing for trans and non-binary people in Pittsburg. They focus on outreach, education, trans inclusion training, and advocacyYou can donate on their website.

21. Art Hoe Collective The Art Hoe Collection (AHC) is a digital art collective and platform started by Black queer people. They provide a safe space for creatives of color to connect and show their work. They offer grants to artists of color to assist with art projects and living expenses. You can donate to the collective or to the grant fund.

22. Homeless Black Trans Women Fund The Homeless Black Trans Women Fund is a community fund for Black trans women that live in Atlanta who are sex workers and/or dealing with housing insecurity. The fund helps provide housing, cell phones, food, and living expenses, and is working to end violence to trans women in the south.

23. Brave Space Alliance The Brave Space Alliance is a Black and trans-led LGBTQ Center on the South Side of Chicago. They are dedicated to creating and providing affirming, culturally competent resources, programming, and services for LGBTQ individuals. They strive to empower, embolden, and educate through mutual aid, knowledge-sharing, and the creation of community-sourced resources. You can volunteer or donate.

25. FEMMEPREMACY FEMMEPREMACY advocates for the visibility and safety of Black and POC femmes. They host queer/trans people of color (QTPOC) parties, workshops, and events, centered on Black femmes and monthly queer dance parties in New York. You can donate to their Venmo.

26. BGD Project (Formerly Black Girl Dangerous) The BGD Project is a multi-faceted literary and artistic organization for Black, Indigenous, and people of color who are queer, trans, and non-binary. BGD Press publishes books by queer and trans writers of color and focus on collaborative education, media, and community projects.

28. Tournament Haus Fund Tournament Haus Fund is a mutual-aid fund for Black and Indigenous trans community members, as well as folks who identify within the QTPOC spectrum, in the Kiki Ballroom scene in the Pacific Northwest, specifically between Portland, Tacoma, and Seattle. You can donate to their fund to give microgrants to BIPOC in the Ballroom/club scene.

29. BreakOUT! BreakOUT! is a Black-led organization working to end the criminalization of LGBTQ youth and build a safer and more just New Orleans. They work with LGBTQ youth ages 13-25 to directly impact the criminal justice system with youth organizing, healing justice, and leadership development programs. You can donate or visit their online shop.

30. P0STB1NARY WORLD P0STB1NARY WORLD is a Black founded, DC-based arts platform, and artist network uplifting the autonomy, safety, wellness, and creative development of Black and non-white trans and gender-expansive people. They run the pb.directory, a growing list of QTPOC independent artists and mutual aid. You can become a monthly patron or donate to the mutual fund.

31. Trans Women of Color Collective (TWOCC) Trans Women of Color Collective (TWOCC) is a Black-led non-profit created to cultivate economic opportunities and affirming spaces for trans people of color and their families. They focus on restorative justice and healing through arts, culture, media, advocacy, and activism. You can donate on their website.